World Series Champion And MEAC Hall Of Famer's Son Promoted To Triple-A Affiliate

Grissom Jr. will have an opportunity to showcase his pitching skills with a Triple-A affiliate.

Kyle T. Mosley

Feb 22, 2025; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; Washington Nationals right hand pitcher Marquis Grissom Jr. throws a pitch in the ninth inning against the Houston Astros at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images
The Washington Nationals have promoted pitcher Marquis Grissom Jr. from the Harrisburg Senators to Triple-A affiliate Rochester Red Wings, as Chase Ford of MiLB reported. He is the son of Marquis Grissom, a former MLB champion, HBCU legend, and Florida A&M baseball great.

marquis grissom jr
Feb 21, 2025; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; Washington Nationals pitcher Marquis Grissom (74) poses for a photo during picture day at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Grissom Jr., 23, played collegiate baseball at Georgia Tech before being drafted by the Washington Nationals as the 381st overall pick in the 13th round in the 2022 MLB Draft.

The 6-2 and 202-pound pitcher has a 6-5 MiLB record with a 2.29 ERA, 25 saves, 109 strikeouts, and 1.14 WHIP in 88 career games.

Ford posted that Grissom Jr. has a 1.86 ERA with eight strikeouts in 9.2 innings for Harrisburg.

Marquis Grissom Sr., his father, was inducted into the MEAC Hall of Fame in 2014 for being one of the best all-around players in the history of the Florida A&M Rattlers.

During the 1988 MEAC Baseball Tournament, Grissom pitched two complete games, achieving a batting average of .643. That same year, he led NCAA Division I and HBCU baseball in runs and triples per game.

Marquis Grissom
Apr 1, 2016; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Former Montreal Expos player Marquis Grissom salutes the crowd during a ceremony before the game between teh Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays at Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images / Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

The elder Grissom was a two-time MLB All-Star (1993, 1994), a World Champion (1995), ALCS MVP (1997), two-time NL stolen base leader (1991, 1992), and a four-time MLB Golden Glove Award recipient (1993 to 1996).

