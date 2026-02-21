HBCU Legacy Bowl: How To Watch, Key Players, & Team Rosters
The 2026 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl, sponsored by Allstate and the Black College Football Hall of Fame, will air on both the NFL Network and HBCU GO. This postseason all-star game features over 100 top NFL draft-eligible players from HBCUs and wraps up a week of events.
Kickoff is set for 3 PM CT at Yulman Stadium on Tulane University's campus.
How to watch the 2026 HBCU Legacy Bowl
- Venue: Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, LA
- Time: 3 p.m CT/4 p.m. ET, Saturday
- TV: NFL Network
- Streaming: HBCU GO
- Broadcasters: Steve Wyche will handle play-by-play, with Charles Davis and Bucky Brooks as analysts, and Sheree Burruss
25 KEY PLAYERS TO WATCH
1. Erick Hunter - LB, Morgan State
2. Curtis Allen - RB, VA Union
3. Quincy Ivory - DL, Jackson State
4. Ckelby Givens - DL, Southern
5. Christian Mosley - RB, NCCU
6. Reid Pulliam - LB, Jackson State
7. Walker Harris - QB, NCCU
8. Noah Miles - DE, Howard
9. Travor Randle - DB, Prairie View A&M
10. Cameron Peters - QB, Prairie View A&M
11. Jon McCall - WR, Kentucky State
12. Carlos Dunovant Jr. - CB, Morehouse
13. JaCorian Sewell - RB, Alcorn State
14. Deontre Morris - DB, Alabama State
15. Trenton Leary - WR, Texas Southern
16. Mikael King - DB, Tuskegee
17. Bryce Cage - DL, Grambling State
18. Michael Atkins - DL, Texas Southern
19. Antwone Watts - DB, Bethune-Cookman
20. Kelvin Durham - QB, Johnson C. Smith
21. Noah Bodden - QB, Edward Waters
22. Cam’Ron Ransom - QB, Bethune-Cookman
23. Armone Harris - WR, Clark Atlanta
24. Stemarion Edwards - LB, Alcorn State
25. Cameron Smith - OL, Alabama State
TEAM GAITHER
Offense
- 3 | Walker | Harris | QB | 6’1 | 196 | NCCU
- 8 | Kelvin | Durham | QB | 6’3 | 211 | Johnson C. Smith
- 15 | William | Atkins | QB | 6’1 | 215 | SC State
- 0 | Curtis | Allen | RB | 6’2 | 215 | Virginia Union
- 1 | Christian | Mosley | RB | 5’11 | 180 | NCCU
- 25 | JaQuan | Kelly | RB | 5’11 | 190 | Winston-Salem
- 7 | Deandre | Proctor | WR | 6’3 | 210 | Johnson C. Smith
- 6 | JJ | Evans | WR | 6’3 | 203 | Norfolk State
- 14 | Malik | Hunter | WR | 5’11 | 160 | Virginia State
- 17 | Chauncey | Spikes | WR | 6’2 | 210 | NCCU
- 18 | Dre’Sean | Kendrick | WR | 5’9 | 190 | Norfolk State
- 23 | Jordan | Smith | WR | 5’11 | 180 | SC State
- 86 | Kahlil | Ashley-Diarrah | TE | 6’5 | 250 | Fayetteville State
- 27 | Caden | Davis | TE | 6’4 | 240 | Fayetteville State
- 62 | Noah | McKinney | OL | 6’4 | 300 | NCCU
- 58 | Jerrod | Burell | OL | 6’4 | 315 | Morgan State
- 69 | Trevyon | Branch | OL | 6’3 | 290 | Morgan State
- 73 | Roger | Smith | OL | 6’4 | 330 | SC State
- 66 | Vincent | Byrd Jr. | OL | 6’3 | 305 | Norfolk State
- 59 | Korion | Sharpe | OL | 6’4 | 315 | NC A&T
- 74 | Bruno | Onwuazor | OL | 6’8 | 320 | Virginia State
- 75 | Cesar | Reyes | OL | 6’7 | 310 | Howard
