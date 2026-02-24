HBCU Trailblazer Morgan Price Lands Historic Perfect 10 On Vault In SEC Competition

The former all-around queen of HBCU gymnastics, Morgan Price, continues to amaze audiences in the Southeastern Conference (SEC). Now performing for the Arkansas Razorbacks women's gymnastics team, Price delivered a historic moment this past Friday.

Morgan did something no other Arkansas female gymnast has ever done in the program's 24 seasons of existence: she scored a perfect 10 after "sticking" the Yurchenko 1 and 1/2 vault. It's her first perfect score since earning a 10 for a bars routine at Fisk in 2025.

According to the Arkansas website, it's been 8,442 days since the program began, but it only took Price less than one season to record history.

By the way, Price won the all-around title for the competition with a high score of 39.575.

Arkansas ranks No. 8 in the nation through Week 8 of the NCAA regular season. Price is ranked 27th overall in the country behind one of HBCU Legends' favorite interviewees, Jordan Price out of UCLA. The Olympian is dominating the field with outstanding charisma and well-executed routines.

History Is Nothing New

Groundbreaking performances aren't new to Morgan. If you followed her career since Fisk University, she became the first HBCU gymnast to finish in the top ten of the USAG Women's Collegiate National Championships and competed for an individual medal.

The following year, Price won gold medals in the balance beam and the all-around competition at the 2024 USAG Women's Collegiate National Championships in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

The Fiskite completed the event in first place, and fellow HBCU gymnast from the now-defunct Talladega program, Kyrstin Johnson, placed second.

Their placements of 39.225 (Price) and 39.050 (Johnson) were the first for any HBCU student-athletes to finish the competition with a No. 1 and No. 2 ranking.

Morgan repeated as the all-around champion in Shreveport, Louisiana, at the 2025 USAG Women's Collegiate National Championships. She recorded a top all-around score of 39.350.

Price is proof that top-tier athletes can showcase their talents well. Her journey underscores a powerful message: elite talent thrives when given opportunity.

Morgan Price transcends labels—and history for her is simply another milestone waiting to be written.

Previous article on Morgan Price leaving Fisk

Morgan Price, an HBCU icon and the National Gymnastics Champion, has committed to the University of Arkansas, where she will join her older sister, Frankie Price, according to the university's athletics website.

After spending the last three seasons at Fisk University, the All-American gymnast is set to join the Gymbacks program in 2026. Morgan was a founding member of the Bulldogs' gymnastics team, the first-ever women's gymnastics program at an HBCU, located in Nashville.

Last month, Morgan successfully defended her title as the USGA all-around national champion, winning all four apparatus routines — floor, vault, uneven bars, and balance beam — during the national competition held in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Arkansas University's Announcement

Courtesy of U of A Athletics



The Gymbacks continue to reload in the offseason as six-time national champion, three-time All-American and viral sensation Morgan Price has committed to the program for the 2026 slate.



Morgan – the younger sister of Arkansas star Frankie Price – has spent the last three seasons at Fisk University, a founding member of the first-ever HBCU gymnastics program. In that time, she’s been a powerhouse for the Bulldogs with six WCGNIC titles, which includes back-to-back all-around crowns in 2024 and 2025, and a full sweep of the event titles this season.



Price is a three-time First Team All-American and holds a 9.900+ career high on all events. She became the first-ever HBCU gymnast to score a Perfect 10 in February, with a flawless routine on bars. She earned the mark en route to a 39.500 all-around score, which she earned twice in 2025 and currently stands as her personal best.



Morgan has been an excellent ambassador for the sport the past three years, garnering widespread recognition and honors. She was named the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Amateur Female Athlete of the Year in 2024 and also received the 2024 HBCU Sports Female Athlete of the Year award.



Prior to her collegiate career, Morgan Price was a two-time Nastia Liukin Cup qualifier and Level 10 nationals qualifier. In her final two years of Level 10, she collected 10 of 10 Texas state event and all-around titles, eight regional titles, and four top three national finishes.

