Beyoncé's Collaboration With HBCU Marching Band Earns Historic Emmy Nominations

Houston's finest entertainers - Beyoncé and TSU's Ocean of Soul - received Emmy nominations!

Kyle T. Mosley

Dec 25, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Musician Beyonce preforms during the half time show between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Julian Dakdouk Parkwood Entertainment via Imagn Images
HOUSTON - Beyoncé's Country Carter-inspired halftime show, which premiered on Christmas Day on ABC and Netflix from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, featured the world-renowned Texas Southern University's Ocean of Soul Marching Band.

The Television Academy made history by announcing that the televised critically acclaimed performance and iconic collaboration have earned Queen B and the HBCU band four prestigious Emmy Award nominations, a feat that has never been achieved before.

Unforgettable Halftime Show With An HBCU Band

Fans have affectionately dubbed the show the 'Beyoncé Bowl,' a name that not only reflects her musical prowess and the stunning visuals that characterized the performance but also celebrates the rich cultural heritage of Black communities in Houston and the excellence of HBCUs.

Director Brian Simmons and his team at Texas Southern created an exceptional field show designed to capture the energy and commanding presence of Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.

Recognition From The Television Academy

The 2025 Emmy Award nominations for Beyoncé as the executive producer and performer, including the Texas Southern University's Ocean of Soul Marching Band, are as follows:  

  • Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
  • Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special
  • Outstanding Choreography (Variety/Reality)
  • Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special

These honors underscore the excellence of Beyoncé Bowl and the overall creative direction, choreography, and on-the-ground execution of the worldwide televised event.

Elevating HBCU Talent To The World Stage

For Texas Southern University's Ocean of Soul, these nominations are the first-ever for the legendary marching band. The collaboration with Beyoncé not only elevated their visibility but also showcased the significance and talent of HBCUs to the world.   

Musically, TSU is one of the best-directed bands and one of the most talented HBCU bands from the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). On Aug. 24, the Ocean of Soul will compete again at the National Battle of the Bands showcase in Houston at NRG Stadium.  

This year's lineup will feature eight marching bands:

  • Texas Southern University - Ocean of Soul
  • Prairie View A&M University - Marching Storm
  • Jackson State University – Sonic Boom of the South
  • North Carolina A&T - Blue & Gold Marching Machine
  • Florida A&M University – Marching "100"
  • Langston University – Marching Pride Band
  • Albany State University – Marching Rams Show Band
  • Alabama A&M University – Marching Maroon & White

Beyoncé's Enduring Bond With HBCUs

Beyoncé's BeyGOOD Foundation, her philanthropic arm, has made a significant impact on the HBCU community. The foundation gifted the Ocean of South band department a $100,000 grant, which has been instrumental in supporting scholarships and recruitment, while demonstrating Beyoncé's enduring commitment to HBCUs.

Her continued support for the HBCU culture, as evident in her performances at the 2018 Coachella event, serves as a beacon of hope for the future of these institutions.  

Prairie View A&M announced that Matthew Knowles, her father, will be the executive in residence at the university starting in the fall of 2025.