- 68 | Daniel | Bostic | OL | 6’3 | 292 | Kentucky State
- 67 | Keith | Chambless | OL | 6’5 | 301 | Livingstone College
TEAM GAITHER
Defense/Special Specialists
- 11 | Michael | Lunz | DL | 6’3 | 245 | SC State
- 4 | Jamal | Jones | DL | 6’2 | 242 | Bowie State
- 9 | James | Stewart | DL | 6’3 | 248 | Tennessee State
- 24 | Tim | Alderman | DL | 6’3 | 215 | NC A&T
- 56 | Quincy | Robinson | DL | 6’3 | 235 | Delaware State
- 22 | Shawn | Robinson | DL | 6’3 | 246 | Fayetteville State
- 91 | Noah | Miles | DL | 6’3 | 255 | Howard
- 92 | Christian | Smith | DL | 6’2 | 285 | NCCU
- 40 | Erick | Hunter | LB | 6’4 | 220 | Morgan State
- 5 | Matthew | Leach | LB | 6’3 | 220 | Fayetteville State
- 10 | Harold | O’Neal III | LB | 6’1 | 215 | Hampton
- 13 | Jupe | Alston | LB | 5’10 | 225 | Winston-Salem
- 33 | Chris | Calhoun III | LB | 6’1 | 225 | Elizabeth City State
- 54 | Max | U’Ren | LB | 6’2 | 240 | NCCU
- 16 | Aaron | Harris | DB | 5’11 | 185 | NC A&T
- 28 | Jelani | Vassell | DB | 5’11 | 180 | NCCU
- 20 | Jadon | Carter | DB | 5’11 | 190 | Morgan State
- 2 | Samuel | Graham | DB/LB | 6’1 | 208 | Bowie State
- 19 | TJ | Taybron | DB | 6’1 | 166 | Johnson C. Smith
- 21 | Jordan | Williams | DB | 6’1 | 180 | Bowie State
- 26 | Brenyen | Scott | DB | 6’0 | 204 | SC State
- 32 | Evan | Powell | DB | 5’10 | 180 | Winston-Salem
- 29 | Day’lan | Long | DB | 5’11 | 190 | Norfolk State
- 15 | Jadarrius | Perkins | DB | 6’0 | 193 | Delaware State Hornets
- 39 | Andrew | Brown IV | K | 5’9 | 185 | NC A&T
- 37 | Elliot | Janish | P | 6’4 | 205 | SC State
TEAM ROBINSON
Offense
- 2 | Cam’Ron | Ransom | QB | 6’3 | 220 | Bethune-Cookman
- 15 | Cameron | Peters | QB | 6’4 | 207 | Prairie View A&M
- 12 | Noah | Bodden | QB | 6’4 | 220 | Edward Waters
- 28 | JaCorian | Sewell | RB | 5’9 | 195 | Alcorn State
- 24 | Jerodd | Sims | RB | 5’11 | 215 | Florida Memorial
- 26 | Reggie | Davis | RB | 6’1 | 205 | Alcorn State
- 19 | Donerio | Davenport | RB | 6’1 | 210 | Jackson State
- 4 | Jon | McCall | WR | 6’3 | 200 | Kentucky State
- 3 | Armone | Harris | WR | 5’9 | 160 | Clark Atlanta
- 11 | Makai | Lovett | WR | 6’1 | 220 | Edward Waters
- 18 | Cameron | Nelson | WR | 6’1 | 190 | Miss. Valley State
- 17 | Ronnie | West | WR | 6’0 | 178 | Clark Atlanta
- 81 | Trenton | Leary | WR | 5’11 | 159 | Texas Southern
- 5 | Dupree | Fuller | TE | 6’3 | 225 | Southern
- 13 | Travunta | Abner | TE | 6’2 | 249 | Alabama A&M
- 80 | Covadis | Knighten | TE | 6’2 | 280 | Grambling State
- 74 | D’Andre | Towns-Blue | OL | 6’5 | 334 | Jackson State
- 71 | Ashton | Grable | OL | 6’4 | 315 | Florida A&M
- 62 | Charles | Davis | OL | 6’5 | 330 | Florida A&M
- 75 | Cameron | Smith | OL | 6’7 | 354 | Alabama State
- 70 | Desmond | Daniels | OL | 6’5 | 309 | Alabama State
- 78 | Jeremiah | Frazier | OL | 6’2 | 322 | Alabama State
- 50 | Christian | Loving | OL | 6’3 | 315 | Bethune-Cookman
- 77 | Tramel | Brown | OL | 6’2 | 320 | Alcorn State
- 70 | Darius | Meeks | OL | 6’4 | 330 | Grambling State
