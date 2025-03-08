HBCU Basketball: SWAC Women's Final Scores And Projected Tournament Seeding
The SWAC Women's Basketball games had a couple of upsets that affected the seedings for the conference tournament starting on Mar. 11.
Saturday's Final Game Results - SWAC
- Mississippi Valley State defeated Jackson State: 70–68
- Grambling State defeated Alabama State: 69–53
- Bethune-Cookman defeated Florida A&M: 71–60 (Overtime)
- Texas Southern defeated Prairie View A&M: 64–60
- Southern defeated Alabama A&M: 35–48
- Alcorn State defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff: 70-59
Current SWAC Tournament Seeding
- Southern (15-3)
- Alabama A&M (14-4)
- Texas Southern (14-4)
- Jackson State (13-5)
- Grambling State (12-6)
- Alcorn State (10-8)
- Bethune-Cookman (7-11)
- Prairie View A&M (6-12)
- Florida A&M (6-12)
- Mississippi Valley State (6-12)
HOUSTON - HBCU basketball's conference scores in the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA, OVC, CAA, NAIA and Independents for the season finale of 2025.
SIAC (Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference)
Men's Tournament Championship Game
- Tuskegee University vs. Savannah State University (3:30 PM CT)
Women's Tournament Champions
- Miles College 68, Tuskegee University 54
SWAC (Southwestern Athletic Conference)
Men's Games
Jackson State vs. Mississippi Valley State
Time: 2:30 P.M. CT
Location: Itta Bena, Miss.
Alabama State vs. Grambling State
Time: 4:30 P.M. CT
Location: Grambling, La.
Texas Southern vs. Prairie View A&M
Time: 4:30 P.M. CT
Location: Prairie View, Texas
Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman
Time: 4:30 P.M. ET
Location: Daytona Beach, FL
Alabama A&M vs. Southern
Time: 5:30 P.M. CT
Location: Baton Rouge, LA
Alcorn State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Time: 5:30 P.M. CT
Location: Pine Bluff, AR
