HBCU Legacy Bowl: How To Watch, Key Players, & Team Rosters

How to watch and focus on the key players at the 2026 Allstate HBCU Legacy in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Kyle Mosley|
2026 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl Helmets
2026 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl Helmets | Credit Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl and Riddell

The 2026 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl, sponsored by Allstate and the Black College Football Hall of Fame, will air on both the NFL Network and HBCU GO. This postseason all-star game features over 100 top NFL draft-eligible players from HBCUs and wraps up a week of events.

Kickoff is set for 3 PM CT at Yulman Stadium on Tulane University's campus.

How to watch the 2026 HBCU Legacy Bowl

  • Venue: Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, LA
  • Time: 3 p.m CT/4 p.m. ET, Saturday
  • TV: NFL Network
  • Streaming: HBCU GO
  • Broadcasters: Steve Wyche will handle play-by-play, with Charles Davis and Bucky Brooks as analysts, and Sheree Burruss
Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl - Hunter and Givens Selected
Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl - Hunter and Givens Selected | HBCU Legacy Bowl, SU Athletics, MSU Athletics, HBCU Legends

25 KEY PLAYERS TO WATCH



1. Erick Hunter - LB, Morgan State
2. Curtis Allen - RB, VA Union
3. Quincy Ivory - DL, Jackson State
4. Ckelby Givens - DL, Southern
5. Christian Mosley - RB, NCCU
6. Reid Pulliam - LB, Jackson State
7. Walker Harris - QB, NCCU
8. Noah Miles - DE, Howard
9. Travor Randle - DB, Prairie View A&M
10. Cameron Peters - QB, Prairie View A&M
11. Jon McCall - WR, Kentucky State
12. Carlos Dunovant Jr. - CB, Morehouse
13. JaCorian Sewell - RB, Alcorn State
14. Deontre Morris - DB, Alabama State
15. Trenton Leary - WR, Texas Southern
16. Mikael King - DB, Tuskegee
17. Bryce Cage - DL, Grambling State
18. Michael Atkins - DL, Texas Southern
19. Antwone Watts - DB, Bethune-Cookman
20. Kelvin Durham - QB, Johnson C. Smith
21. Noah Bodden - QB, Edward Waters
22. Cam’Ron Ransom - QB, Bethune-Cookman
23. Armone Harris - WR, Clark Atlanta
24. Stemarion Edwards - LB, Alcorn State
25. Cameron Smith - OL, Alabama State

Walker Harris
Walker Harris | NCCU Athletics

TEAM GAITHER

Offense

  1. 3 | Walker | Harris | QB | 6’1 | 196 | NCCU
  2. ​8 | Kelvin | Durham | QB | 6’3 | 211 | Johnson C. Smith
  3. ​15 | William | Atkins | QB | 6’1 | 215 | SC State
  4. ​0 | Curtis | Allen | RB | 6’2 | 215 | Virginia Union
  5. ​1 | Christian | Mosley | RB | 5’11 | 180 | NCCU
  6. ​25 | JaQuan | Kelly | RB | 5’11 | 190 | Winston-Salem
  7. ​7 | Deandre | Proctor | WR | 6’3 | 210 | Johnson C. Smith
  8. ​6 | JJ | Evans | WR | 6’3 | 203 | Norfolk State
  9. ​14 | Malik | Hunter | WR | 5’11 | 160 | Virginia State
  10. ​17 | Chauncey | Spikes | WR | 6’2 | 210 | NCCU
  11. ​18 | Dre’Sean | Kendrick | WR | 5’9 | 190 | Norfolk State
  12. ​23 | Jordan | Smith | WR | 5’11 | 180 | SC State
  13. ​86 | Kahlil | Ashley-Diarrah | TE | 6’5 | 250 | Fayetteville State
  14. ​27 | Caden | Davis | TE | 6’4 | 240 | Fayetteville State
  15. ​62 | Noah | McKinney | OL | 6’4 | 300 | NCCU
  16. ​58 | Jerrod | Burell | OL | 6’4 | 315 | Morgan State
  17. ​69 | Trevyon | Branch | OL | 6’3 | 290 | Morgan State
  18. ​73 | Roger | Smith | OL | 6’4 | 330 | SC State
  19. ​66 | Vincent | Byrd Jr. | OL | 6’3 | 305 | Norfolk State
  20. ​59 | Korion | Sharpe | OL | 6’4 | 315 | NC A&T
  21. ​74 | Bruno | Onwuazor | OL | 6’8 | 320 | Virginia State
  22. ​75 | Cesar | Reyes | OL | 6’7 | 310 | Howard
  23. ​68 | Daniel | Bostic | OL | 6’3 | 292 | Kentucky State
  24. ​67 | Keith | Chambless | OL | 6’5 | 301 | Livingstone College
LB Erick Hunter
LB Erick Hunter | Credit: HBCU Legacy Bowl

