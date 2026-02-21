HBCU Legacy Bowl: How To Watch, Key Players, & Team Rosters

The 2026 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl, sponsored by Allstate and the Black College Football Hall of Fame, will air on both the NFL Network and HBCU GO. This postseason all-star game features over 100 top NFL draft-eligible players from HBCUs and wraps up a week of events.

Kickoff is set for 3 PM CT at Yulman Stadium on Tulane University's campus.

How to watch the 2026 HBCU Legacy Bowl

Venue: Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, LA

Time: 3 p.m CT/4 p.m. ET, Saturday

TV: NFL Network

Streaming: HBCU GO

Broadcasters: Steve Wyche will handle play-by-play, with Charles Davis and Bucky Brooks as analysts, and Sheree Burruss

1. Erick Hunter - LB, Morgan State

2. Curtis Allen - RB, VA Union

3. Quincy Ivory - DL, Jackson State

4. Ckelby Givens - DL, Southern

5. Christian Mosley - RB, NCCU

6. Reid Pulliam - LB, Jackson State

7. Walker Harris - QB, NCCU

8. Noah Miles - DE, Howard

9. Travor Randle - DB, Prairie View A&M

10. Cameron Peters - QB, Prairie View A&M

11. Jon McCall - WR, Kentucky State

12. Carlos Dunovant Jr. - CB, Morehouse

13. JaCorian Sewell - RB, Alcorn State

14. Deontre Morris - DB, Alabama State

15. Trenton Leary - WR, Texas Southern

16. Mikael King - DB, Tuskegee

17. Bryce Cage - DL, Grambling State

18. Michael Atkins - DL, Texas Southern

19. Antwone Watts - DB, Bethune-Cookman

20. Kelvin Durham - QB, Johnson C. Smith

21. Noah Bodden - QB, Edward Waters

22. Cam’Ron Ransom - QB, Bethune-Cookman

23. Armone Harris - WR, Clark Atlanta

24. Stemarion Edwards - LB, Alcorn State

25. Cameron Smith - OL, Alabama State

Walker Harris | NCCU Athletics

TEAM GAITHER

Offense

3 | Walker | Harris | QB | 6’1 | 196 | NCCU ​8 | Kelvin | Durham | QB | 6’3 | 211 | Johnson C. Smith ​15 | William | Atkins | QB | 6’1 | 215 | SC State ​0 | Curtis | Allen | RB | 6’2 | 215 | Virginia Union ​1 | Christian | Mosley | RB | 5’11 | 180 | NCCU ​25 | JaQuan | Kelly | RB | 5’11 | 190 | Winston-Salem ​7 | Deandre | Proctor | WR | 6’3 | 210 | Johnson C. Smith ​6 | JJ | Evans | WR | 6’3 | 203 | Norfolk State ​14 | Malik | Hunter | WR | 5’11 | 160 | Virginia State ​17 | Chauncey | Spikes | WR | 6’2 | 210 | NCCU ​18 | Dre’Sean | Kendrick | WR | 5’9 | 190 | Norfolk State ​23 | Jordan | Smith | WR | 5’11 | 180 | SC State ​86 | Kahlil | Ashley-Diarrah | TE | 6’5 | 250 | Fayetteville State ​27 | Caden | Davis | TE | 6’4 | 240 | Fayetteville State ​62 | Noah | McKinney | OL | 6’4 | 300 | NCCU ​58 | Jerrod | Burell | OL | 6’4 | 315 | Morgan State ​69 | Trevyon | Branch | OL | 6’3 | 290 | Morgan State ​73 | Roger | Smith | OL | 6’4 | 330 | SC State ​66 | Vincent | Byrd Jr. | OL | 6’3 | 305 | Norfolk State ​59 | Korion | Sharpe | OL | 6’4 | 315 | NC A&T ​74 | Bruno | Onwuazor | OL | 6’8 | 320 | Virginia State ​75 | Cesar | Reyes | OL | 6’7 | 310 | Howard ​68 | Daniel | Bostic | OL | 6’3 | 292 | Kentucky State ​67 | Keith | Chambless | OL | 6’5 | 301 | Livingstone College

LB Erick Hunter | Credit: HBCU Legacy Bowl

TEAM GAITHER

Defense/Special Specialists

​

11 | Michael | Lunz | DL | 6’3 | 245 | SC State ​4 | Jamal | Jones | DL | 6’2 | 242 | Bowie State ​9 | James | Stewart | DL | 6’3 | 248 | Tennessee State ​24 | Tim | Alderman | DL | 6’3 | 215 | NC A&T ​56 | Quincy | Robinson | DL | 6’3 | 235 | Delaware State ​22 | Shawn | Robinson | DL | 6’3 | 246 | Fayetteville State ​91 | Noah | Miles | DL | 6’3 | 255 | Howard ​92 | Christian | Smith | DL | 6’2 | 285 | NCCU ​40 | Erick | Hunter | LB | 6’4 | 220 | Morgan State ​5 | Matthew | Leach | LB | 6’3 | 220 | Fayetteville State ​10 | Harold | O’Neal III | LB | 6’1 | 215 | Hampton ​13 | Jupe | Alston | LB | 5’10 | 225 | Winston-Salem ​33 | Chris | Calhoun III | LB | 6’1 | 225 | Elizabeth City State ​54 | Max | U’Ren | LB | 6’2 | 240 | NCCU ​16 | Aaron | Harris | DB | 5’11 | 185 | NC A&T ​28 | Jelani | Vassell | DB | 5’11 | 180 | NCCU ​20 | Jadon | Carter | DB | 5’11 | 190 | Morgan State ​2 | Samuel | Graham | DB/LB | 6’1 | 208 | Bowie State ​19 | TJ | Taybron | DB | 6’1 | 166 | Johnson C. Smith ​21 | Jordan | Williams | DB | 6’1 | 180 | Bowie State ​26 | Brenyen | Scott | DB | 6’0 | 204 | SC State ​32 | Evan | Powell | DB | 5’10 | 180 | Winston-Salem ​29 | Day’lan | Long | DB | 5’11 | 190 | Norfolk State ​15 | Jadarrius | Perkins | DB | 6’0 | 193 | Delaware State Hornets ​39 | Andrew | Brown IV | K | 5’9 | 185 | NC A&T ​37 | Elliot | Janish | P | 6’4 | 205 | SC State

