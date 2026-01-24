HBCU GO FEATURES A SWAC BASKETBALL DOUBLEHEADER IN HOUSTON
In this story:
SWAC action heats up in Week 4 as Alabama A&M University travels to Houston for a pivotal men’s and women’s basketball doubleheader against Texas Southern University, airing live this Saturday, January 24, on Allen Media Group’s HBCU GO, the free-streaming digital platform and premier destination for HBCU sports and culture. With conference positioning tightening, both programs enter the matchup looking to gain momentum as the SWAC race begins to take shape.
The women’s game tips off at 1 p.m. ET and will be called by an all-women broadcast team, spotlighting the voices leading coverage of HBCU women’s basketball. On the court, Texas Southern looks to spark its season on its home floor, while Alabama A&M arrives ranked sixth in the conference and seeking consistency following a rivalry split with Alabama State. Pace control, defensive discipline, and rebounding are expected to set the tone early.
Immediately following the women’s game, fans can tune in to the HBCU GO Sports Crossover Show, hosted by Nicole Hutchison and Tolly Carr. This week’s episode features HBCU basketball insider Olivia Antilla, delivering analysis, highlights, and perspective from across the HBCU basketball landscape.
On the men’s side, third-ranked Alabama A&M takes its league-leading defense on the road to Houston to test Texas Southern’s potent, conference-leading offense, creating a compelling contrast of styles that could hinge on pace, precision, and late-game composure.
With conference momentum, rankings, and bragging rights in play, Saturday’s SWAC doubleheader on HBCU GO delivers a must-see showcase of HBCU basketball where every possession carries weight and can echo well beyond the final buzzer.
MATCHUP:
Alabama A&M Bulldogs vs. Texas Southern Tigers
LOCATION:
HPE Arena
3100 Cleburne St
Houston, TX 77004
GAME TIMES (ET):
Women’s Game: 1:00 PM
Men’s Game: 3:30 PM
HBCU GO BROADCAST TEAM:
- Thai Floyd: Play-by-Play
· Nia Symone: Color Analyst/Sideline Reporter
· Lawrencia Moten: Color Analyst/Sideline Reporter
I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends. Former founder and publisher of the Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on SI since October 2019. Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four. My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances: WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert), KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews: Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Collegiate Head Coach), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Mark Ingram (NFL RB), Terron Armstead (NFL OL), Jameis Winston (NFL QB), Cam Newton (NFL QB), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Chennis Berry (Collegiate Head Coach), Johnny Jones (Collegiate Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Women's Basketball Coach), Tremaine Jackson (Collegiate Head Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (Former VP of Basketball - New Orleans Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns. For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:Follow ktmoze