Grambling State Celebrates First SWAC West Win Over UAPB
The Grambling State Tigers (4-3, 1-2 SWAC) defeated the UAPB Golden Lions (2-5, 1-2 SWAC), 31-21, at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium in front of over 17,000 homecoming spectators.
The G-Men posted its first SWAC West victory for head coach Mickey Joseph, while Arkansas-Pine Bluff dropped to 1-2 in the division.
GSU quarterback Myles Crawley completed 15 of 25 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown. Overall, the Grambling offense posted 310 yards, four touchdowns, and a field goal.
Running back Ke'Travion Hargrove was the G-Men's leading rusher with ten carries, 75 yards, and one touchdown. The top receiver for Grambling was tight end Marquis Harris, who had one reception for 71 yards.
Golden Lions signal-caller Mekhi Hagens recorded a 27 of 41 passing day with 230 yards, two touchdowns, and one touchdown. Za'Marion Webber was the UAPB leading rusher, gaining 93 yards on 15 carries.
The Tigers' defense limited the SWAC's leading receiver to catch six passes for 84 yards without a touchdown. Andrew Jones is having an outstanding season. The GSU linebacker recorded 12 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, and a half sack.
UAPB owned the total time of possession, 33:54 to 22:41, over Grambling State. The Golden Lions also outpaced the G-Men on first downs, 24 to 13. Grambling registered nine penalties for 105 yards in the victory.
The turnover battle was evenly matched, with each team committing one turnover.
The Golden Lions had 332 yards of offense, and the Tigers notched 310 yards.
At Shell Energy Stadium, Grambling State Tigers will face Texas Southern on October 26. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 PM CT.