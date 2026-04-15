Will Bethune-Cookman Be Ranked After Beating LSU and Florida?
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Bethune-Cookman baseball defeated nationally ranked LSU and Florida, yet somehow remains unranked, and HBCU fans want to know why. Though these wins demand serious national ranking consideration, the reality is that the current system does not adequately recognize what the Wildcats have achieved.
What the Wildcats' Resume Actually Says
Bethune-Cookman is 26-11 overall and 12-3 in SWAC play, with a national RPI of 164. Wins over No. 24 LSU and No. 7 Florida are the most significant by a SWAC program in recent memory. The Wildcats also defeated Yale, South Florida, and Bradley, and lost to Miami by three runs, 5-2.
Florida's pregame notes confirmed B-CU entered hitting .293 with an .867 OPS, slugging .446, notching 27 home runs and 88 stolen bases -- 18th most in the nation. This is not a program hiding behind a weak schedule. Their offensive profile is legitimate by national standards.
The Argument For Ranking the Wildcats
The resume case is simple: two road wins over ranked SEC programs in seven days. Both teams were playing elite baseball heading into those matchups. Florida had a nation-best 10-1 record against Top 25 teams before Bethune-Cookman arrived. The Gators' own social media pushed for unanimous top-25 status across all rankings heading into the week.
The Gators had surged to No. 7 in Baseball America after beating then-No. 5 Florida State and winning a series at then-No. 4 Georgia. A win over that Florida team is a Quad 1 result. The LSU win is the same. Any other program in the country with that two-game stretch would be receiving votes immediately.
The Argument Against the Wildcats
Rankings by Baseball America and D1Baseball are determined by staff and panels of experts who consider win-loss records, strength of schedule, and key wins. Strength of schedule is where Bethune-Cookman gets penalized, and it is a legitimate concern. The SWAC is one of the lowest-rated conferences nationally in RPI terms.
Wins over Alabama State, Grambling, and Mississippi Valley State -- even decisive ones -- do not boost B-CU's RPI the way a win at FIU or UCF would. Their RPI of 164 reflects a schedule that, outside of those two SEC road games, has not featured consistent Power Four competition.
Warren Nolan's ELO system, which prioritizes quality wins over the raw RPI, ranked B-CU 108th before the outcomes of the Florida and LSU games. This is a solid position for a SWAC program, but it falls well short of the top-25 range based solely on the available evidence.
The underlying issue is structural: the RPI penalizes teams based on their conference affiliation, regardless of individual game results. This polling methodology flaw deserves direct acknowledgment.
The Honest Verdict
Bethune-Cookman should be receiving votes in the Baseball America and D1Baseball polls right now. Two top-25 road wins in seven days are not flukes. The obstacle to a full ranking is not talent or results -- it is sample size.
Two elite wins surrounded by a SWAC schedule do not give pollsters enough evidence to rank a program above teams with 35-game stretches of elite competition. Florida had 11 Quad 1 wins before Tuesday. B-CU has two enormous ones.
If the Wildcats record a third or fourth top non-conference win, their case for a ranking would be undeniable. Unfortunately, B-CU won’t be able to force the conversation. They have SWAC games and non-conference contests against FIU, Stetson, and UCF remaining in 2026.
For now, the case is compelling but not yet complete enough to support the current polls, especially regarding the Widcats’ strength of schedule. Expect the voters to ignore those two wins entirely.
The Bottom Line
By results alone, Bethune-Cookman has earned consideration for ranking. By the structural criteria the polls actually use -- schedule volume, RPI, and sustained competition -- they fall short of a full ranking but deserve votes. The system was not designed with SWAC programs in mind. That is a story worth telling in its own right.
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I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends. Former founder and publisher of the Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on SI since October 2019. Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four. My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances: WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert), KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews: Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Collegiate Head Coach), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Mark Ingram (NFL RB), Terron Armstead (NFL OL), Jameis Winston (NFL QB), Cam Newton (NFL QB), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Chennis Berry (Collegiate Head Coach), Johnny Jones (Collegiate Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Women's Basketball Coach), Tremaine Jackson (Collegiate Head Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (Former VP of Basketball - New Orleans Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns. For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:Follow ktmoze