John 'Doc' Harvey: SWAC and Texas Southern Hall of Famer Dies at 81

For 41 years, John “Doc” Harvey was the enduring presence in Texas Southern University’s training room, caring for Tigers athletes and establishing bonds that existed for years. The Southwestern Athletic Conference (2019) and Texas Southern University Sports Hall of Fame (2024) athletic trainer’s career spanned from 1974 to 2015 at TSU. Harvey passed in the Houston area on June 2, 2026, at age 81. His funeral services will be at Lilly Grove Missionary Baptist Church. The date and time are still pending.

Although Harvey held the title of head athletic trainer, his influence at TSU and in the Houston community went beyond the role. He managed clinical and administrative duties for 16 teams and steered the athletic training budget. Because of Doc Harvey, many Texas Southern University athletes pursued careers in the profession through his mentorship.

John Doc Harvey died in Houston on June 2, 2026. | SWAC

Houston Roots & Four Decades at Texas Southern

Harvey’s journey began at Jack Yates High School in Houston and continued at Wiley College in Marshall, Texas, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in 1966. He completed his master’s at Prairie View A&M University in 1975, shortly after he joined Texas Southern. His education kept him rooted in the HBCU world throughout his career.

A Career That Reached the Pros

His work extended beyond college football sidelines. In 1974, he worked with the Houston Texans of the World Football League (WFL) and joined the Houston Oilers’ game-day staff. Doc’s blend of college and professional experience was unique among the region’s athletic trainers.

National Influence in the Profession

Harvey influenced the profession on a national level as well. He served on the National Athletic Trainers’ Association's Ethnic Minority Advisory Council and the Board of Certification, advocating for increased representation. Because of his efforts, many opportunities were created for a new generation of athletic trainers.

A Hall of Fame Career

Harvey was named Black Sports Media Athletic Trainer of the Year in 1996, received the NATA Most Distinguished Athletic Trainer Award in 2002, and the Bill Chisolm Professional Service Award in 2003. That year, he also entered the Southwest Athletic Trainers Association Hall of Fame.

The Touchdown Club of Houston honored him with a Service Award in 2005.

His legacy was cemented with the inductions into the SWAC Hall of Fame in 2019 and the Texas Southern Sports Hall of Fame in 2024.

A Name That Outlasts Him

Harvey’s legacy centers on a lasting honor. In 2001, the Southwest Athletic Trainers Association established the John Harvey Humanitarian Award, naming him its first recipient. This award continues to affirm his standard for service, prompting future trainers to ask who will carry forward his example.

John “Doc” Harvey was an HBCU legend.

FAQs on John "Doc" Harvey

Who was John “Doc” Harvey?

John “Doc” Harvey was the longtime head athletic trainer and sports medicine director at Texas Southern University, a role he held from 1974 to 2015. He was a Hall of Fame athletic trainer recognized at the conference and national levels for his work and his mentorship.

How long was John Harvey the athletic trainer at Texas Southern University?

Harvey served as Texas Southern’s head athletic trainer from 1974 to 2015, totaling 41 years. He was certified and licensed for 44 years overall.

When did John “Doc” Harvey die?

Harvey died June 2, 2026, at the age of 81. He was born on July 1, 1944.

What halls of fame is John Harvey in?

Harvey was inducted into the Southwest Athletic Trainers Association Hall of Fame in 2003, the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Hall of Fame in 2019, and the Texas Southern Sports Hall of Fame in 2024.

What is the John Harvey Humanitarian Award?

The John Harvey Humanitarian Award is presented by the Southwest Athletic Trainers Association to recognize service in the athletic training profession. Harvey was its inaugural recipient in 2001, and the award is named after him.

Where did John Harvey go to college?

Harvey earned his bachelor’s from Wiley College in 1966 and his master’s at Prairie View A&M University in 1975. He attended Jack Yates High School in Houston.

What professional teams did John Harvey work with?

Harvey worked with the Houston Texans of the World Football League in 1974 and was part of the Houston Oilers’ game-day staff during the franchise’s time in Houston.