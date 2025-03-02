Angie Stone, Neo-Soul Icon Dies In Accident While Traveling To CIAA Basketball Tournament
Iconic soul singer Angie Stone died in a traffic accident while traveling to perform at halftime of the 2025 CIAA Men's Basketball Tournament in Baltimore, Maryland. Stone was 63 at the time of her passing.
According to TMZ, Angie Stone and eight others of her entourage left a performance at the Mobile Area Mardi Gras Association Grand Marshall's Ball in Montgomery, Alabama, Saturday morning when the accident occurred, leading to her death. A video showing the wreckage on Interstate 65 in Montgomery County was posted on their website.
Stone was the only fatality in the accident her Sprinter van had with an 18-wheeler.
The CIAA announced Stone's death at its tournament before Virginia State defeated Bluefield State, 71-64 in the Men's Championship game.
Her rise to popularity began as a member of the first all-female rap group, Sequence, who signed to Sugar Hill Records while the Sugar Hill Gang was the headliner of the label. "Funk You Up" was the group's most famous song and a rap battle versus the Sugar Hill Gang. The group comprised Cheryl Cook, Gwendolyn Chisolm, and Angie Brown (Angie Stone).
Angie Stone had a son with R&B singer D'Angelo. She also is survived by a daughter named Diamond and two grandchildren.
CIAA Official Statement
The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) mourned the loss of neo-soul singer and artist Angie Stone, who tragically died in a car accident earlier today. Ms. Stone was scheduled to perform at the halftime show of the CIAA's Men's Championship Basketball game today at 4:00 pm. Upon hearing of her sudden passing, CIAA Chaplain Pastor Jerome Barber called for a moment of silence and lifted her name in prayer before the hushed and saddened stadium of CIAA fans.
"We are heartbroken by the tragic and sudden passing of Angie Stone, an award-winning singer, a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., a community activist, role model, and mother whose soulful artistry and spirit made an indelible mark on her community, our nation, and the world. She used her incredible talent, passion, and presence to inspire and touch us with strength and hope.
On behalf of the CIAA family, we extend our deepest condolences and stand in support of all those mourning this tremendous loss.
— Jacqie McWilliams-Parker
Commissioner, Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA)