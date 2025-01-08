G5 Football Daily

MAC Commissioner Responds To Northern Illinois Exit Announcement

Joe Londergan

Mar 12, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Mid-American Conference commissioner Jon Steinbrecher talks to the media during a press conference at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Steinbrecher announced that the Mid-American Conference basketball tournament was cancelled in an attempt to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Northern Illinois University announced Tuesday their intention to leave the Mid-American Conference in the summer of 2026. The football program will join the Mountain West Conference, while the other sports are still searching for a home.

In a statement distributed to media members on Tuesday afternoon, Mid-American Conference Commissioner Dr. Jon Steinbrecher issued the following response:

“During two separate tenures, Northern Illinois University has been a good member of  the Mid-American Conference. We appreciate the contributions of NIU’s student athletes, coaches, administrators, and fans. As NIU has considered other conference  opportunities, I appreciate the communication from NIU’s president. Her professionalism  reflects the MAC’s shared values. "

"While we would have preferred that NIU remain a member of the MAC, we understand  that each institution must make an independent decision. Indeed, in recent years, many  NCAA Division I institutions have decided to change their conference affiliations, just as  student-athletes and coaches have. The MAC has been proactive in this respect. For  example, in February, the MAC was excited to have the University of Massachusetts join  our conference. As a result, the MAC remains a strong conference, very well positioned  to continue to compete at the highest level in intercollegiate athletics.” 

Steinbrecher has helmed the MAC since 2009, when he returned to post he also held from 1994 to 2003.

Northern Illinois first joined the MAC in 1975, staying through the 1985 season. They rejoined the conference in 1997 after eight seasons as an independent and three in the Big West. The Huskies secured six MAC titles in football between their two stints in the league. The Mountain West currently has nine football members for 2026: Air Force, Hawai'i, Nevada, New Mexico, NIU, San Jose State, UNLV, UTEP and Wyoming.

Joe Londergan
