HBCU Basketball Tracker: Players, Coaches, Transfers, And Draft | 2025
Who are the HBCU basketball players, coaches, and programs undergoing changes during the 2025 offseason?
HBCU basketball's postseason has already been active with tournaments, coaching moves, and NCAA transfer announcements. Also, several talented players hope to hear their names called during the upcoming NBA and WNBA drafts. We will track the movements inside of HBCU basketball here on HBCU Legends.
HBCU Legends will provide continuous updates to the tracker.
PLAYERS
Players entering the NCAA transfer portal:
Men
- Blake Harper, G - Howard (Source: League Ready)
- Po'Boigh King, G - NCCU (Source: On3)
- Kavion McClain, G - Texas Southern (Source: McClain)
- AC Bryant, F - AAMU (Source: Bryant)
Women
Kierra Wheeler, F - Norfolk State (Wheeler's Social Media Account)
COACHES
- Larry Vickers: Norfolk State WBB -> Auburn WBB
- Landon Bussie: Alcorn State MBB -> Chicago State MBB
- Sandy Pugh: Prairie View A&M WBB -> Resignation
VACANCIES
- Prairie View A&M WBB
- Norfolk State WBB
- Alcorn State MBB
*If you have information and updates on HBCU players and coaches moving to new programs, contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com.
HBCU BASKETBALL UPDATES
LISTEN TO THE HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST
Published