SWAC Championship Preview: Prairie View A&M vs. Jackson State | 2025

HOUSTON - Welcome to another episode of the HBCU Legends Podcast! This week, host, Kyle T Mosley, and the legendary Ralph Cooper dive deep into the excitement surrounding the 2025 SWAC Football Championship. As Prairie View A&M Panthers prepare to face off against the reigning Jackson State Tigers in Jackson, Mississippi, the duo breaks down everything you need to know—from team history, standout players, and coaching changes, to the impact of fan attendance and community support.

You'll hear about the Panthers’ underdog story under first-year coach Tremaine Jackson, their impressive season, and the resilient Jackson State squad led by T.C. Taylor. Plus, there’s insight into the broader state of HBCU football, recent accolades, predictions for the big game, and lively banter about legendary players and coaches from past and present.

Whether you’re a die-hard SWAC fan or just getting into HBCU football, this episode sets the stage for championship weekend, celebrates the athletes and coaches making history, and calls on fans to support these programs—both in the stands and from afar. Get ready for a passionate preview of one of the biggest games of the year!

2025 SWAC Championship Preview: Prairie View A&M vs. Jackson State | HBCU LEGENDS

TIME STAMP

00:00 Marshall Faulk Leads Southern Jaguars

03:30 "Coaching With Heart and Purpose"

07:57 Texas Southern's Historic Winning Season

11:16 "Top Football Honors Recipients"

14:30 SWAG Championship Matchup Highlights

17:38 "Choo Choo Brackens Spotlight"

21:20 T.C. Taylor Steps Up

24:36 High-Scoring Game with Defense

28:57 "Expecting Competitive, High-Level Football"

31:39 HBCU Coaches Earn Recognition

35:43 Winning Boosts Team Selections

40:27 Prairie View Predicted Upset

43:52 High School Coaches Advancing

44:33 Texas High School Coaches Rising

49:59 "Ralph Cooper Live Broadcast"

51:56 "HBCU Legends Podcast Platforms"

54:44 "Send Off"