QB Cam Peters - Prairie View A&M | Credit: PVAMU Athletics

TEAM ROBINSON

Offense

2 | Cam’Ron | Ransom | QB | 6’3 | 220 | Bethune-Cookman ​15 | Cameron | Peters | QB | 6’4 | 207 | Prairie View A&M ​12 | Noah | Bodden | QB | 6’4 | 220 | Edward Waters ​28 | JaCorian | Sewell | RB | 5’9 | 195 | Alcorn State ​24 | Jerodd | Sims | RB | 5’11 | 215 | Florida Memorial ​26 | Reggie | Davis | RB | 6’1 | 205 | Alcorn State ​19 | Donerio | Davenport | RB | 6’1 | 210 | Jackson State ​4 | Jon | McCall | WR | 6’3 | 200 | Kentucky State ​3 | Armone | Harris | WR | 5’9 | 160 | Clark Atlanta ​11 | Makai | Lovett | WR | 6’1 | 220 | Edward Waters ​18 | Cameron | Nelson | WR | 6’1 | 190 | Miss. Valley State ​17 | Ronnie | West | WR | 6’0 | 178 | Clark Atlanta ​81 | Trenton | Leary | WR | 5’11 | 159 | Texas Southern ​5 | Dupree | Fuller | TE | 6’3 | 225 | Southern ​13 | Travunta | Abner | TE | 6’2 | 249 | Alabama A&M ​80 | Covadis | Knighten | TE | 6’2 | 280 | Grambling State ​74 | D’Andre | Towns-Blue | OL | 6’5 | 334 | Jackson State ​71 | Ashton | Grable | OL | 6’4 | 315 | Florida A&M ​62 | Charles | Davis | OL | 6’5 | 330 | Florida A&M ​75 | Cameron | Smith | OL | 6’7 | 354 | Alabama State ​70 | Desmond | Daniels | OL | 6’5 | 309 | Alabama State ​78 | Jeremiah | Frazier | OL | 6’2 | 322 | Alabama State ​50 | Christian | Loving | OL | 6’3 | 315 | Bethune-Cookman ​77 | Tramel | Brown | OL | 6’2 | 320 | Alcorn State ​70 | Darius | Meeks | OL | 6’4 | 330 | Grambling State ​66 | Quentin | Ross | OL | 6’4 | 320 | Grambling State

Ckelby Givens, Southern | Southern Athletics

TEAM ROBINSON

Defense/Special Specialists

1 | Ckelby | Givens | DL | 6’2 | 245 | Southern ​48 | Israel | Nwokocha | DL | 6’2 | 250 | Benedict ​6 | Quincy | Ivory | DL | 6’3 | 239 | Jackson State ​45 | Bryce | Cage | DL | 6’5 | 269 | Grambling State ​10 | Warren | Robinson | DL | 6’4 | 250 | Grambling State ​96 | Michael | Akins | DL | 6’2 | 255 | Texas Southern ​99 | Jeremiah | Williams | DL | 6’2 | 314 | Jackson State ​90 | Tony | Rountree | DL | 6’3 | 330 | Savannah State ​34 | Isaiah | Stephens | LB | 6’2 | 205 | Benedict ​0 | Domonique | Davis II | LB | 5’11 | 204 | Central State ​22 | Darrian | Bell | LB | 6’2 | 230 | Savannah State ​33 | Jalil | Lenore | LB | 6’1 | 225 | Alabama State ​20 | Stemarion | Edwards | LB | 6’0 | 220 | Alcorn State ​7 | Reid | Pulliam | LB | 6’3 | 229 | Jackson State ​8 | Carlos | Dunovant Jr. | DB | 6’1 | 192 | Morehouse ​16 | Darnell | Stephens | DB | 6’1 | 186 | Fort Valley State ​25 | Mikael | King | DB | 5’10 | 175 | Tuskegee ​14 | Markel | Linzer | DB | 6’0 | 185 | Grambling State ​31 | Blake | Davis | DB | 6’0 | 184 | Grambling State ​9 | Antwone | Watts | DB | 6’1 | 215 | Bethune-Cookman ​27 | Travor | Randle | DB | 5’10 | 205 | Prairie View A&M ​21 | Darius | Stokes | DB | 6’0 | 205 | Florida Memorial ​29 | Deontre | Morris | DB | 6’0 | 185 | Alabama State ​23 | Luke | Rose | DB | 6’2 | 188 | Southern University ​55 | Marko | Jovisic | K | 6’2 | 215 | Miss. Valley State ​95 | Johnny | Schifano | P | 5’9 | 180 | Grambling State