- 66 | Quentin | Ross | OL | 6’4 | 320 | Grambling State
TEAM ROBINSON
Defense/Special Specialists
- 1 | Ckelby | Givens | DL | 6’2 | 245 | Southern
- 48 | Israel | Nwokocha | DL | 6’2 | 250 | Benedict
- 6 | Quincy | Ivory | DL | 6’3 | 239 | Jackson State
- 45 | Bryce | Cage | DL | 6’5 | 269 | Grambling State
- 10 | Warren | Robinson | DL | 6’4 | 250 | Grambling State
- 96 | Michael | Akins | DL | 6’2 | 255 | Texas Southern
- 99 | Jeremiah | Williams | DL | 6’2 | 314 | Jackson State
- 90 | Tony | Rountree | DL | 6’3 | 330 | Savannah State
- 34 | Isaiah | Stephens | LB | 6’2 | 205 | Benedict
- 0 | Domonique | Davis II | LB | 5’11 | 204 | Central State
- 22 | Darrian | Bell | LB | 6’2 | 230 | Savannah State
- 33 | Jalil | Lenore | LB | 6’1 | 225 | Alabama State
- 20 | Stemarion | Edwards | LB | 6’0 | 220 | Alcorn State
- 7 | Reid | Pulliam | LB | 6’3 | 229 | Jackson State
- 8 | Carlos | Dunovant Jr. | DB | 6’1 | 192 | Morehouse
- 16 | Darnell | Stephens | DB | 6’1 | 186 | Fort Valley State
- 25 | Mikael | King | DB | 5’10 | 175 | Tuskegee
- 14 | Markel | Linzer | DB | 6’0 | 185 | Grambling State
- 31 | Blake | Davis | DB | 6’0 | 184 | Grambling State
- 9 | Antwone | Watts | DB | 6’1 | 215 | Bethune-Cookman
- 27 | Travor | Randle | DB | 5’10 | 205 | Prairie View A&M
- 21 | Darius | Stokes | DB | 6’0 | 205 | Florida Memorial
- 29 | Deontre | Morris | DB | 6’0 | 185 | Alabama State
- 23 | Luke | Rose | DB | 6’2 | 188 | Southern University
- 55 | Marko | Jovisic | K | 6’2 | 215 | Miss. Valley State
- 95 | Johnny | Schifano | P | 5’9 | 180 | Grambling State
HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST
Steve Wyche will handle play-by-play, with Charles Davis and Bucky Brooks as analysts, and Sheree Burruss reporting from the sidelines at the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl. The broadcast will air live on the NFL Network and HBCU GO.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends. Former founder and publisher of the Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on SI since October 2019. Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four. My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances: WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert), KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews: Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Collegiate Head Coach), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Mark Ingram (NFL RB), Terron Armstead (NFL OL), Jameis Winston (NFL QB), Cam Newton (NFL QB), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Chennis Berry (Collegiate Head Coach), Johnny Jones (Collegiate Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Women's Basketball Coach), Tremaine Jackson (Collegiate Head Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (Former VP of Basketball - New Orleans Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns. For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:Follow ktmoze