HBCU Legends

Former Jackson State Coach Tomekia Reed Guides UNC-Charlotte To Impressive Wins In AAC Tournament

The Lady 49ers have momentum as they advance to face Temple in the quarterfinal round

Kyle T. Mosley

Tomekia Reed Wins At UNC-Charlotte
Tomekia Reed Wins At UNC-Charlotte / Credit: UNC-Charlotte IG Account
In this story:

Former Jackson State and current UNC-Charlotte women's basketball head coach Tomekia Reed had her team secure two crucial victories in the first two rounds of the 2025 American Athletic Conference (AAC) Tournament.  

The No. 12-seeded Lady 49ers defeated No. 13 FAU, 55-51, in the opening round at the Super Pit in Denton, Texas, on Saturday, Mar. 8.   

Keanna Rembert led the UNC-Charlotte with 16 points, six rebounds, and one assist.   

Former Jackson State star guard Hayleigh Breland, who followed Reed to Charlotte, netted 12 points and grabbed two rebounds in the 49ers' victory over the Lady Owls.

Reed and her squad traveled to Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas for a meeting against No. 5 Tulsa. Over 2,400 spectators watched the Lady 49ers upset the Lady Golden Hurricane team, 71-66, in the tournament's second round.

Hayleigh Breland
Hayleigh Breland / Credit: UNC-Charlotte Athletics

Hayleigh Breland took charge of the game with a 23-point shooting performance. She also grabbed four rebounds and dished three assists for UNC-Charlotte. Breland sparked a 10-0 run in the second quarter after hitting a couple of three-pointers, which gave her 11 points for the period. It was clutch basketball by the former JSU Tiger.

Keanna Rembert contributed mainly in the second half, scoring 14 points, three rebounds, and one assist on the afternoon.

"I am just so super proud of the players and how they played today," 49ers head coach Tomekia Reed said. "This has not been a year that has gone traditionally like we wanted to go in terms of wins, but this is a team that has refused to lose and give up. We could have thrown the towel a lot of times, but they have not. I'm so proud of them and how they're playing right now."

The Lady 49ers will face Temple in a quarterfinal contest set to tip off at 2 PM CT at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

JACKSON STATE NEWS

feed

Follow Kyle T. Mosley on X (Twitter) @KTMOZE + @HBCULegends + @BlackSportsInc to never miss another breaking news story!

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our HBCU LEGENDS Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Subscribe to our free HBCU Legends newsletter for the latest HBCU sports news and updates delivered directly to your inbox from HBCU Legends on Sports Illustrated.

LISTEN TO HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST

Published
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Basketball