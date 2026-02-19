Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl Selects Saints DE Cam Jordan As Honorary Captain

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan has been named an honorary captain for the 2026 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The fifth annual all-star game, featuring top NFL draft-eligible players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities, will be played Feb. 21 at Yulman Stadium and broadcast live at 4:00 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

"I think that's a good thing to have Cam out there," HBCU Legacy Bowl co-founder, Doug Williams told HBCU Legends. "You're talking about one of the most well-recognized guys in the National Football League, and the fact that he going to be the guy that flipped the coin for us, it makes it that much more special."

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) during the run outs before the game against the New York Jets at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Black College Football Hall of Fame inductee Steve Wyche will be the play-by-play announcer. Joining him on the broadcast will be analysts Bucky Brooks and Charles Davis, along with sideline reporter Sheree Burruss.

The two-time All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowler, and longtime Saints standout will join the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl pregame festivities as an honorary captain.

Jordan holds the Saints’ record for career sacks with 132, ranking 17th in NFL history. He is recognized as one of the top defensive ends of his era. Last season was his 15th in the league, where he recorded 10.5 sacks, 47 tackles, and 15 quarterback hits.

Since joining the league in 2011, the Saints veteran has recorded over 490 solo tackles, 132 sacks, and made 3 interceptions. He has been a steady pass-rushing presence throughout his career. Jordan will become an unrestricted free agent.

Nov 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) reacts after forcing a fumble against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The NFL veteran has recorded more than 490 solo tackles, 132 sacks, double-digit forced fumbles, multiple fumble recoveries and three interceptions, establishing him as a consistent pass-rushing force since entering the league in 2011.

Williams shared, "The game has been here for the last 5 years. To have a guy like Cam Jordan want to be a part of it, that's big time."

He is the third Saints player to be named honorary captain, following quarterback Jameis Winston and former NFL offensive lineman Terron Armstead, an alumnus of Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

The Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl is presented by the Black College Football Hall of Fame and supported by the NFL, Pro Football Hall of Fame, New Orleans Saints organization, and Tulane University.

HBCU FOOTBALL NEWS

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST