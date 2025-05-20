BREAKING NEWS: 2025 HBCU Labor Day Classic Battle of the Bands Unveiled
The stage is set for fans to hear the sounds of HBCU marching bands poised to ignite the city of Jackson, Mississippi. The 2025 HBCU Labor Day Classic Battle of the Bands will occur at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Sunday, August 31.
Known as "The Marching Band Capital of the World," Jackson will host this unprecedented, high-octane showdown featuring 10 powerhouse HBCU marching bands in a one-day-only spectacle of sound, soul, and showmanship.
And for the first time, the entire event will be streamed LIVE on Urban Edge Network's (UEN) free streaming platform, opening the doors to global access and historic visibility for HBCU marching culture.
"This event is more than a battle; it's a cultural experience that celebrates the legacy, pride, and excellence of HBCU marching band traditions," said Alex Davis, President and Founder of the HBCU Labor Day Classic. "We're excited to bring this unforgettable showcase to Jackson, a city with deep roots in HBCU history and culture."
This year's performing bands include:
- Jackson State University - The Sonic Boom of the South
- Southern University - The Human Jukebox
- Grambling State University - The World-Famed Grambling State University Tiger Marching Band
- Alcorn State University - Sounds of Dyn-O-Mite
- Mississippi Valley State University - The Mean Green Marching Machine
- Alabama A&M University - Marching Maroon and White Band
- Alabama State University - Mighty Marching Hornets
- Langston University - Marching Pride Band
- Talladega College - Great Tornado Band
- University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff - Marching Musical Machine of the Mid-South
The event starts at noon with the HBCU Labor Day Classic Fanfest, featuring vendors, music, food, and fanfare. Gates to the stadium open at 5:00 PM, followed by the Parade of Bands at 5:30 PM. The highly anticipated Battle of the Bands will begin promptly at 6:00 PM, as each band takes the field to showcase their best drills, signature sounds, and school pride.
This year also marks a historic shift in how HBCU events engage with the broader media and advertising world.
"By broadcasting the 2025 HBCU Labor Day Classic Battle of the Bands live on Urban Edge Network, we're doing more than streaming a show — we're opening the doors for traditional media buying," Hardy L. Pelt, Chief Revenue Officer at Urban Edge Network said.
He continued, "For too long, HBCU band culture has been locked behind traditional 'sponsorship' models. We're changing that. Now, advertising agencies can connect to these passionate audiences through measurable, scalable media buys, just like any other major live event. This is a game-changer for HBCUs, brands, and fans."
Early bird tickets are on sale now at www.hbculabordayclassic.com. Fans are encouraged to purchase early — this event is expected to sell out.
Can't make it in person? Tune in to the LIVE broadcast on www.urbanedgenetwork.net or download the UEN app on your favorite mobile device. Don't miss this chance to witness history in the making.
10 Bands. 10 Sounds. 1 Field. 1 Day Only.
About Urban Edge Network
Urban Edge Network (UEN) is a Black-owned media company committed to amplifying the stories, culture, and athleticism of HBCUs and underrepresented communities. UEN offers a 24-hour free streaming platform available online and through mobile app stores, featuring premier sports and entertainment content, including coverage of the NBA G League, NAIA, and HBCU Athletic Conferences.
More than a platform, Urban Edge Network is a movement — delivering authentic content and media buying access to advertisers seeking a real connection with passionate communities.
Watch for free at www.urbanedgenetwork.net or download the Urban Edge Network App on iOS and Android.
For Press & Sponsorship Inquiries:
- Media Contact: info@hbculabordayclassic.com
- UEN Contact: info@urbanedgenetwork.net
- Event Tickets & Info: www.hbculabordayclassic.com