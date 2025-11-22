HBCU FOOTBALL: BOWIE STATE WON'T RENEW HEAD COACH KYLE JACKSON'S CONTRACT
BOWIE, MD - The Department of Athletics at Bowie State University has made the decision to not renew Kyle Jackson's contract as head coach of the football program. Bowie State will begin a nationwide search for the next head football coach immediately.
"On behalf of Bulldog Athletics, I want to extend our sincere gratitude to Coach Jackson for the meaningful impact he has made on our football program, both as a player and as a dedicated coach over the last 11 years," Clyde Doughty, Jr., vice president for intercollegiate athletics & recreation, said. "We are grateful for his commitment to our student athletes and the lasting contributions he leaves behind, and we wish him well in his future endeavors. As we look ahead, we believe new leadership will best position the program for its next chapter of sustained excellence. We remain fully committed to investing in our football program and ensuring that our student athletes and the next head coach have the resources and support needed to seize this opportunity."
Jackson compiled a 19-21 record, including a 10-16 mark in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Conference. He was named the 10th head coach for the Bowie State University football program in January 2023 after serving in an interim capacity during the 2022 season. He was previously the recruiting coordinator and linebackers coach at Bowie State for five seasons. Prior to his return to BSU, Jackson spent the 2015 season at Division II Emporia State University as a defensive graduate assistant.
ABOUT COACH JACKSON
Kyle B. Jackson completed his 3rd season with the Bowie State football program.
Jackson, a Prince George’s County native from Upper Marlboro, Md., graduated from Dr. Henry A. Wise, Jr. High School before attending Bowie State University in the Fall of 2014.
Jackson would go on to be a four-year starter (2015-2018) for the Bulldogs. At inside linebacker Jackson garnered all-conference honors in 2015, a selection on the all-rookie team and 2017 as an All-CIAA honorable mention honoree. Jackson was a member of the University’s first championship team in 2018. He would then go on to be the assistant defensive line coach immediately after his playing career during the 2019 season - that year the Bulldogs finished the regular season undefeated (10-0) and were crowned CIAA Champions for the second-consecutive season.
The Bulldogs finished the year with a 11-2 record and ranked in the top-25 for the third-consecutive season. Jackson helped coach a defensive unit that finished in the top-10 nationally in multiple categories including: Interceptions (2nd), Tackles for Loss (2nd), Third Down Defense (4th), Defensive TDs (5th), Red Zone Defense (4th), Sacks (6th), Scoring Defense (7th) and Pass Efficiency Defense (9th). Defensive end Johnathan Ross was named the Defensive Rookie of the Year , Joshua Pryor was named First team All-CIAA and James Dumas was name All-CIAA Second Team.
In 2021, the Bulldogs captured its third-consecutive CIAA conference title, while advancing to the NCAA DII Playoffs for the fourth-straight season. The Bulldogs also advanced to the quarterfinals, which is the furthest in program history.
Finishing the season with a 12-2 overall mark, the Bulldogs broke the record for most wins in a single season. Jackson helped coached a strong defensive unit which finished in the top-10 nationally in multiple categories including: Defensive TDs (1st), Tackles for Loss (1st), Turnovers Gained (2nd), Third Down Defense (2nd), Fumbles Recovered (2nd), Sacks (3rd), Red Zone Defense (4th), Fourth Down Defense (6th), Pass Efficiency Defense (7th), Total Defense (9th), Scoring Defense (11th).
Additionally, defensive end Jonathan Ross was named the CIAA Defensive Player of the year and AFCA Super Region 2 Defensive Player of the year. Joshua Pryor was named All-CIAA second team and defensive end Joseph Murray was named to the All-Rookie CIAA team.
Jackson is also a proud member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated.