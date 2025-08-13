Coach Johnny Jones: Impact And Legacy From UNT To Texas Southern
HOUSTON — Texas Southern head basketball coach Johnny Jones will be inducted into the University of North Texas (UNT) Hall of Fame. It's more than a personal milestone for the legendary coach, but also a testament to years of dedication, growth, and unwavering commitment to the institutions and student-athletes he has served.
"I'm actually humbled and honored, obviously, to be selected and chosen to be part of a select and small fraternity there at UNT," Coach Jones told HBCU Legends. " It was an exciting time."
Jones also reflected on his journey, sharing special memories from his time at UNT, the lessons he learned, and his excitement for the future at Texas Southern.
A Humble Honor: Jones' Reflections On Hall of Fame Induction
Coach Jones spent 11 pivotal years in Denton, Texas, where he was given a chance by then-athletic director Rick Villarreal to take the reins of the basketball program.
"My family fell in love with Denton, the community, the place there. And we still talk about it often because it's certainly a place that really welcomed us and we real fond of to this day because of how the people were there and how we were treated during our time there," Jones reflected.
The success he experienced there, as he insists, was a collective achievement. "A bunch of great assistant coaches and players… people in other positions… and fans… played a part." He regards his time at North Texas as a defining chapter in his career.
Jones had a 190-146 record with the Mean Green basketball team, which played in five consecutive Sun Belt Conference Championship games, winning twice with visits to the NCAA Tournament.
Building a Winning Culture in Denton
"One of the biggest memorable moments was possibly getting to the tournament for the first time in 2007," Jones reminisces. But we're fortunate as we got it going because it was a very difficult, obviously, because of the past. It had been a long time since they'd gone to the NCAA tournament and it had a chance of winning. So to be in that position and the get program there, that was a fun time for us."
His talented UNT teams endured heartbreaking losses and two last-second defeats in those conference tournaments. However, through all of those painful circumstances, Coach Jones said it helped him "grow not only as a coach, but as a person as well."
Lessons in Leadership: Johnny Jones' Coaching Philosophy and Advice
Coach Jones attributes much of his success at subsequent coaching stops, including LSU and Texas Southern, to the foundational years he spent at UNT. “That experience has helped me here at Texas Southern… There are a lot of similarities in terms of how the program was run,” he noted.
When offering advice for up-and-coming coaches, Coach Jones emphasized the importance of embracing each opportunity fully, regardless of its perceived prestige. “Big time is where you are… whether it’s Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky—wherever you are, make the best of it,” he advised.
He recalled turning down interviews with Power Five schools to continue building the program at UNT, underscoring his commitment to the Mean Green that left a lasting legacy in Denton.
Jones: The Future is Bright at Texas Southern
Shifting focus to the Texas Southern Tigers, Jones expressed excitement about the team's depth and experience heading into the new season.
"It's probably the most depth that we've had… a lot of seniors, a lot of guys that have been in our program for a couple of years,” he said. In an era defined by NCAA transfers and frequent roster changes, Jones values the continuity and chemistry that come from player retention.
He highlighted new arrivals—such as 6-10 and 260-pound big man Jordan Gorecki and transfer Troy Hupstead—who are expected to bolster the Tigers' inside game, addressing last year's weaknesses in rebounding and physicality.
"Hupstead is really good transferring in from UT Arlington. He was the Defensive Player of the Year in the MEAC while at Maryland Eastern Shore." Indeed, he became the first UMES player to garner the MEAC DPOY honor as a junior. He led the MEAC in rebounding with an 8.5 average, and was sixth in blocked shots per game (0.9). Since that season, the New York native has grown three inches.
The Tigers will open with a challenging nonconference slate of games, tipping off the new season against powerhouse programs Gonzaga and Texas A&M. Yet, Jones views these as prime opportunities for growth and memories: “That's what you want… it’s going to be a great atmosphere and experience for our kids.”
Coach Johnny Jones' historic journey through the pages of college basketball embodies authentic leadership, resiliency, and loyalty. As he prepares for new challenges, his induction into the Hall of Fame at UNT honors his past achievements, yet continues to serve as inspiration for all coaches and student-athletes under his guidance.
With the Texas Southern Tigers set for another exciting season, Jones will continue to leave a legacy of developing, mentoring, and educating young men in the sport he truly loves and respects—basketball.