SWAC Championship Preview: Prairie View A&M vs. Jackson State | 2025
In this story:
HOUSTON - Welcome to another episode of the HBCU Legends Podcast! This week, host, Kyle T Mosley, and the legendary Ralph Cooper dive deep into the excitement surrounding the 2025 SWAC Football Championship. As Prairie View A&M Panthers prepare to face off against the reigning Jackson State Tigers in Jackson, Mississippi, the duo breaks down everything you need to know—from team history, standout players, and coaching changes, to the impact of fan attendance and community support.
You'll hear about the Panthers’ underdog story under first-year coach Tremaine Jackson, their impressive season, and the resilient Jackson State squad led by T.C. Taylor. Plus, there’s insight into the broader state of HBCU football, recent accolades, predictions for the big game, and lively banter about legendary players and coaches from past and present.
Whether you’re a die-hard SWAC fan or just getting into HBCU football, this episode sets the stage for championship weekend, celebrates the athletes and coaches making history, and calls on fans to support these programs—both in the stands and from afar. Get ready for a passionate preview of one of the biggest games of the year!
TIME STAMP
00:00 Marshall Faulk Leads Southern Jaguars
03:30 "Coaching With Heart and Purpose"
07:57 Texas Southern's Historic Winning Season
11:16 "Top Football Honors Recipients"
14:30 SWAG Championship Matchup Highlights
17:38 "Choo Choo Brackens Spotlight"
21:20 T.C. Taylor Steps Up
24:36 High-Scoring Game with Defense
28:57 "Expecting Competitive, High-Level Football"
31:39 HBCU Coaches Earn Recognition
35:43 Winning Boosts Team Selections
40:27 Prairie View Predicted Upset
43:52 High School Coaches Advancing
44:33 Texas High School Coaches Rising
49:59 "Ralph Cooper Live Broadcast"
51:56 "HBCU Legends Podcast Platforms"
54:44 "Send Off"
I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019. Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four. My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances: WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert), KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews: Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns. For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:Follow hbculegends