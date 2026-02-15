Dawn Thornton & Alabama A&M Women’s Basketball Riding 12-Game SWAC Winning Streak
As the SWAC regular season continues, Alabama A&M women’s basketball has been a dominant force, very tough to beat.
After losing in overtime to Mississippi Valley State in Itta Bena on January 1, the Bulldogs bounced back with 12 straight conference wins. This is the program's longest winning streak in its current NCAA Division I era.
Alabama A&M now leads the SWAC with a 12-1 conference record and is 16-9 overall. This Valentine’s Day, the team showed little love for Mississippi Valley State, with a massive 40-point home win, 95-55.
Head coach Dawn Thornton and her staff have been key to the team’s turnaround and ongoing success.
Dominance by the Numbers
In their 12 SWAC wins, Alabama A&M has averaged 18.4 points per game, a strong margin in conference play.
The margins: 23, 10, 42, 9, 27, 18, 5, 13, 4, 2, 28, and 40.
That’s more than just winning. That’s dominating the competition.
Southern, Bethune-Cookman, and Grambling State have challenged the Bulldogs in close games. Except for the loss to the Devilettes, Coach Thornton’s team has shown resilience in close finishes and pulled away in bigger wins.
With the SWAC Basketball Tournament coming up in Atlanta, the AAMU locker room should be full of confidence.
Final Stretch Could Mean History
Alabama A&M will finish the regular season with road games in Florida against Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman. Then, they return to Huntsville for home games against Alabama State, Grambling State, and Southern.
If the Bulldogs win their last five games, they will tie last season’s school record of 21 victories and push their Division I winning streak even further.
Momentum is important at this point in the season.
Alabama A&M has plenty of momentum right now.
Other SWAC Women’s Basketball Contenders to Watch
Alcorn State Braves
Alcorn State has a 14-10 overall record and is 11-2 in SWAC play after beating Bethune-Cookman 66-57 on Valentine’s Day in Lorman.
Earlier this season, Alabama A&M beat the Braves 76-34 at the AAMU Event Center. The teams will only meet again if they face each other in the postseason in Atlanta.
Southern Jaguars
Southern has a 9-4 conference record after winning both games on its Texas road trip against Texas Southern and Prairie View A&M.
The Jaguars are hoping to win the SWAC Tournament again. However, a recent three-game losing streak against Alcorn State, Alabama State, and Alabama A&M showed some inconsistency.
Still, with head coach Carlos Funchess, Southern has often played its best when tournament seeding is at stake. He knows what his team is made of...winners.
