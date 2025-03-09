2025 SIAC Women's Basketball Tournament: Miles Repeats As Champions, Head To NCAA
The HBCU basketball community recognizes the Miles women's basketball team as the back-to-back SIAC conference champions after the Lady Bears defeated Tuskegee 68-54 in the 2025 Cricket SIAC Women's Basketball Tournament Championship game.
SIAC Women's Tournament Most Valuable Player Lemyiah Harris led the Bears with 24 points, four rebounds, two assists, and one steal. Feliah Greer recorded 15 points, four rebounds, and three assists. At the same time, Madison Lee posted 12 points, five rebounds, and two steals to contribute to the title game conquest.
Three of the Lady Bears – Lemyiah Harris, Feliah Greer, and Tederia Ashley – were named to the SIAC All-Tournament Team.
Hilani Cantone scored 16 points and grabbed four rebounds, while her teammate Cynaye Bobbitt from the Golden Tigers contributed 13 points and nine rebounds for the runners-up.
Tuskegee trailed Miles 29-18 at intermission before 854 spectators at Forbes Arena on the Morehouse College campus.
Miles took control of the game during the second quarter by holding Tuskegee to a 2-for-10 shooting effort and 2-for-6 from the free throw line.
Two points outscored the Bears in the third quarter before netting 25 points compared to Tuskegee's 20 in the fourth quarter.
Miles dominated the paint, outpacing the Golden Tigers by 18 points in the area. The champions were also effective, scoring 23 points off of Tuskegee turnovers.
The Lady Bears kept Tuskegee scoreless for over four minutes to build the advantage to 19 points with less than three minutes in the contest. Eventually, Miles would hoist the SIAC Tournament Trophy for a second straight season.
The back-to-back tournament champions await the NCAA Selection Committee to name its opponent for the NCAA Tournament.
SWAC SEASON FINALES, SIAC CHAMPIONS
SIAC
SIAC (Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference)
Men's Tournament Champions
- Tuskegee University 66, Savannah State University 67
Women's Tournament Champions
- Miles College 68, Tuskegee University 54
