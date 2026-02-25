HBCU Basketball Coaches Hit Major Career Milestones
In this story:
HOUSTON — Three of the best HBCU basketball coaches—Johnny Jones, Robert Jones, and Bo Browder—have recorded historic career milestones over the past week. Their achievements reinforce both their on-court coaching excellence and serve as a testament to the impact of having long-lasting careers in HBCU basketball.
Johnny Jones Reaches 450 Career Wins
Texas Southern head coach Johnny Jones recently recorded his 450th career victory when the Tigers defeated Southern with seconds remaining. Jones' coaching résumé spans multiple Division I programs and decades on the sidelines.
His latest milestone at TSU underscores how HBCU jobs can become a stage where veteran coaches could continue building Hall of Fame-worthy careers. The Tigers leader has a unique way of preparing his teams for the rigors of the SWAC Tournament, winning the title, and taking notice with an NCAA Tournament berth.
Bo Browder Makes State History at Xavier (La.)
At Xavier University of Louisiana, veteran women’s coach Bo Browder recently became the all-time wins leader in Louisiana women’s college basketball history, surpassing former Tulane coach Lisa Stockton’s 591 career victories and moving beyond 600 wins overall.
Xavier had a matchup with Texas College to honor their coach with the milestone. The Gold Nuggets won 54–39, cementing Browder’s place atop the state record books.
Browder has spent 26 seasons as Xavier’s head coach, delivering eight GCAC regular-season titles, nine GCAC tournament championships, 19 NAIA national tournament appearances, and 25 winning seasons with only one losing campaign.
His sustained success produced a run of 12 straight 20-win seasons, later extended to 13, and his Xavier mark through the 2023–24 season stood at 561–234 before he pushed his overall tally past 600 wins across four-year programs.
Robert Jones Records 250 Wins at Norfolk State
Norfolk State basketball is synonymous with Robert Jones. The head coach has quietly built one of the most consistent men’s programs in HBCU Division I basketball, and this season he crossed another personal milestone.
Jones earned his 250th career victory in a 90–71 win over South Carolina State on Feb. 21, extending the Spartans’ win streak and completing a season sweep of the Bulldogs in the MEAC. Once again they positioned themselves for a postseason run with a potential return to the NCAA Tournament.
In 12 seasons as head coach, Jones has guided Norfolk State through its most successful Division I era, racking up more than 230 wins heading into 2025, multiple MEAC Tournament titles, and NCAA Tournament appearances.
Coach Jones' impact goes beyond Spartans basketball. His national honors, such as the Eddie Robinson Coaches Award, underscore how he has built a winning program in Norfolk. He is a trailblazer and standard bearer for what sustained success as an HBCU coach can look like in the modern era while navigating the transfer portal and NILs.
We should congratulate the milestones of these three HBCU-rooted coaches. Their achievements send a clear message to recruits, administrators, and fans that elite coaching, player development, and championship standards still live at HBCUs.