Morgan Price: Two-Time Gymnastics National Champion And HBCU Star Ready For New Chapter

HOUSTON - Morgan Price announced her intentions to transfer to a new program after dominating Division II gymnastics for the past two seasons. Only three years have passed since Fisk University launched the first-ever HBCU women's gymnastics team. It is safe to say that Morgan Price has become the greatest gymnast in HBCU history.

On April 11, at the 2025 Women's Collegiate Gymnastics National Invitational Championship in Shreveport, Louisiana, Price repeated as the all-around champion.

A day later, she swept the apparatus events, winning all four individual gold medals in the vault, uneven bars, balance beam, and floor routine.

What more can Price achieve in Division II gymnastics before yielding her final year of NCAA eligibility? Morgan provided us with her answer on Tuesday.

In her transfer announcement posted on social media, Price explained:

"Thank you. This has honestly been one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make, but after a lot of thought, reflection, and prayer, I've decided to transfer for my final year of eligibility.

Fisk University gave me a purpose bigger than myself. It gave me a historic opportunity to be part of something no one had ever done before - to represent the first-ever HBCU gymnastics team on a national stage. Over these past few years, I've reached all of my goals and more. I poured my heart into this program. Every routine, every practice, and every moment in the gym has been filled with pride and passion. I've given this program my all, and it's given me so much in return.

However as I look toward the future, I feel called to step into a new chapter - one that challenges me in different ways and allows me to grow even further as both a gymnast and a woman. I'm eager to compete on a bigger stage and ready to push myself to new limits.

This choice doesn't take away the love I have for Fisk nor is it from a place of leaving something behind - it comes from knowing I've laid a strong foundation that I am ready to build on. I will always be proud of what we built and will continue to build. This place, and the people in it, have shaped me in ways I'll carry forever. FISK WILL ALWAYS BE HOME and it has given me memories in ways I will carry forever.

Thank you to my family who provides me with constant love and unwavering support. Thank you to all of my teammates, coaches, mentors, and everyone who supported me on this journey. I'm excited and nervous for what's next but I'm walking into it with faith and everything Fisk taught me. I hope to continue to have your support. Know this isn't the end, just the next chapter. This is not a goodbye, this is a see you again soon.

With love and gratitude, Morgan Price

FOREVER GRATEFUL, FOREVER FISK. FOREVER GRATEFUL, FOREVER FISK. FOREVER GRATEFUL, FOREVER FISK."

Morgan Price has been exceptional in her gymnastics career. Alongside Krystin Johnson, now at Temple University after the gymnastics program at Talladega was discontinued, they were two standout athletes in HBCU women's gymnastics. We can expect to see more talented gymnasts follow in their footsteps.

Morgan has many impressive options to choose from for her collegiate career. Schools like Oklahoma, LSU, UCLA, Missouri, Florida, Alabama, Arkansas, Michigan State, and Georgia are all contenders. Which university will make her the best offer and NIL deal to help her finish her collegiate journey on a high note next season?

Replenishing their programs with a star of Price's caliber should be an easy choice, even if it poses challenges for Morgan and her mother, Martha Price.

Congratulations to Morgan Price! She has illuminated the world of gymnastics and has proven one crucial fact: HBCU talent in this sport exists and can dominate under the right circumstances.

MORGAN OWNS ALL FOUR GOLD MEDALS IN INDIVIDUAL COMPETITION

Morgan Price had a historic weekend at the 2025 Women's Collegiate Gymnastics National Invitational Championships in Shreveport, Louisiana. The Fisk University gymnast won first place in all four individual routines: vault, uneven bars, balance beam, and floor exercise. On Friday, she won the all-around national championship title at the event.

Price won three events outright (vault, balance beam, and floor) but tied Texas Women's gymnast Kaitlyn Hoiland with a score of 9.8500 on the uneven bars.

