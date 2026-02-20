Cam Newton Reinvests BET Earnings Into HBCU ‘4th & 1’ College Tour
Cam Newton is putting his own money behind his commitment to HBCU sports. Several months ago, Newton spoke about hosting HBCU-inspired gameday events through ESPN, but perhaps the network failed to commit to the idea — he hasn’t.
Following the short-lived eight-episode run of “106 & Sports” on BET with former co-host Ashley Nicole Moss, Newton announced he will reinvest all of his personal earnings from the show to fund the “4th & 1 With Cam Newton” College Tailgate Experience, a six-city tour scheduled to begin during the 2026 fall football season.
The former NFL MVP is the founder of Iconic Saga Productions and will self-finance the tour, with stops on HBCU campuses similar to ESPN Gameday or First Take campus visits.
The events will feature live programming connected to his “4th & 1” digital platform, with content distributed across YouTube and other channels.
“I took on the project with BET last season as a risk and a shot and a light on the culture and nation of HBCUs,” Newton said. “That belief didn’t end with the show’s run. If anything, the response from the HBCU community reminded me what was at stake.”
Newton has long supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities, noting that he is the only member of his immediate family who did not attend one. He said the new venture allows him to directly serve campuses and students without relying on traditional media structures.
“Over the last two years the narrative around my career and projects has gone through its own kind of timeout,” Newton said. “But I’ve always believed that if you want the narrative handled right, you have to hold the pen yourself. I’m taking the energy from the set and bringing it to the yard.”
According to Newton's announcement, the tour will combine live tailgate-style experiences with on-site content creation, highlighting campus culture and football traditions.
Four of the six stops will feature HBCU institutions. Specific schools and dates will be announced in the coming months through Newton’s social media platforms and the event’s official website.
The tour is expected to launch during the 2026 college football season.
