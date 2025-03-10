Former Jackson State Coach Tomekia Reed Guides UNC-Charlotte To Impressive Wins In AAC Tournament
Former Jackson State and current UNC-Charlotte women's basketball head coach Tomekia Reed had her team secure two crucial victories in the first two rounds of the 2025 American Athletic Conference (AAC) Tournament.
The No. 12-seeded Lady 49ers defeated No. 13 FAU, 55-51, in the opening round at the Super Pit in Denton, Texas, on Saturday, Mar. 8.
Keanna Rembert led the UNC-Charlotte with 16 points, six rebounds, and one assist.
Former Jackson State star guard Hayleigh Breland, who followed Reed to Charlotte, netted 12 points and grabbed two rebounds in the 49ers' victory over the Lady Owls.
Reed and her squad traveled to Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas for a meeting against No. 5 Tulsa. Over 2,400 spectators watched the Lady 49ers upset the Lady Golden Hurricane team, 71-66, in the tournament's second round.
Hayleigh Breland took charge of the game with a 23-point shooting performance. She also grabbed four rebounds and dished three assists for UNC-Charlotte. Breland sparked a 10-0 run in the second quarter after hitting a couple of three-pointers, which gave her 11 points for the period. It was clutch basketball by the former JSU Tiger.
Keanna Rembert contributed mainly in the second half, scoring 14 points, three rebounds, and one assist on the afternoon.
"I am just so super proud of the players and how they played today," 49ers head coach Tomekia Reed said. "This has not been a year that has gone traditionally like we wanted to go in terms of wins, but this is a team that has refused to lose and give up. We could have thrown the towel a lot of times, but they have not. I'm so proud of them and how they're playing right now."
The Lady 49ers will face Temple in a quarterfinal contest set to tip off at 2 PM CT at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.
