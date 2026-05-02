ATLANTA – Morehouse College has tapped Chris Paul to deliver the keynote address at its 142nd Commencement on May 17, putting an HBCU graduate at the lectern in front of the Class of 2026.

Paul is believed to be the first recently active or retired NBA player to deliver the Morehouse commencement keynote. Bill Russell, posthumously in 2023, received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters at the 139th commencement, accepted by his wife Jeanine Russell.

The 12-time NBA All-Star will speak to the Morehouse graduating class, their staff, families, and loved ones. He will also accept an honorary doctorate of humane letters. As a 2022 Winston-Salem State graduate, Paul is among the few commencement speakers at Morehouse to hold an HBCU degree, joining a diverse roster that has included presidents, pastors, and Pulitzer winners.

“It is a profound honor and privilege to speak at Morehouse College’s Commencement this year,” Paul said in a prepared statement released by the college. “I have a deep respect for Morehouse’s legacy and impact on our community, especially on generations of young Black men. To follow in the footsteps of previous speakers who were presidents, civil activists, and learned shows that greatness is not defined solely by performance, but by character, consistency, and commitment to one’s community. My hope is to encourage the Class of 2026 to carry these principles forward as they enter the next chapter of their lives.”

Also a strong HBCU sports advocate, Paul is considered one of the greatest point guards in basketball history.

Morehouse College Lobs to CP3 for Keynote Address | Credit: Morehouse College

HBCU graduate speaking to HBCU graduates

During his NBA career, Paul earned his bachelor’s in mass communications from Winston-Salem State in December 2022, completing the degree he started at Wake Forest.

He founded the Chris Paul HBCU Classic, a four-team early-season basketball event that has rotated through Charlotte, Atlanta, and the CIAA Tournament footprint. He created the CP3 Classic, a three-day AAU showcase designed to put high school recruits in front of HBCU coaches.

Also, Paul produced “Why Not Us” with ESPN+, the docuseries that gave North Carolina Central football and Norfolk State basketball national distribution.

Dec 13, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Chris Paul watches during the Emirates NBA Cup semifinals game between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

CP3 - The Pro

Paul, 40, completed his 21st NBA season before confirming his retirement in November. The Los Angeles Clippers parted ways with him on Dec. 3, 2025, after 16 games of his second stint with the franchise.

His basketball résumé is historic and significant: 12 All-Star selections, 11 All-NBA teams, two Olympic gold medals, seven-time NBA All-Defensive First Team, six-time NBA steals leader, second on the all-time assists and steals lists, and the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.

He’s played in the National Basketball Association for the New Orleans Hornets (2005-2011), Los Angeles Clippers (2011-2017), Houston Rockets (2017-2019), Oklahoma City Thunder (2019-2020), Phoenix Suns (2020-2023), Golden State Warriors (2023-2024), San Antonio Spurs (2024-2025), and Los Angeles Clippers (2025-2026).

The former North Carolina Mr. Basketball in 2003 is leaving the game after recording 23,058 points, 12,5522 assists, and 6,006 rebounds.

Honorary Doctorates

Paul will share the stage with two other recipients of honorary doctorates who will be conferred.

The Rev. Dr. Lawrence Edward Carter Sr. retires this summer after 47 consecutive years as the founding dean of the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. recruited Carter to Morehouse when Carter was 10 years old. Sunday’s honorary degree finally makes him a Morehouse Man on paper.

The chapel has hosted Nelson Mandela, Bishop Desmond Tutu, Cheikh Anta Diop, Jesse Jackson, Al Sharpton, Gardner Taylor, and Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde, and produced more than 1,000 ordained Morehouse spiritual leaders.

Chris Womack, chairman, president, and CEO of Southern Company, is one of nine African American Fortune 500 chief executives in the country. Under Womack, Southern Company launched a $50 million HBCU initiative covering scholarships, leadership development, and technology access across six states. He chaired the East Lake Foundation and led Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens’ homelessness task force. The Georgia Historical Society named him a Georgia Trustee, the state's highest honor.

The Rev. Dr. Winford Kennadean “Kenny” Rice Jr., a 2014 Morehouse graduate and senior pastor of Beulah Baptist Church in Atlanta’s Vine City, will deliver the baccalaureate address. Rice earned a Doctor of Ministry from Emory’s Candler School of Theology in 2025.

Milestone alumni back on campus

The commencement weekend, May 14-17, doubles as the alumni reunion. Milestone classes return to the Century Campus, with several names that connect to the broader HBCU and athletics conversation.

Albert Sanders Jr., Class of 2001, is the NBA's executive vice president, demonstrating the critical leadership roles that Morehouse alumni hold in sports administration. Rashaun Williams, Class of 2001, is a serial entrepreneur, investor, and judge on ABC’s “Shark Tank,” illustrating the entrepreneurial and investment achievements of Morehouse graduates. Khalil “DJ Khalil” Abdul-Rahman, Class of 1996, is a Grammy-winning producer, highlighting the creative success alumni have attained in the music industry.

Stephen Reed, Class of 1996, is the mayor of Montgomery, exemplifying Morehouse's influence in political leadership. Milton Little Jr., Class of 1976, is president of United Way of Greater Atlanta, showcasing the prominence of alumni in community service. U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, Class of 1991, also returns to campus as senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, reflecting the ongoing civic engagement and spiritual leadership of Morehouse Men.

Disclosure

Kyle T. Mosley, a Morehouse College alumnus, has covered Chris Paul's HBCU initiatives—from basketball classics to the "Why Not Us" docuseries—since their inception.

FAQs on Chris Paul Address Morehouse Graduates

When is the 2026 Morehouse College commencement?

Sunday, May 17, 2026, at 9 a.m. on the Century Campus. The full commencement weekend runs May 14-17, with alumni reunion activity beginning May 14.



Did Chris Paul go to an HBCU?

Yes. Paul earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Winston-Salem State University, a CIAA institution, in December 2022. He attended Wake Forest for two seasons before entering the 2005 NBA Draft and completed his degree while still playing professionally.



Is Chris Paul still in the NBA?

The 2025-26 season is Paul’s 21st and final NBA season. The Los Angeles Clippers parted ways with him on Dec. 3, 2025. He has confirmed his retirement after the season.



Who else is receiving honorary degrees at Morehouse this year?

Southern Company chairman Chris Womack and the Rev. Dr. Lawrence Edward Carter Sr., founding dean of the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel, will both receive honorary doctorates of humane letters alongside Paul.



How can I attend or watch?

Morehouse posts ticketing, livestream, and venue information at .

Kyle T. Mosley is the founder and managing editor of HBCU Legends on SI. Follow @ktmoze and @hbuclegends.