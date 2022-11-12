Skip to main content

Grambling Upsets Colorado in Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series Game

Grambling State recorded the first major HBCU upset of a Power 5 program in men's basketball for the 2022-23 season.

HOUSTON, TX - The Grambling State Tigers (2-0) recorded the first major HBCU vs. Power 5 men's basketball upset of the season by defeating the Colorado Buffaloes (1-1) 83-74 in a Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series game. 

Grambling led 46-32 at halftime from a solid defensive effort by Carte'are Gordon. The junior forward had 14 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks, 2 assists, and a steal against the Buffaloes.

A stingy Tigers defense created a 20-point lead in the first half and forced 19 turnovers.

Coach Donte Jackson had four players in double figures, Gordon (14), Coward (19), Christon (17), and Lewis (15) on the evening.

The G-Men shot 50% from the field, 41.2% from beyond the arc, and 66.7% at the free throw line.  

Conversely, Colorado punched in 41.4% from the floor, 26.3% from three-point range, and 73.1% from the charity line.

The Tigers never trailed despite allowing Colorado to pull within 7 points with 55 seconds on the clock. Grambling made them pay for fouling as they buried their free throws and never looked back.

Cowart, Gordon, and Christon were clutch down the stretch in the huge win for Coach Jackson and the Tigers basketball program.

Arizona State will be Grambling's next opponent in the Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series at ASU Wells Fargo Arena for an 8 PM CT tip-off on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

