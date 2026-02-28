CIAA Basketball Tournament Daily Report - Day 4 Results | Semifinals

The CIAA Men's and Women's Basketball Tournament is winding down to the final four teams—two for the men and a pair of women's squads—are preparing to hoist the championship trophy on Saturday in Baltimore. Here are the Day 4 results at the tourney:

Scores from Friday, February 27:

SEMIFINALS RESULTS

Women's Semifinals

Claflin University 32, Winston-Salem State University 67

Part of @wssuwhoops HC Tierra Terry postgame presser. Video courtesy of of the great @WSSU_Athletics SID @_air_is …Rams will play for CIAA Championship tomorrow afternoon. @WFMY #wfmysports pic.twitter.com/Lz2XrlHeZU — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) February 27, 2026

Fayetteville State University 49, Bowie State University 46

Men's Semifinals

Bluefield State University 71, Virginia State University 66

Johnson C. Smith University vs. Fayetteville State University (Ongoing)

WOMEN'S FINAL SCHEDULED

The CIAA Women's Final is set between Fayetteville State versus Winston-Salem State at 1:00 PM ET.

MEN'S FINAL

Bluefield State awaits the winner of the Fayetteville State versus Johnson C. Smith contest.

Scores from Thursday, February 26:



Fayetteville State Holds Off Virginia Union to Advance to CIAA Semifinals | CIAA

Women’s Tournament Results



o Claflin University 56 vs Virginia State University 42



o Virginia Union University 49 vs Fayetteville State University 56





Johnson C. Smith Stuns Virginia Union in Final Seconds, Advances to CIAA Semifinals | CIAA

Men’s Tournament Results



o Bluefield State University 70 vs Claflin University 68



o Johnson C. Smith University 64 vs Virginia Union University 63





SEMIFINALS GAMES SCHEDULED

Women's Semifinals

Claflin University vs. Winston-Salem State University (Noon ET)

Fayetteville State University vs. Bowie State University (6:00 PM ET)

Men's Semifinals

Bluefield State University vs. Virginia State University (2:00 PM ET)

Johnson C. Smith University vs. Fayetteville State University (8:00 PM ET)

CIAA EVENTS (Friday, February 27)

8th Annual Samaritan’s Feet Shoe Distribution Presented by COKE | Friday, February 27 from 9:00 am – 12:00 pm. The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) is proud to continue its “10 Years and Beyond” partnership with Samaritan’s Feet for the annual “Shoes of Hope” distribution event. Approximately 500 pairs of shoes will be distributed to students during events held at Lakewood Elementary School and Hilton Elementary School in Baltimore. Student-athlete representatives from all 12 CIAA member institutions will be on site to assist with the distribution, demonstrating the conference’s continued commitment to service, community engagement, and youth empowerment. Through this meaningful initiative, the CIAA and Samaritan’s Feet aim to provide essential resources to local students while fostering hope, confidence, and support within the Baltimore community.

CIAA FanFest Presented by Nationwide | Friday, February 27 and Saturday, February 28 | Baltimore Convention Center. The CIAA extends the celebration beyond the courts with a two-day FREE Fan Fest. A popular site to meet and get in the spirit, Fan Fest offers music, food, dance, and socializing. Visuals include band competitions, cheer competitions, step shows, and concerts.

Tech Summit House presented by Verizon | Friday, February 27 from 10AM – 5:30PM | Rita Rossi Colwell Center. The Tech Summit House has become a staple at CIAA Tournament Week. Attracting some of tech’s brightest minds from the African American Community, our panel discussions foster conversations around growing ecosystems, career opportunities, digital equity, and upcoming innovations. Our Summit has showcased exhibitions by Google, Dell, plus local emerging tech companies. This event convenes tech creatives and celebrates tech, music & culture. Hosted by Big Fred.

Ditch Day Party, StaDAYium “All Black Edition” Party | Power Plant Live! | 12 noon- 6 pm Baltimore's ultimate CIAA day party. 7 venues, 6 hours, one ticket. DJs, food vendors, hookah lounges, and indoor/outdoor vibes all afternoon.

All Black Edition | M&T Bank Stadium South Club | 7 pm - 12 am

Ambience Entertainment, A Party Life, and The Flywire are taking StaDAYium back to where it all began for CIAA!

Tip Off Party with 2Chainz | Power Plant Live! | 9 pm - 2 am

The official tournament kick-off celebration. Live entertainment, premium bottle service, and the energy that sets the tone for championship weekend.

DAY 2 REPORT

Scores from Wednesday, February 25:

Women’s Tournament Results

o Winston-Salem State University 71 vs Bluefield State University 49



o Livingstone College 51 vs Bowie State University 72

Men’s Tournament Results

o Johnson C. Smith University 61 vs. Elizabeth City State University 60



o Bluefield State University 65 vs. Winston-Salem State University 55



o Lincoln University (PA) 60 vs. Virginia State University 76



o Bowie State University 83 vs. Fayetteville State University 86

CIAA Women - Bowie State vs. Livingstone College | CIAA

Thursday, February 26 Match-Ups:

Women’s Quarterfinals CFG Bank Arena

(Times are approximate) Contests will begin 20 minutes after the end of the prior game. Televised on ESPN+)

Game 3 - Clafin vs. Virginia Sate -12:00 pm

Game 4 - VA Union vs. Fayetteville State 6:00 pm

CIAA Men - Virginia State vs. Lincoln | CIAA

Men's Quarterfinals

Game 3 - Bluefield State vs. Clafin - 2:00 pm

Game 4 - Johnson C. Smith vs. VA Union - 8:00 pm

CIAA EVENTS (Thursday, February 26)

Career Expo Presented by the CIAA | Thursday, February 26, from 10:00AM-2PM | Baltimore Convention Center

The CIAA Career Expo provides organizations the opportunity to engage with recent graduates, current students, career seekers, and career switchers to recruit for available career and educational opportunities. The CIAA not only has a rich and storied tradition in intercollegiate athletics but also has an equally extensive list of alumni who have gone on to make tremendous strides in many different professions.





CIAA Health and Mental Health Summit presented by CareFirst | Thursday, February 26 from 10AM-3PM | Rita Rossi Colwell center

The Health and Wellness Summit is a series of panel discussions focused on mental health and health disparities within the African American community. We will be tapping some of our local athletes and medical professionals to lend their expertise to help the panels delve into a variety of topics that affect our student-athletes and our community at large, like mental health, nutrition, diabetes, etc.





StaDAYium Welcome Happy Hour at Horseshoe Casino | Thursday, February 26 from 4-9 pm | Horseshoe Casino

Kick off CIAA Baltimore 2026 at the official welcome celebration. Connect with HBCU alumni and fans over signature cocktails, live DJs, and pure Baltimore energy.



