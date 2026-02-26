CIAA Basketball Tournament Daily Report - Day 2 Results

The CIAA Men's and Women's Basketball Tournament hasn't disappointed based the action and results from the first two days of the event. Here's the Day 2 results and Day 3 games set at the tourney:

Scores from Wednesday, February 25:

Women’s Tournament Results

o Winston-Salem State University 71 vs Bluefield State University 49



o Livingstone College 51 vs Bowie State University 72

Men’s Tournament Results

o Johnson C. Smith University 61 vs. Elizabeth City State University 60



o Bluefield State University 65 vs. Winston-Salem State University 55



o Lincoln University (PA) 60 vs. Virginia State University 76



o Bowie State University 83 vs. Fayetteville State University 86

CIAA Women - Bowie State vs. Livingstone College | CIAA

Thursday, February 26 Match-Ups:

Women’s Quarterfinals CFG Bank Arena

(Times are approximate) Contests will begin 20 minutes after the end of the prior game. Televised on ESPN+)

Game 3 - Clafin vs. Virginia Sate -12:00 pm

Game 4 - VA Union vs. Fayetteville State 6:00 pm

CIAA Men - Virginia State vs. Lincoln | CIAA

Men's Quarterfinals

Game 3 - Bluefield State vs. Clafin - 2:00 pm

Game 4 - Johnson C. Smith vs. VA Union - 8:00 pm

CIAA EVENTS (Thursday, February 26)

Career Expo Presented by the CIAA | Thursday, February 26, from 10:00AM-2PM | Baltimore Convention Center

The CIAA Career Expo provides organizations the opportunity to engage with recent graduates, current students, career seekers, and career switchers to recruit for available career and educational opportunities. The CIAA not only has a rich and storied tradition in intercollegiate athletics but also has an equally extensive list of alumni who have gone on to make tremendous strides in many different professions.





CIAA Health and Mental Health Summit presented by CareFirst | Thursday, February 26 from 10AM-3PM | Rita Rossi Colwell center

The Health and Wellness Summit is a series of panel discussions focused on mental health and health disparities within the African American community. We will be tapping some of our local athletes and medical professionals to lend their expertise to help the panels delve into a variety of topics that affect our student-athletes and our community at large, like mental health, nutrition, diabetes, etc.





StaDAYium Welcome Happy Hour at Horseshoe Casino | Thursday, February 26 from 4-9 pm | Horseshoe Casino

Kick off CIAA Baltimore 2026 at the official welcome celebration. Connect with HBCU alumni and fans over signature cocktails, live DJs, and pure Baltimore energy.