Morgan Price's Scores:

Vault - 9.8250 (1st)

Uneven Bars - 9.850 (1st | Tied)

Balance Beam - 9.8625 (1st)

Floor Exercise - 9.9000 (1st)

Morgan Price Wins - Floor Scores | USAG

Morgan Price Wins - Uneven Bars Scores | Credit: USAG

Morgan Price Wins - Balance Beam Scores | Credit: USAG

Morgan Price Wins - Vault Scores | Credit: USAG

PRICE IS ALL-AROUND NATIONAL CHAMPION

Fisk University's gymnastics superstar Morgan Price repeated as the 2025 USA Gymnastics All-Around Champion for the second consecutive season at Centenary Dome in Shreveport, Louisiana, on Apr. 11.

It has been an exceptional and historic season for Price. She is the first HBCU gymnast to win two national titles and earn a perfect score of 10.0 in a routine in the same year.

Morgan Price @FiskUGymnastics follows her 9.775 on vault with a 9.85 on bars to tie the current high score on the event! pic.twitter.com/clAHwnJpps — Caroline Price (@carolineoprice) April 12, 2025

The two-time all-American gymnast compiled the top all-around score of 39.350 at the 2025 USAG National competition. She will enter the individual events competition on Sunday.

Last season, Price made history as the first gymnast from a Historically Black College or University (HBCU) to win the 2024 USA Collegiate National Title in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Also, former Talladega University gymnast Kyrstin Johnson secured third place in the same all-around competition and won the vault, becoming the first HBCU gymnast to earn a gold medal.

Her teammate Aliyah Reed-Hammon finished the competition in 14th place with a score of 19.675, competing in only two events - the vault and balance beam.

Morgan Price's Scoring

Vault - 9.775 (4th) Uneven Bars -9.850 (2nd-T) Balance Beam - 9.900 (1st) Floor Exercise - 9.825 (3rd-T)

HBCU Legends will have more details on Sunday's individual competition.

Fisk Gymnastics Defeats D1 And D2 Competitors, Morgan Price Wins All-Around Event

The women's gymnastics program at Fisk University continues to astound their opponents after defeating Southeast Missouri and the University of Bridgeport at Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Friday, Feb. 28.

The victory was the first time an HBCU gymnastics team defeated a Division 1 and Division 2 program. They have won all three of their last four competitions. Last week at Greenville University, Fisk won with a score of 192.950.

The Lady Bulldogs gymnasts led their competitors scoring 194.600 as Southeast Missouri posted 194.400, and Bridgeport recorded 193.850.

Morgan Price Wins Another All-Around Gymnastics Event | Credit: Fisk

The reigning national champion, Morgan Price, scored 39.350 to win the all-around competition. Fisk gymnasts won each of the exercises:

Vault: Morgan Price, Fisk University - 9.875

Morgan Price, Fisk University - 9.875 Bars: Morgan Price, Fisk University - 9.850

Morgan Price, Fisk University - 9.850 Beam: Aliyah Reed-Hammon, Fisk University - 9.850

Aliyah Reed-Hammon, Fisk University - 9.850 Floor: Morgan Price, Fisk University - 9.875

Morgan Price, Fisk University - 9.875 All-Around: Morgan Price, Fisk University - 39.350

The other Bulldogs close to Price in the all-around scoring were Allie Berkley, who scored 38.950, and Ciniah Rosby posted 38.500.

SEMO's top gymnast, Taylor Ingle, scored 39.300, while Lola Sepulveda of Bridgeport scored 38.750.

Event All-Around Top 5 Gymnasts

Morgan Price - 39.350 (Fisk) Taylor Ingle - 39.300 (SEMO) Allie Berkley - 38.950 (Fisk) Lola Sepulveda - 38.750 (Bridgeport) Ciniah Rosby - 38.500 (Fisk)

The Fisk ladies secured three of the top five highest scores in the event.