Alabama State's Taliah Wickett Named SWAC Woman Of The Year
The Southwestern Athletic Conference has named Alabama State’s Taliah Wickett its 2024-25 SWAC Woman of the Year.
A standout student-athlete, last season Wickett was a key contributor for the Alabama State Lady Hornets Women’s Cross Country and Track and Field teams.
For her efforts Wickett was selected as a member of the 2025 All-SWAC First Team while claiming first place finishes at the 2025 SWAC Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field Championships in the 800 meter.
Off the track she was also an exemplary ambassador for the university excelling athletically, academically and within the local community.
“My journey hasn’t been easy transferring schools, adjusting to new environments, and juggling multiple responsibilities, but every challenge has made me stronger,” said Wickett.
“I’ve learned how to lead with grace, stay focused under pressure, and lift others as I climb. These experiences have empowered me to not only envision a better world, but to actively work toward it on my campus, in my community, and beyond.”
Wickett will now be nominated by the Conference Office for the 2025 NCAA Woman of the Year Award.
The NCAA Woman of the Year award honors graduating female student-athletes who have distinguished themselves throughout their collegiate careers in the areas of academic achievement, athletics excellence, community service and leadership.
The Woman of the Year Selection Committee, made up of representatives from the NCAA membership, will choose the Top 30 honorees — 10 from each division — from the conference-level nominees. The Top 30 honorees will be announced later this year. From there, the selection committee will narrow the pool to three finalists from each division.
The NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics will select the 2025 Woman of the Year from the nine finalists and will be celebrated at the Woman of the Year Award Presentation at the 2026 NCAA Convention in Washington D.C.
About the SWAC
The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) is considered one of the premier HBCU conferences in the country and currently ranks among the elite in the nation in terms of HBCU alumni playing with professional sports teams. Current championship competition offered by the league includes competition for men in Baseball, Basketball, Cross Country, Football, Golf, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field and Tennis.
Women’s competition is offered in the sports of Basketball, Bowling, Cross Country, Golf, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field, Soccer, Softball, Tennis and Volleyball.