TEAM GAITHER

Defense/Special Specialists

  1. 11 | Michael | Lunz | DL | 6’3 | 245 | SC State
  2. ​4 | Jamal | Jones | DL | 6’2 | 242 | Bowie State
  3. ​9 | James | Stewart | DL | 6’3 | 248 | Tennessee State
  4. ​24 | Tim | Alderman | DL | 6’3 | 215 | NC A&T
  5. ​56 | Quincy | Robinson | DL | 6’3 | 235 | Delaware State
  6. ​22 | Shawn | Robinson | DL | 6’3 | 246 | Fayetteville State
  7. ​91 | Noah | Miles | DL | 6’3 | 255 | Howard
  8. ​92 | Christian | Smith | DL | 6’2 | 285 | NCCU
  9. ​40 | Erick | Hunter | LB | 6’4 | 220 | Morgan State
  10. ​5 | Matthew | Leach | LB | 6’3 | 220 | Fayetteville State
  11. ​10 | Harold | O’Neal III | LB | 6’1 | 215 | Hampton
  12. ​13 | Jupe | Alston | LB | 5’10 | 225 | Winston-Salem
  13. ​33 | Chris | Calhoun III | LB | 6’1 | 225 | Elizabeth City State
  14. ​54 | Max | U’Ren | LB | 6’2 | 240 | NCCU
  15. ​16 | Aaron | Harris | DB | 5’11 | 185 | NC A&T
  16. ​28 | Jelani | Vassell | DB | 5’11 | 180 | NCCU
  17. ​20 | Jadon | Carter | DB | 5’11 | 190 | Morgan State
  18. ​2 | Samuel | Graham | DB/LB | 6’1 | 208 | Bowie State
  19. ​19 | TJ | Taybron | DB | 6’1 | 166 | Johnson C. Smith
  20. ​21 | Jordan | Williams | DB | 6’1 | 180 | Bowie State
  21. ​26 | Brenyen | Scott | DB | 6’0 | 204 | SC State
  22. ​32 | Evan | Powell | DB | 5’10 | 180 | Winston-Salem
  23. ​29 | Day’lan | Long | DB | 5’11 | 190 | Norfolk State
  24. ​15 | Jadarrius | Perkins | DB | 6’0 | 193 | Delaware State Hornets
  25. ​39 | Andrew | Brown IV | K | 5’9 | 185 | NC A&T
  26. ​37 | Elliot | Janish | P | 6’4 | 205 | SC State
QB Cam Peters - Prairie View A&M
QB Cam Peters - Prairie View A&M | Credit: PVAMU Athletics

