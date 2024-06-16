UTEP Football: Top Transfer Portal Signings For 2024
The UTEP Miners are entering a new era under first-time FBS head coach Scotty Walden. As expected, Walden brought in a lot of transfers and recruits that were expected to join him at his last stop at Austin Peay. Now, with most of them now following him to UTEP, it's been a huge class in El Paso.
RB Corey Wren - TCU
Once a four-star recruit, Wren committed to Florida State where he spent two years before entering the portal and attending TCU. With the Seminoles, Wren played in five games, but did not record any stats. With the Hornfrogs, he ran for 61 yards through 19 games of action in two seasons.
Wren enters a favorable situation at UTEP where top running backs Deion Hankins and Torrance Burgess Jr. both departed via the transfer portal, so the opportunity to play is there.
LB Kofi Taylor-Barrocks - Colorado
After receiving ten offers, Taylor-Barrocks committed to Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes. The Colorado linebacker ended up seeing minimal work, using a redshirt. He will have four years of eligibility remaining.
Taylor-Barrocks came out of the NFL Academy in London prior to making his way to the Buffs. Standing at 6'3," 220 pounds, the newest UTEP Miners has a chance to be one of the cornerstones of the Scotty Walden era.
RB Jevon Jackson - Austin Peay
Jackson followed Walden from Austin Peay after a 2023 season where he ran for 1,373 yards and 10 touchdowns. The newest Miner was named to the FCS Football Central Secon Team All-America and 2023 Stats Perform FCS Third Team All-America, 2023 First Team All-UAC.
Through three years at Austin Peay, Jackson ran for 1,980 yards, 15 touchdowns and averaged 79.2 yards per game. He now joins a running back room with TCU transfer Corey Wren and Texas State transfer Calvin Hill. All three running backs find themselves in a good position, but to a certain extent, Jackson has the edge given his familiarity with the playbook Walden runs.
LB Tray Dunson - Gardner-Webb University
Walden dipped into the JUCO transfer pool and hit with linebacker Tray Dunson. Through five seasons with Gardner-Webb, the transfer linebacker posted 99 total tackles, 49 solo tackles, 50 assisted tackles and recorded 1.5 sacks. Although Dunson will be with the Miners for one season, it was certainly a boost to the defense and standing at 6'2," 221 pounds, it's a presence that will help make up for the loss of Tyrice Knight.
WR Trey Goodman - Austin Peay
Walden had plenty of players following him from the FCS to FBS level, including his top wideout at Austin Peay in Trey Goodman. In 2023, Goodman hauled in 34 receptions for 721 yards and seven touchdowns. He earned 2023 First Team All-UAC this past season. With multiple departures in the wide receiver room, Goodman will have an opportunity to lead the wide receivers room in 2024.