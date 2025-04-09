HBCU Legends

HBCU Basketball's Latest Coaching Changes: What's Next?

The latest flurry of firings, hirings, and resignations point to significant changes ahead in HBCU basketball.

HBCU Basketball Coaches On The Move
The landscape of coaches in HBCU basketball is continually evolving. Coaches, both men and women, are no longer defined by long tenures with a single program or conference. Just as players are making quick moves in the NIL era, coaches are also making career transitions with much less hesitation than in previous years.

"We [his family] decided to hit the 'reset' button," Coach Donte' Jackson mentioned at his Alabama A&M introductory press conference. Although Coach Jackson had left behind seven years of winning at Grambling State, he could not overlook the lack of resources that still plagued the Tigers basketball program.  

Here's a snapshot of the current vacancies:

WOMEN

  • Coppin State
  • Winston Salem  
  • Johnson C Smith
  • Prairie View A&M  
  • Alabama State
  • Virginia State

MEN

  • Alcorn State
  • Grambling State
  • Johnson C. Smith
  • Fayetteville State
  • Bluefield State

SIGNIFICANT HBCU BASKETBALL COACHING MOVES

In addition to Jackson leaving the G-Men to take a position at Alabama A&M, Landon Bussie has decided to leave The Reservation at Alcorn State to become the new head men's basketball coach at Chicago State. Like Jackson, the departure of another former SWAC Coach of the Year further weakens leadership within the SWAC. This is especially concerning as the NCAA transfer portal, and recruiting tactics become critical for college coaches.

Larry Vickers packed his bags after the Norfolk Spartans women's basketball team lost to the Maryland Terrapins in the first round of the NCAA Women's Tournament. The following day, Auburn announced him as the new head coach for their women's basketball team. Vickers, who was named MEAC Coach of the Year, received a substantial raise from the team Norfolk State defeated earlier in the season.

Last week, rumblings out of Fayetteville State began before Coach Luke D'Allesio was to co-coach the 2025 Men's HBCU All-Star game. On Thursday, an FSU representative told HBCU Legends that they had "no statement" about the coach's status. One report said his "contract was not renewed," while another stated "they mutually parted ways."   

It's hard to understand why a coach with over 300 wins wouldn't receive a new contract unless something else is in the works.

On Wednesday, Apr. 9, the school officially reported his departure, and the rumors of D'Allesio taking over at a SWAC program hit the rumor mill.  

Veteran women's basketball coach Nadine Domond has accepted an offer from Morgan State University. She will leave Virginia State to transition from the CIAA to the MEAC, where she will lead the Bears in Baltimore.

Coach Devin Hoehn announced his departure from Bluefield State on social media to intrigue us about where he might land. After four seasons, he'll take his burgeoning talent as a head coach to a new destination ---- hmmm.

The Grambling State athletic department has been very quiet lately, only to state that a press conference to introduce the new men's basketball coach will be held at 11:00 AM CT on Friday, Apr. 11.   

RUMORS

Could D'Allesio take over the Grambling State job? Or will Hoehn motor bring his rising skills to Fayetteville State? How about vice versa? Who will take on the Alcorn State position since Liv for Hoops reported that JSU assistant coach Trey Johnson is remaining at Jackson State?  

These moves underscore the competitive nature of HBCU basketball and highlight the growing ambition of institutions aiming for national recognition.

