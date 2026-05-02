Prairie View A&M Sports Honors: Peters, Horne, Niederhofer, Garcon Headline Awards
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PRAIRIE VIEW, Tx. – Prairie View A&M Athletics named Lainey Niederhofer and Thierry Garcon its 2026 President’s Award winners and recognized standout performers across its varsity programs at the annual sports banquet, capping the most decorated year on The Hill in nearly two decades.
Niederhofer, a kinesiology major from the softball team, and Garcon, a finance major on the men’s track and field team, both posted 3.88 GPAs to share the President’s Award for top senior cumulative grade-point average. The award is presented each year by PVAMU President Dr. Tomikia P. LeGrande and Athletic Director Anton Goff.
The banquet closed a year that produced a 2025 SWAC football championship under head coach Tremaine Jackson, a SWAC volleyball regular-season title, and a men’s basketball run that delivered the program’s first NCAA Tournament victory. The Panthers won the SWAC Tournament as an 8-seed in March, beat Lehigh 67-55 in the First Four for the program’s first March Madness win, and pushed reigning national champion Florida onto the floor in the South Region opener.
Hunter & Thomas Awards anchor the night
Volleyball middle Kylee Owens earned the I.T. Hunter Award as Outstanding Female Athlete after powering the Lady Panthers to the SWAC regular-season championship. Men’s basketball MVP Dontae Horne took the I.T. Hunter Award as Outstanding Male Athlete after a senior season that ended with the SWAC Tournament MVP trophy and a 25-point performance against Lehigh.
The C.A. Thomas Spirit Team Award, which recognizes sportsmanship across an entire program, went to women’s volleyball. The G.E. Higgs Leadership Awards went to women’s track and field’s Sanai Kintchen, a back-to-back honoree, and men’s basketball’s Lance Williams, the senior point guard who scored 18 points in the SWAC title win and added 10 in the First Four upset of Lehigh.
Football: Cam Peters sweeps offensive honors
Cam Peters earned both Offensive Player of the Year and Most Valuable Player honors after leading the Panther offense through the SWAC championship season. Defensive Player of the Year went to Travor Randle.
- Offensive Player of the Year: Cam Peters
- Defensive Player of the Year: Travor Randle
- Most Valuable Player: Cam Peters
Volleyball: SWAC champions take home the spirit award
The Lady Panthers’ SWAC regular-season title was reflected across the team’s individual honors. Kylee Owens earned Offensive Player of the Year on top of her I.T. Hunter Award. Leila Smalls took Defensive Player of the Year.
- Coach's Award: Jade Coates
- Spirit Award: Makinzie Taplin
- Defensive Player of the Year: Leila Smalls
- Offensive Player of the Year: Kylee Owens
Men’s basketball: Cinderella run in full
Head coach Byron Smith’s roster delivered the program’s biggest postseason in modern history. Horne, the SWAC Tournament MVP, took the team MVP. Tai’Reon Joseph earned Offensive MVP. Cory Wells, who Smith called the best two-way player in the conference, claimed Defensive MVP.
- Leadership Award: Lance Williams
- Offensive Most Valuable Player: Tai’Reon Joseph
- Defensive Most Valuable Player: Cory Wells
- Most Valuable Player: Dontae Horne
Women’s basketball: freshman class makes the slate
- Most Improved Player: Janya Polk
- Freshman of the Year: Alana Shields
- Leadership Award: Jacque Giron
Women’s track and field
Kintchen took the program’s Most Valuable Athlete honor in addition to the G.E. Higgs Leadership Award.
- Most Improved: Maya Clark
- Best Field Performer: Jaliyah Gray
- Best Track Performer: Nikiyah Williams
- Most Valuable Athlete: Sanai Kintchen
Men’s track and field: Garcon takes dual honors
Thierry Garcon closed his senior year with two pieces of hardware. The finance major earned the President’s Award for top senior male GPA at 3.88 and the program’s Most Outstanding Cross Country Runner honor. Detrevyon Goudeau took Most Outstanding Outdoor Runner. Bryce McFadden won the indoor honor.
- Most Outstanding Outdoor Runner: Detrevyon Goudeau
- Most Outstanding Indoor Runner: Bryce McFadden
- Most Outstanding Cross Country Runner: Thierry Garcon
- Most Outstanding Field Indoor: Devin Miller
- Most Outstanding Field Outdoor: Darryl Muckelroy
Baseball: Duson takes hitting and MVP
Ryland Duson swept the program’s hitting honors, taking both Most Outstanding Hitter and Most Valuable Player. Isaac Herrera was named Most Outstanding Pitcher.
- Most Outstanding Hitter: Ryland Duson
- Most Outstanding Pitcher: Isaac Herrera
- Most Valuable Player: Ryland Duson
Softball: Panthers honor co-pitchers
Niederhofer’s senior season closed with the President’s Award. Mia Nunez took team MVP. The pitching staff produced a co-honor for Kayla Adams and Yasmyn Stewart.
- Most Improved Player: Jade Uresti
- Co-Pitcher of the Year: Kayla Adams
- Co-Pitcher of the Year: Yasmyn Stewart
- Freshman of the Year: Morgan Stewart
- Most Valuable Player: Mia Nunez
Soccer
- Panther Award (Leadership, Service, Dedication): Jayla Roashe
- Most Improved Player: Emely Reyes
- Defensive Player of the Year: Nenah Jackson
- Offensive Player of the Year: Niasia Goodwin
Men’s golf
- Panther Award: Ethan Aleman
- Most Improved Player: Kolawole Abudu
- Most Valuable Player: Marshall Meredith
Women’s golf
- Panther Award: Briann Briggs
- Most Improved Player: Fernanda Rendon
- Most Valuable Player: Neveah Figueroa
Bowling
- Champion of Heart: Nevaeh Brown
- Unbreakable Spirit Award: Caroline Lewis
Support staff and spirit programs
The athletic training, equipment, cheer, dance, and sports information programs were also recognized.
Athletic Training
- Most Improved Athletic Training Student Aide: Chanel Weeks
- Athletic Training Service Above Self: Brylee King
- Most Outstanding Athletic Training Student Aide: Camren Corbin
Equipment Managers
- Most Outstanding Female: Breanna Love
- Most Outstanding Male: Kierron Ardoin
Cheerleaders
- Most Valuable Performer Female: Mya Armstrong
- Most Valuable Performer Male: Camron Harris
Panther Dolls
- Most Improved Performer: Kai Stewart
- Most Valuable Performer: Savannah Sylvester
Sports Information
- Most Outstanding Sports Information Student: Kyndal White
- Most Media Impacted Sports Information Student: Kandice Holman
*The marching band honors were not released.
Why this banquet matters
The 2025-26 athletic year delivered the rare convergence at Prairie View. Football won the SWAC. Volleyball won the SWAC regular season. Men’s basketball won the SWAC Tournament and the program’s first NCAA Tournament game.
The award slate reflects the depth that produced those results – from Cam Peters under center to Kylee Owens at the volleyball net to a senior backcourt of Horne and Williams, who closed their careers in Tampa against the defending national champions.
Athletic Director Anton Goff, who has spoken openly about the resource gap PVAMU closed without NIL packages, used the banquet to mark the work. The Panthers built the run on grit, on returning talent, and on a culture that coach Byron Smith summarized in March: “job’s unfinished.”
Frequently Asked Questions
Who won the 2026 PVAMU President’s Awards?
Lainey Niederhofer (women’s softball, kinesiology, 3.88 GPA) and Thierry Garcon (men’s track, finance, 3.88 GPA) earned the Senior Female and Senior Male President’s Awards.
Who won the 2026 I.T. Hunter Awards?
Volleyball’s Kylee Owens (Outstanding Female Athlete) and men’s basketball’s Dontae Horne (Outstanding Male Athlete).
What did Prairie View A&M accomplish in 2025-26?
Football won the 2025 SWAC championship. Volleyball won the SWAC regular-season title. Men’s basketball won the 2026 SWAC Tournament as an 8-seed, beat Lehigh in the First Four for the program’s first NCAA Tournament victory, and reached the South Region first round against top-seeded Florida.
Who is the PVAMU athletic director?
Anton Goff serves as Director of Athletics at Prairie View A&M University.
Kyle Mosley is the founder and managing editor of HBCU Legends on SI. Follow @ktmoze and @HBCULegends on X.
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