PODCAST: G5 Football's Uncertain Future In 2024 (w Mike Craven of Dave Campbell's Texas Football)

Joe Londergan

Jan 7, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; A helmet with the College Football Playoff logo at the CFP National Championship Head Coaches press conference at JW Marriot Houston by the Galleria. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

This week, the Power 5 conferences and NCAA board of governors voted to accept the settlement of three antitrust cases, which will create a revenue sharing model and pay billions of back damages to current and future athletes...But what about the Group of Five and other smaller leagues?

Mike Craven, Senior Writer at DCTF, has been exploring the ramifications of a scenario like this and taking the temperature of coaches around the sport for the past few years. Joe Londergan of G5FD and Eric Henry of 247Sports sit down with Craven to discuss his findings and what's next for college football in a post-amateurism world. Happy football watching!

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.