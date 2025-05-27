CIAA Rejects Charlotte's Bid To Host Men's And Women's Basketball Tournaments,
The CIAA Men's and Women's Basketball Tournament was considered a highly coveted prize for Charlotte, North Carolina. Unfortunately, Charlotte's efforts to win back the beloved and lucrative HBCU basketball tournament fell short after the CIAA denied its latest bid.
In March, CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams-Parker told HBCU Legends:
"In January, we put out the intent to bid for those cities or states that were interested in being a part of hosting the CIAA tournament 2027 and beyond."
Charlotte lost the CIAA Basketball Tournament to Baltimore over four years ago. The partnership with the CIAA and Charm City has thrived due to travel hubs, transportation access, and the hospitality industry. However, the conference was open to accepting new bid cities.
"We've got intent from cities that want to be a part of the process of bidding and winning the tournament in their cities. We've heard Charlotte. Obviously, Baltimore has submitted their intent. We've heard Philadelphia. We've heard from Pittsburgh as well," .
Today's news from The Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority met with disappointment in a prepared statement sent to Charlotte Business Journal managing editor Erik Spanberg:
"We have been informed by the CIAA that Charlotte will not be considered as a host city for the upcoming tournament cycle. While this is not the outcome we had hoped for, we are proud of the strong, collaborative bid submitted by the City of Charlotte, the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority, and the Charlotte Sports Foundation to bring the CIAA Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments back to the Queen City.
We understand the CIAA considered several factors in making their decision, including the alignment of proposed dates with their preferred event schedule. When the CIAA requested 2027 dates in early 2025, our primary venues were already committed due to previously scheduled programming—a reflection of Charlotte's growing momentum as a premier host city.
In response, we worked diligently to ensure the proposed years offered a top-tier experience that honored the tournament's legacy while presenting a bold vision for its future—backed by strong hotel offerings in a destination that continues to grow in stature, occupancy, and visitor demand. This effort showcased the evolution of our city, the strength of our venues, and the vibrancy of our hospitality community.
We remain hopeful that Charlotte will have the opportunity to welcome the tournament back in the future."
WBTV reported that one of the caveats that hampered Charlotte's bid was the CIAA wanted the Spectrum Center for the four-day event, but the city could not accommodate the request.
"I wish that we were all in," Charlotte City Councilman Malcolm Graham responded. "I wish we got better support, quite frankly, from the office of the mayor and the city manager for sure. The CIAA is different than any other convention that we're trying to attract to the city. It is culturally unique and different and requires a lot more hands-on from the political leaders."
HBCU Gameday's Steven J. Gaither reported that the conference is expected "to keep the CIAA Tournament in Maryland through 2029." As of Memorial Day, the CIAA has not released an official announcement on who will be the new host city.
Additional CIAA Coverage on HBCU Legends:
"Magical! That's the word this week. Magical," Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams-Parker noted regarding the 2025 CIAA Basketball Championship Tournament.
This year's CIAA (Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association) basketball tournament in Baltimore has been nothing short of "magical."
The Virginia State men's program claimed their first conference title since 2019, defeating Bluefield State 71-64.
Fayetteville State won the "magical" 50th CIAA women's conference championship after defeating Virginia State, 64-54, at CFG Bank Arena.
Magical Moments in Baltimore
The Commissioner shared, "It was really special this morning, our Hall of Fame [ceremony]. It wasn't just basketball players. We have a track star. We have a football player. We had an SID, Arlene Creek, from Bowie State. I was really blown away by all of them. I think specifically with Arlene Creek who played basketball way before it was a part of the NCAA and before we even had it in the CIAA fifty years ago."
Alongside the Hall of Fame and community events, the CIAA Fanfest has been deeply rooted in the celebration of fifty years of women's basketball during the CIAA tournament.
"I remember when we celebrated it in Charlotte in 2020, the seventy fifth anniversary," Commissioner McWilliams-Parker said. "Even when we did that, what I wanted to make sure is that our women felt included in that seventy fifth. And so we highlighted the men's tournament, but we also made sure that the women felt a part of that for so long in this conference."
Navigating Legislative Challenges
Commissioner McWilliams Parker candidly addressed the challenges NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) legislation has posed for the HBCU conferences.
"I think there's some written legislation that aligns with what we're trying to get to. I think it's a bipartisan legislation. So there's still some education about the impact it has, to get those on both sides to understand the value of college athletics. But specifically, HBCUs, what we're trying to protect, we're trying to protect our HBCUs as best as we can. Paying student-athletes is just not an option for us. Could we try to do it? We probably could, but in our format, everything would be different for us."
The financial and logistical challenges for HBCUs to comply with payments to student-athletes could stifle growth or in some cases shut down sports programs.
McWilliams-Parker believes the ongoing dialogue aims to protect HBCUs while ensuring a fair playing field for student-athletes within evolving legislative landscapes.
A City's Quest and Future Prospects
Baltimore has proudly hosted the CIAA Basketball Tournaments for four years, with the contract ending in 2026. Some of the CIAA alumni and fans want to return the event to Charlotte, but the future remains open as cities are vying to host upcoming tournaments.
"In January, we put out the intent to bid for those cities or states that were interested in being a part of hosting the CIAA tournament 2027 and beyond," the CIAA leader said. "We've got intents from cities, that want to be a part of the process of bidding and winning for the tournament in their cities. We've heard Charlotte. Obviously, Baltimore has submitted their intent. We've heard Philadelphia. We've heard from Pittsburgh as well."
Since multiple cities have met with the CIAA and expressed interest in hosting after the current agreement ends, we could see a new marketing strategy to fill out the arenas for the tournaments.
Several primary factors under consideration are community engagement, hospitality closer to competition, and a connection with the CIAA's cultural celebration.
The bid deadline will end on April 15.
What's Next For The CIAA?
As the CIAA tournament concludes another basketball season, attention will shift to the postseason. The NCAA playoff competition for the champions will be announced soon.
Several men's and women's basketball all-stars will head to San Antonio for the 2025 HBCU All-Stars Game. This event marks the first time women will participate in their HBCU All-Star Game.
"When he started the men's about making sure the women would be included at some point. I think that he's gotten enough support and leverage to bring the women in — we're not official partners with it, but we also understand that giving our kids another opportunity to play the game that they love and having our women, particularly for us in our fiftieth anniversary, I think that's a pretty cool thing to see."
Visionaries like Jacqie McWilliams-Park are rare. As the CIAA continues to grow, its mission will expand to honor excellence and inspire the next generation of leaders and student-athletes.