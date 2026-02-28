Tennessee Titans Honor Franchise's 50+ All-Time HBCU Draft Picks

HOUSTON, Tx. — The Tennessee Titans released a graphic on social media this week celebrating NFL draft picks from Historically Black Colleges and Universities who were selected by the then-Houston Oilers and Tennessee Titans franchise.

The tribute for Black History Month includes a list of over 50 players from 24 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), highlighting draft picks from the franchise spanning nearly five decades, from 1961 to 2008. ​

Here are the more notable athletes who were draft picks by the Oilers/Titans and enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame:

Ken Houston—Prairie View A&M (drafted 1967): One of the greatest safeties in NFL history, making 12 Pro Bowl appearances and intercepting 49 career passes with nine returned for touchdowns, an NFL record at the time. Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1986.​

Elvin Bethea—North Carolina A&T (drafted 1968): Spent his entire 16-year career with the Houston Oilers, made eight Pro Bowls, and set a franchise record with 210 games played. Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2003.

Charlie Joiner—Grambling State (drafted 1969): Although he was traded from Houston early in his career, Joiner went on to become one of the most prolific wide receivers in NFL history with the San Diego Chargers, finishing with 750 receptions for 12,146 yards. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1996, with his Grambling coach Eddie Robinson serving as his presenter in Canton.

Robert Brazile—Jackson State (drafted 1975): A cornerstone of the Oilers' "Luv Ya Blue" defense, earning six Pro Bowl selections over his nine-year career in Houston. Dr. Doom was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

Steve "Air" McNair was drafted by the Oilers in the 1995 NFL Draft. He had an outstanding career with the organization from 1995 to 2005. During his tenure with the Oilers/Titans, he became the first Black quarterback to win the AP NFL MVP award, shared with co-winner Peyton Manning.

Current Alabama State head football coach, Eddie Robinson Jr., was a standout linebacker for the franchise. He's also a member of the 2026 Black College Football Hall of Fame inductees announced at this year's Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl.

WHERE ARE THEY FROM?

The Oilers/Tigers had a particular interest in HBCU players, especially out of Grambling State. The Tigers lead all schools with seven draft picks, followed by Alcorn State with six. In total, 24 HBCU programs are represented as draft picks from the SWAC, MEAC, CIAA, SIAC, and independent conferences. Here is the list:

All-Time Oilers/Titans HBCU Draft Picks by School

Alabama State—Eddie Robinson (1992), Willie Thicklen (1978)

Alcorn State—Willie Alexander (1971), Leonard Fairley (1974), Jimmie Giles (1977), Steve McNair (1995), Bryant Mix (1996), Floyd Rice (1971)

Arkansas Pine Bluff—Willie Parker (1967)

Bishop—Ed Harris (1980)

Cheyney—Bobby Byars (1976)

Florida A&M—Bobby Felts (1965), Lewis Johnson (1961), Claude Johnson (1976)

Grambling State—Willie Armstrong (1971), Bob Burton (1963), Solomon Freelon (1972), Charlie Joiner (1969), Jesse O'Neal (1975), Bobby Simon (1976), Ed Watson (1969)

Jackson State—Robert Brazile (1975), Roy Hilton (1965), Frank Molden (1965)

Johnson C. Smith—Richard Dawkins (1970), Bill Duesnbery (1970), Benny Johnson (1970)

Kentucky State—Willie Rodgers (1972)

Lincoln (Mo.)—Zeke Moore (1967)

Maryland Eastern Shore—Moses Denson (1971)

Morgan State—Mike Hoslton (1981), Ron Mayo (1973), Larry Watson (1971)

North Carolina A&T—Elvin Bethea (1968)

North Carolina Central—Billy Alsbrooks (1968), Russell Price (1971), Doug Wilkerson (1970)

Prairie View A&M—Ken Houston (1967), Carl Robinson (1964), Ezell Seals (1964), Glenn Woods (1969)

South Carolina State—Anthony Cook (1995), Willie Grate (1969)

Southern—Pete Barnes (1967), Conrad Rucker (1978)

Tennessee State—Elbert Drungo (1969), Robert Reed (1965), Patrick Robinson (1993), Malcom Taylor (1982)

Texas Southern—Charley Blossom (1970), Jack Holmes (1975), Roy Hopkins (1967), Homer Jones (1963)

West Virginia State—Warren Anderson (1977)

Wiley—George Kinney (1965)

Winston-Salem State—William Hayes (2008)

The HBCU pipeline was effectively utilized, with numerous players making significant contributions to the history of the Oilers/Titans organization.

No matter if the programs were big or small, from Grambling State to Wiley College, the HBCU-rooted players contributed to the overall success that Bud Adams and his family established since launching the AFL franchise in 1960.

The franchise's recognition of its HBCU roots comes at a time of renewed national attention on Black college athletics. Last weekend's Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl showcased the increasing effort to emphasize both the contemporary and historical contributions of HBCU players to professional football.