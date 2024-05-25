PODCAST: G5 Football's Uncertain Future In 2024 (w Mike Craven of Dave Campbell's Texas Football)
This week, the Power 5 conferences and NCAA board of governors voted to accept the settlement of three antitrust cases, which will create a revenue sharing model and pay billions of back damages to current and future athletes...But what about the Group of Five and other smaller leagues?
Mike Craven, Senior Writer at DCTF, has been exploring the ramifications of a scenario like this and taking the temperature of coaches around the sport for the past few years. Joe Londergan of G5FD and Eric Henry of 247Sports sit down with Craven to discuss his findings and what's next for college football in a post-amateurism world. Happy football watching!
RELATED: STAFF ROUNDTABLE: G5 Teams Most Likely To Make The 2024-25 College Football Playoff
Don't forget to subscribe and leave a review on your platform of choice! If you're a new listener, check out the playlist below.
Follow us on Instagram
Follow us on TikTok
Follow Joe Londergan on Twitter/X