2024 BIG3 Draft Selections (LIVE)

The live broadcast of the 2024 BIG3 Draft.

The 2024 BIG3 Draft hosted by Ice Cube, Thomas Scott, and Clyde Drexler (Commissioner).

BIG3 First-Round Selections

  • No. 1. - Brandon Moss  (3 Headed Monster - Rashard Lewis, coach)
  • No. 2. - Larry Sanders (Ball Hogs | Rick Barry, coach)
  • No. 3 - Henry Sims (Tri-State | Dr. J, coach);  Amir Johnson is a member of Tri-State
  • No. 4 -  Roscoe Smith (Triology | Isaiah Briscoe, captain)
  • No. 5 -  Abraham Millsap  (Aliens |  three brothers on the same team)
  • No. 6 - Dominique Johnson (Killer 3s )
  • No. 7 - Darnell Jackson (Ghost Ballers | George Gervin)
  • No. 8 - Deshawn Stephens  (Power | Nancy Lieberman)
  • No. 9 - Jeff Ayrs (The Tripletts | Lisa Leslie)
  • No. 10 - Nasir Cole (3's Company | Michael Cooper)
  • No. 11 - Jaylen Johnson  (Bivouac)

BIG3 Second-Round Selections

No. 12 - James "Flight" White (Trilogy)
No. 13 - Ray Nixon (Tri-State)
No. 14 - Austin Day (Bivouac)
No. 15 - Mo Charl0 (Ghost Ballers)
No. 16 -  Shakur Johnson (Three Headed Monsters)
No. 17 -  Jamario Moon (The Triplets)
No. 18  - Sean Williams (3's Company | Mario Chalmers)
No. 19  -  Hollis Thompson (Ball Hogs)
No. 20 - Marcus Foster (Power)
No. 21 - William Felder (Killer 3s | Charles Oakley)
No. 22 - Dusan Bulut (Aliens)