TEAM ROBINSON

Offense

  1. 2 | Cam’Ron | Ransom | QB | 6’3 | 220 | Bethune-Cookman
  2. ​15 | Cameron | Peters | QB | 6’4 | 207 | Prairie View A&M
  3. ​12 | Noah | Bodden | QB | 6’4 | 220 | Edward Waters
  4. ​28 | JaCorian | Sewell | RB | 5’9 | 195 | Alcorn State
  5. ​24 | Jerodd | Sims | RB | 5’11 | 215 | Florida Memorial
  6. ​26 | Reggie | Davis | RB | 6’1 | 205 | Alcorn State
  7. ​19 | Donerio | Davenport | RB | 6’1 | 210 | Jackson State
  8. ​4 | Jon | McCall | WR | 6’3 | 200 | Kentucky State
  9. ​3 | Armone | Harris | WR | 5’9 | 160 | Clark Atlanta
  10. ​11 | Makai | Lovett | WR | 6’1 | 220 | Edward Waters
  11. ​18 | Cameron | Nelson | WR | 6’1 | 190 | Miss. Valley State
  12. ​17 | Ronnie | West | WR | 6’0 | 178 | Clark Atlanta
  13. ​81 | Trenton | Leary | WR | 5’11 | 159 | Texas Southern
  14. ​5 | Dupree | Fuller | TE | 6’3 | 225 | Southern
  15. ​13 | Travunta | Abner | TE | 6’2 | 249 | Alabama A&M
  16. ​80 | Covadis | Knighten | TE | 6’2 | 280 | Grambling State
  17. ​74 | D’Andre | Towns-Blue | OL | 6’5 | 334 | Jackson State
  18. ​71 | Ashton | Grable | OL | 6’4 | 315 | Florida A&M
  19. ​62 | Charles | Davis | OL | 6’5 | 330 | Florida A&M
  20. ​75 | Cameron | Smith | OL | 6’7 | 354 | Alabama State
  21. ​70 | Desmond | Daniels | OL | 6’5 | 309 | Alabama State
  22. ​78 | Jeremiah | Frazier | OL | 6’2 | 322 | Alabama State
  23. ​50 | Christian | Loving | OL | 6’3 | 315 | Bethune-Cookman
  24. ​77 | Tramel | Brown | OL | 6’2 | 320 | Alcorn State
  25. ​70 | Darius | Meeks | OL | 6’4 | 330 | Grambling State
  26. ​66 | Quentin | Ross | OL | 6’4 | 320 | Grambling State
Ckelby Givens, Southern
Ckelby Givens, Southern | Southern Athletics

TEAM ROBINSON

Defense/Special Specialists

  1. 1 | Ckelby | Givens | DL | 6’2 | 245 | Southern
  2. ​48 | Israel | Nwokocha | DL | 6’2 | 250 | Benedict
  3. ​6 | Quincy | Ivory | DL | 6’3 | 239 | Jackson State
  4. ​45 | Bryce | Cage | DL | 6’5 | 269 | Grambling State
  5. ​10 | Warren | Robinson | DL | 6’4 | 250 | Grambling State
  6. ​96 | Michael | Akins | DL | 6’2 | 255 | Texas Southern
  7. ​99 | Jeremiah | Williams | DL | 6’2 | 314 | Jackson State
  8. ​90 | Tony | Rountree | DL | 6’3 | 330 | Savannah State
  9. ​34 | Isaiah | Stephens | LB | 6’2 | 205 | Benedict
  10. ​0 | Domonique | Davis II | LB | 5’11 | 204 | Central State
  11. ​22 | Darrian | Bell | LB | 6’2 | 230 | Savannah State
  12. ​33 | Jalil | Lenore | LB | 6’1 | 225 | Alabama State
  13. ​20 | Stemarion | Edwards | LB | 6’0 | 220 | Alcorn State
  14. ​7 | Reid | Pulliam | LB | 6’3 | 229 | Jackson State
  15. ​8 | Carlos | Dunovant Jr. | DB | 6’1 | 192 | Morehouse
  16. ​16 | Darnell | Stephens | DB | 6’1 | 186 | Fort Valley State
  17. ​25 | Mikael | King | DB | 5’10 | 175 | Tuskegee
  18. ​14 | Markel | Linzer | DB | 6’0 | 185 | Grambling State
  19. ​31 | Blake | Davis | DB | 6’0 | 184 | Grambling State
  20. ​9 | Antwone | Watts | DB | 6’1 | 215 | Bethune-Cookman
  21. ​27 | Travor | Randle | DB | 5’10 | 205 | Prairie View A&M
  22. ​21 | Darius | Stokes | DB | 6’0 | 205 | Florida Memorial
  23. ​29 | Deontre | Morris | DB | 6’0 | 185 | Alabama State
  24. ​23 | Luke | Rose | DB | 6’2 | 188 | Southern University
  25. ​55 | Marko | Jovisic | K | 6’2 | 215 | Miss. Valley State
  26. ​95 | Johnny | Schifano | P | 5’9 | 180 | Grambling State

Steve Wyche will handle play-by-play, with Charles Davis and Bucky Brooks as analysts, and Sheree Burruss reporting from the sidelines at the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl. The broadcast will air live on the NFL Network and HBCU GO.

