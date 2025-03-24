HBCU Basketball Tracker: Players, Coaches, Transfers, And Draft | 2025

NEWS: Howard star guard Blake Harper (@bharp__) is entering the transfer portal, he tells @LeagueRDY.



Harper spent just one season at Howard but was named the MEAC Player of the Year as just a freshman. He’s a native of Washington, DC.



Averaged 19.5PPG, 6.2RPG and 3.4APG in… pic.twitter.com/niGUh0JTpA