2024 BIG3 Draft Selections (LIVE)
The live broadcast of the 2024 BIG3 Draft.
The 2024 BIG3 Draft hosted by Ice Cube, Thomas Scott, and Clyde Drexler (Commissioner).
BIG3 First-Round Selections
- No. 1. - Brandon Moss (3 Headed Monster - Rashard Lewis, coach)
- No. 2. - Larry Sanders (Ball Hogs | Rick Barry, coach)
- No. 3 - Henry Sims (Tri-State | Dr. J, coach); Amir Johnson is a member of Tri-State
- No. 4 - Roscoe Smith (Triology | Isaiah Briscoe, captain)
- No. 5 - Abraham Millsap (Aliens | three brothers on the same team)
- No. 6 - Dominique Johnson (Killer 3s )
- No. 7 - Darnell Jackson (Ghost Ballers | George Gervin)
- No. 8 - Deshawn Stephens (Power | Nancy Lieberman)
- No. 9 - Jeff Ayrs (The Tripletts | Lisa Leslie)
- No. 10 - Nasir Cole (3's Company | Michael Cooper)
- No. 11 - Jaylen Johnson (Bivouac)
BIG3 Second-Round Selections
No. 12 - James "Flight" White (Trilogy)
No. 13 - Ray Nixon (Tri-State)
No. 14 - Austin Day (Bivouac)
No. 15 - Mo Charl0 (Ghost Ballers)
No. 16 - Shakur Johnson (Three Headed Monsters)
No. 17 - Jamario Moon (The Triplets)
No. 18 - Sean Williams (3's Company | Mario Chalmers)
No. 19 - Hollis Thompson (Ball Hogs)
No. 20 - Marcus Foster (Power)
No. 21 - William Felder (Killer 3s | Charles Oakley)
No. 22 - Dusan Bulut (Aliens)
