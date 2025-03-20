Black College Invitational Championship (BCIC): Scores And Game Info
Here are the game results at the Black College Invitational Championship (BCIC) games being held in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Women's Game 1
Clark Atlanta - 72, VA Union 64
Men's Game 1
Central State vs. Claflin
Women's Game 2: Johnson C. Smith vs. Livingstone
Men's Game 2: VA Union vs. Johnson C. Smith
BCIC TEAMS ANNOUNCED
On Monday's HBCU Nightly with Joshua Sims Sr., he unveiled the BCIC Tournament of teams. Eight teams from the SIAC and CIAA - 4 men's, 4 women's - were announced as participants in the inaugural season of the Black College Invitational Championship (BCIC).
BCIC will host the following basketball teams:
Women's
Game 2: Johnson C. Smtih vs. Livingstone
Men's
Game 1: Central State vs. Claflin
Game 2: VA Union vs. Johnson C. Smith
The tournament's games will tip-off on Thursday, Mar. 20 at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina.
HBCU Basketball's Inaugural 'Black College Invitational Championship' Ready To Launch
HBCU Basketball will host the first-ever Black College Invitational Championship (BCIC) from Mar. 20 to 23 at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The postseason playoff will feature sixteen Division I and Division II basketball teams from the HBCU conferences - CIAA, and SIAC - for the rights to be crowned the 2024 BCIC Champion.
The online seating purchase window is available for the Thursday to Saturday games at Ticketmaster.com.
Dr. Wes Bellamy, CEO of the Black College Invitational Championship, told 'The Highest Point Podcast' host Matt Devaunn that "each school participating in the postseason event would receive $10,000." BCIC covers "all travel, lodging, food, per diem, and a first-class experience for all student-athletes." He continued, "The winning school will get $25,000.00."
Bellamy believes in supporting HBCUs and having our talented basketball programs "not to beg anyone to be in their tournaments." The BCIC will have in-game experiences and activation areas for fans. Local high school bands will provide the musical entertainment, while B Dhat and No Limit Larry will host the event.
"I'm doing this for the culture, and sometimes it'd be for themselves or their pocket. Right. We're not making money from this [event]," Dr. Bellamy noted. "We're paying to do this tournament, and then the proceeds are going to be going back into our institutions."
The BCIC will begin on Mar. 20 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The 16 participating teams have not yet been announced. For more information, visit the online website at https://blackcollegeinvitationalchampionship.org.
