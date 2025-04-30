Morehouse Set To Play At Inaugural Minority Baseball Prospect HBCU Final 4 Tournament
ATLANTA - Joining Morehouse in the highly anticipated four-team showcase are Dillard University (La.), Miles College (Ala.), and Tuskegee University (Ala.). The MBP HBCU Final 4 is designed to spotlight elite talent from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), offering players enhanced visibility in a professional baseball environment.
The Maroon Tigers will open tournament play against Dillard University on Thursday, May 8, with first pitch scheduled for 10:00 AM EDT. Morehouse will then face SIAC rival Miles College on Friday, May 9, also at 10:00 AM EDT. Saturday's games on May 10 will be determined based on tournament seeding, with the championship or consolation game set for either 2:00 PM EDT or 6:00 PM EDT.
The Morehouse College Maroon Tigers baseball team has officially accepted a bid to participate in the inaugural Minority Baseball Prospect (MBP) HBCU Final 4 Tournament, scheduled for May 8–10 at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery, Alabama. The tournament will be hosted at the home of the Montgomery Biscuits, the Double-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.
Beyond the games themselves, the MBP HBCU Final 4 will offer a full weekend of activities designed to celebrate the student-athletes and showcase HBCU culture. Among the events planned are:
- Whitewater Rafting Excursion: Participating teams will take part in a whitewater rafting trip down the Coosa River, offering players a chance to bond off the field and experience one of Alabama's natural treasures.
- Downtown Montgomery Concert: A special concert featuring local and regional artists will be held downtown, adding a festive atmosphere and highlighting the city's cultural heritage.
- Player Engagement Activities: Teams will have opportunities to tour historic sites in Montgomery, including the Legacy Museum and the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, connecting the tournament to the region's profound civil rights history.
- Networking Opportunities: Players will engage with professional scouts and community leaders through panels and meet-and-greet events aimed at developing life skills and opening pathways for future athletic and professional careers.
Morehouse head coach Antonio Grissom praised the tournament's broader mission.
"This event is about more than just baseball," said Coach Grissom. "It's about giving our young men an unforgettable experience—on the field, in the community, and for their future beyond sports. We are honored to represent Morehouse and compete alongside some outstanding HBCU programs."
Riverwalk Stadium, regarded as one of Minor League Baseball's premier venues, will serve as a fitting stage for the inaugural tournament, offering players and fans a Major League-style experience.
The Maroon Tigers look to cap their year with a statement performance in Montgomery.