Harlem Globetrotters: Secrets of the City Airing New Episodes on AspireTV

The Harlem Globetrotters: Secrets of the City feel-good travel series will broadcast a new episode on aspireTV at 8:00 p.m. ET on March 4, 2026. The basketball team will continue to feature the adventures and cultural immersion the players experience on a world tour.

Viewers will enjoy the team being treated to one-of-a-kind cave restaurant, exploring pyramids, and sharing their food, travel hacks, and Globetrotter shenanigans while traveling to Cairo, Mexico City, London, Lisbon, Balie, and more.

“This fall at aspireTV, we’re bringing the culture, the flavor, and the fun,” said Angela Cannon, General Manager of aspireTV. “Whether you’re traveling the world with the Harlem Globetrotters, hanging in the kitchen with Yo-Yo, or discovering fresh new voices in film, there’s something for everyone. We’re excited to keep shining a light on stories that authentically reflect our community as we aspire to inspire our audience.”

The show utilizes a documentary style that transports viewers to the soul of the city and the heart of the people wherever the team travels.

Harlem Globetrotters - Secrets of the City | Credit: aspireTV

The Globetrotters share untapped secrets of culture, cuisine, and adventure from the most renowned cities around the globe.

The Harlem Globetrotters have been touring the world for almost 100 years, visiting over 120 countries, giving them unfiltered access, connections, and the opportunity to explore Brown and Black culture worldwide. Locations featured this season include Cairo, Egypt; London, England; Stuttgart, Germany; and Sydney, Australia.

Fans will be able to stream the show on aspireTV+, nationwide on DirecTV and DISH, and can be watched on Amazon, Roku, xfinity, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Philo, and Frndly TV.

