PVAMUFBALL: SWAC FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR!



Congrats to Chase Bingmon, who burst onto the scene with a monster debut season — 857 rushing yards, 8 TDs, and big-play impact all year long.



A true freshman making major noise in the SWAC.

Well deserved, Chase! 💜🐾🏈 pic.twitter.com/g0wsCrRKH8