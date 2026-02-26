HBCU Esports Teams Collaborate with PlayVS and Urban One During Black History Month

PlayVS and Urban One have joined forces in a first-of-its-kind collaboration to create a dedicated competitive gaming community for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) nationwide.

Announced during Black History Month (BHM), the three-year partnership establishes a dedicated home for HBCU esports with long-term infrastructure within the PlayVS College League to support HBCU students through structured competition, media amplification, and expanded access to collegiate esports opportunities.

This one-of-a-kind partnership combines Urban One's cultural authority and its 80 million monthly unique reach, with PlayVS's extensive collegiate competition infrastructure, creating both visibility and access to scale. The initiative is designed to honor the legacy of HBCUs while building a sustainable pipeline that connects talented K-12 gamers to higher education opportunities across the nation.

"Black gamers are among the most influential audiences in the industry, yet Black professionals represent only about 5% of its workforce," said Tiffany Nasralla, Chief Revenue Officer, Urban One. "The gap isn't about talent. It's about access. Through our partnership with PlayVS, we're using our platform to build a national stage for HBCU students, expanding visibility, structured competition, and real pathways into the industries they've long helped define. This is about turning cultural influence into lasting opportunity."

A Home for Every HBCU

Recognizing the need for a unified competitive stage, this partnership establishes a league available to any HBCU looking for a place to compete. Whether a university has an established esports program or is just beginning its journey, this league provides the infrastructure, standards, and platform needed to thrive. Registration will begin this Fall with the official season of competition launching next February.

"For our students, esports is more than just competition; it is a gateway to technology, media, and leadership," said Jaden Roberts, the President of Howard's Esports Association. "It is inspiring to see Urban One, with its deep ties to Howard through the legacy of Cathy Hughes, partnering with PlayVS to elevate that opportunity. We are eager to participate in this new league and to contribute to a dedicated community that gives HBCU talent the national stage it deserves."

Strategic Rollout and Timeline



PlayVS and Urban One are taking a deliberate, community-first approach to developing the National HBCU Esports Community. The phased rollout is designed to ensure thoughtful program development, institutional alignment, and sustainable growth.

Community Building and Recruitment (Spring and Summer 2026): PlayVS will begin outreach to HBCU institutions while introducing collegiate esports opportunities to its nationwide K-12 network, strengthening the pathway from scholastic competition to higher education.





PlayVS College League and Invitational Series (Fall 2026): Participating institutions will compete within PlayVS College League offerings and in dedicated HBCU-focused invitational events designed to build competitive momentum and national visibility.





Participating institutions will compete within PlayVS College League offerings and in dedicated HBCU-focused invitational events designed to build competitive momentum and national visibility. Official League Launch (Spring 2027): The inaugural season of the National HBCU Esports Community will formally launch, establishing a structured, national competition platform for participating institutions.

Elevating HBCU Voices on a National Stage



Urban One will amplify the initiative through its expansive content distribution network and owned suite of media platforms. Coverage will extend beyond competition to spotlight the distinct campus culture, academic excellence, and student leadership that define the HBCU experience.

"As pioneers in the collegiate space, Southern University EDGE is excited to join forces with PlayVS and Urban One. This partnership bridges the gap between competitive gaming and the vibrant culture of HBCUs, meeting our students exactly where they are with a dedicated stage to showcase their skills," said Christopher Turner, Esports Program Director at Southern University.