Alabama State HC Tony Madlock Resigns, Expected to Join Memphis Staff Under Penny Hardaway

Alabama State University head men's basketball coach Tony Madlock announced Sunday that he is stepping down after four years leading the Hornets program, with reports indicating he will join the coaching staff at the University of Memphis under head coach Penny Hardaway.

Madlock released a statement expressing gratitude to the university and its community.

"I would like to thank Dr. Ross and Dr. Cable for their leadership and support during my time as the head men's basketball coach," Madlock said. "My family and I would like to thank Hornet Nation for their love and support. During that magical 2024-25 season, history was truly made. To all my former players, student managers, trainers, administrators, and assistant coaches, you have been so influential in my growth as a coach. Alabama State University and the city of Montgomery will always have a special place in my heart."

Alabama State Hornets Basketball Team of 2024-25 winning the SWAC Tournament Championship. | Alabama State Hornets Basketball

Madlock transformed Alabama State into a nationally recognized program during his tenure. The Hornets captured the SWAC Tournament championship in 2024-25 and finished with a 20-16 overall record before making program history in the NCAA Tournament.

Alabama State earned the program's second First Four appearance and secured its first-ever NCAA Tournament victory, defeating St. Francis University 70-68 in a game that came down to the final buzzer. The Hornets fell to Auburn 83-63 in the first round.

BREAKING: Alabama State men's basketball coach Tony Madlock is stepping down and heading to Memphis the Montgomery Advertiser has learned ⬇️@HBCUSports1 @hbculegends @LightOnSports https://t.co/l9EEEsiMOb — Jaeden Day (@dayjaeden12) March 29, 2026

In 2025-26, Madlock's final season, Alabama State finished 10-22 overall and 7-11 in SWAC play. The team also recorded a notable non-conference victory over in-state rival UAB, and redshirt freshman Jaquarius Stanback earned SWAC Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Alabama State Vice President and Director of Athletics Dr. Jason Cable acknowledged Madlock's impact on the program.

"Coach Madlock did a commendable job leading our men's basketball program," Cable said. "In just four seasons, he transformed the program into a 20-win team, a SWAC champion, and a history-making NCAA Tournament team that won the first tournament game in the history of the program."

The university followed with an official statement announcing a national coaching search.

"We are grateful for Coach Madlock's contributions and wish him and his family all the best in their future endeavors," the university said in a statement. "As we begin a national search for our next head men's basketball coach, Alabama State Athletics remains committed to the continued growth and investment in our men's basketball program."

MADLOCK'S COACHING RECORD

YEAR SCHOOL RECORD POSTSEASON CONFERENCE FINISH 2017-18 Ole Miss 1-4 1-3 14TH 2021-22 SCSU 15-16 7-7 5TH 2022-23 ASU 8-23 6-12 9TH 2023-24 ASU 13-19 8-10 T-8TH 2024-25 ASU 20-16 1-1 12-6 T-4TH 2025-26 ASU 10-22 7-11 T-10TH

COACH MADLOCK'S BIO

Below is Tony Madlock's abbreviated bio from the Alabama State Athletics website:

Tony Madlock enters his fourth season as the head men’s basketball coach at Alabama State University after arriving on campus for the 2022-23 season.



Madlock led the Hornets to a historic 2024-25 season as ASU won 20 games for only the fifth time in school history, and the first since the 2008-09 season.



The Hornets finished the season on a magical run that saw them win 10 of their final 12 games, including three consecutive at the SWAC Tournament to win the program’s fifth tournament title, which also saw them move on to the program’s fifth NCAA Tournament with the automatic berth. The Hornets finished the regular season 20-16 overall and 12-6 in SWAC action.



ASU made its second First Four appearance and picked up the program’s first NCAA Tournament victory with a last-second basket to defeat Saint Francis 70-68. From there the Hornets moved into the First Round of the NCAA Tournament against #1 seed Auburn.



Following the season Madlock was named the HBCU Sports Coach of the Year, while Amar Knox was named First Team All-SWAC and TJ Madlock was named to the second team.



Madlock is married to the former Stacie Bryant of Memphis. They have two children -- a daughter, Kyndal, and a son, T.J.