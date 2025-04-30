World Series Champion And MEAC Hall Of Famer's Son Promoted To Triple-A Affiliate
The Washington Nationals have promoted pitcher Marquis Grissom Jr. from the Harrisburg Senators to Triple-A affiliate Rochester Red Wings, as Chase Ford of MiLB reported. He is the son of Marquis Grissom, a former MLB champion, HBCU legend, and Florida A&M baseball great.
Grissom Jr., 23, played collegiate baseball at Georgia Tech before being drafted by the Washington Nationals as the 381st overall pick in the 13th round in the 2022 MLB Draft.
The 6-2 and 202-pound pitcher has a 6-5 MiLB record with a 2.29 ERA, 25 saves, 109 strikeouts, and 1.14 WHIP in 88 career games.
Ford posted that Grissom Jr. has a 1.86 ERA with eight strikeouts in 9.2 innings for Harrisburg.
Marquis Grissom Sr., his father, was inducted into the MEAC Hall of Fame in 2014 for being one of the best all-around players in the history of the Florida A&M Rattlers.
During the 1988 MEAC Baseball Tournament, Grissom pitched two complete games, achieving a batting average of .643. That same year, he led NCAA Division I and HBCU baseball in runs and triples per game.
The elder Grissom was a two-time MLB All-Star (1993, 1994), a World Champion (1995), ALCS MVP (1997), two-time NL stolen base leader (1991, 1992), and a four-time MLB Golden Glove Award recipient (1993 to 1996).
MORE HBCU BASEBALL NEWS
Grambling State University's head baseball coach, Davin Pierre, is celebrating his 100th career victory after the Tigers defeated Florida A&M, 6-5, in Tallahassee, Florida. The win was in the first game of a three-game outing against FAMU which ends at 12 PM CT on Sunday, Apr. 27.
GSU has an overall record of 19-19, and 14-5 in the Southwester Athletic Conference. Currently, Bethune-Cookman has a two-game conference lead over the G-Men at 16-3.
13 games remain on the Tigers regular season schedule with important conference series stands against Florida A&M, UAPB, Bethune-Cookman, and Mississippi Valley State. The 2025 SWAC Baseball Tournament will be held at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama from May 21 to May 25.
