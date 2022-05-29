The Alabama State Hornets sting the Southern Jaguars 5-6 to win the 2022 SWAC Baseball Championship at Regions Field in Birmingham. The game became a classic as the Hornets and Jaguars went into extra innings.

Credit: Southwestern Athletic Conference

The contest was knotted 5-5 at the top of the 14th inning as Ian Matos singled by outrunning Tabb's infield ground catch, but he couldn't cleanly get the throw to Burgos for the tag.

Next, Corey King hit P Jerry Burkett's pitch with a shot to right centerfield gap as the ball dropped and Matos scored from first base from a put the Hornets up 6-5.

The Jaguars appeared to position themselves for a comeback after P Mendes walked two players. With one out and his teammates on first and second base, Armstrong hit a ground ball to Lopez on third base. He fielded the ball and threw out Armstrong at first base to give Alabama State the 6-5 win over Southern.

Alabama State won with 6 runs, 11 hits, and 2 errors against Southern's 5 runs, 15 hits, and 3 errors.