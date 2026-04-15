Will Bethune-Cookman Be Ranked After Beating LSU and Florida?

Bethune-Cookman baseball defeated nationally ranked LSU and Florida, yet somehow remains unranked, and HBCU fans want to know why. Though these wins demand serious national ranking consideration, the reality is that the current system does not adequately recognize what the Wildcats have achieved.

What the Wildcats' Resume Actually Says

Bethune-Cookman is 26-11 overall and 12-3 in SWAC play, with a national RPI of 164. Wins over No. 24 LSU and No. 7 Florida are the most significant by a SWAC program in recent memory. The Wildcats also defeated Yale, South Florida, and Bradley, and lost to Miami by three runs, 5-2.

Florida's pregame notes confirmed B-CU entered hitting .293 with an .867 OPS, slugging .446, notching 27 home runs and 88 stolen bases -- 18th most in the nation. This is not a program hiding behind a weak schedule. Their offensive profile is legitimate by national standards.

The Argument For Ranking the Wildcats

The resume case is simple: two road wins over ranked SEC programs in seven days. Both teams were playing elite baseball heading into those matchups. Florida had a nation-best 10-1 record against Top 25 teams before Bethune-Cookman arrived. The Gators' own social media pushed for unanimous top-25 status across all rankings heading into the week.

Per source, we are now a unanimous top-25 team 📈 pic.twitter.com/lS1oR2qFRD — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) April 13, 2026

The Gators had surged to No. 7 in Baseball America after beating then-No. 5 Florida State and winning a series at then-No. 4 Georgia. A win over that Florida team is a Quad 1 result. The LSU win is the same. Any other program in the country with that two-game stretch would be receiving votes immediately.

The Argument Against the Wildcats

Rankings by Baseball America and D1Baseball are determined by staff and panels of experts who consider win-loss records, strength of schedule, and key wins. Strength of schedule is where Bethune-Cookman gets penalized, and it is a legitimate concern. The SWAC is one of the lowest-rated conferences nationally in RPI terms.

Wins over Alabama State, Grambling, and Mississippi Valley State -- even decisive ones -- do not boost B-CU's RPI the way a win at FIU or UCF would. Their RPI of 164 reflects a schedule that, outside of those two SEC road games, has not featured consistent Power Four competition.

JUSTIN MORALES SLAMS THE DOOR 🔥🔥🔥



Bethune-Cookman beats Florida in Gainesville, their 2nd straight SEC win. Wildcats were 1-37 vs Florida entering tonight. pic.twitter.com/Ni0udgvAxe — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) April 15, 2026

Warren Nolan's ELO system, which prioritizes quality wins over the raw RPI, ranked B-CU 108th before the outcomes of the Florida and LSU games. This is a solid position for a SWAC program, but it falls well short of the top-25 range based solely on the available evidence.

The underlying issue is structural: the RPI penalizes teams based on their conference affiliation, regardless of individual game results. This polling methodology flaw deserves direct acknowledgment.

The Honest Verdict

Bethune-Cookman should be receiving votes in the Baseball America and D1Baseball polls right now. Two top-25 road wins in seven days are not flukes. The obstacle to a full ranking is not talent or results -- it is sample size.

Two elite wins surrounded by a SWAC schedule do not give pollsters enough evidence to rank a program above teams with 35-game stretches of elite competition. Florida had 11 Quad 1 wins before Tuesday. B-CU has two enormous ones.

If the Wildcats record a third or fourth top non-conference win, their case for a ranking would be undeniable. Unfortunately, B-CU won’t be able to force the conversation. They have SWAC games and non-conference contests against FIU, Stetson, and UCF remaining in 2026.

For now, the case is compelling but not yet complete enough to support the current polls, especially regarding the Widcats’ strength of schedule. Expect the voters to ignore those two wins entirely.

The Bottom Line

By results alone, Bethune-Cookman has earned consideration for ranking. By the structural criteria the polls actually use -- schedule volume, RPI, and sustained competition -- they fall short of a full ranking but deserve votes. The system was not designed with SWAC programs in mind. That is a story worth telling in its own right.