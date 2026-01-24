HBCU GO FEATURES A SWAC BASKETBALL DOUBLEHEADER IN HOUSTON

SWAC action heats up in Week 4 as Alabama A&M University travels to Houston for a pivotal men’s and women’s basketball doubleheader against Texas Southern University, airing live this Saturday, January 24, on Allen Media Group’s HBCU GO, the free-streaming digital platform and premier destination for HBCU sports and culture. With conference positioning tightening, both programs enter the matchup looking to gain momentum as the SWAC race begins to take shape.

The women’s game tips off at 1 p.m. ET and will be called by an all-women broadcast team, spotlighting the voices leading coverage of HBCU women’s basketball. On the court, Texas Southern looks to spark its season on its home floor, while Alabama A&M arrives ranked sixth in the conference and seeking consistency following a rivalry split with Alabama State. Pace control, defensive discipline, and rebounding are expected to set the tone early.

Immediately following the women’s game, fans can tune in to the HBCU GO Sports Crossover Show, hosted by Nicole Hutchison and Tolly Carr. This week’s episode features HBCU basketball insider Olivia Antilla, delivering analysis, highlights, and perspective from across the HBCU basketball landscape.

On the men’s side, third-ranked Alabama A&M takes its league-leading defense on the road to Houston to test Texas Southern’s potent, conference-leading offense, creating a compelling contrast of styles that could hinge on pace, precision, and late-game composure.

With conference momentum, rankings, and bragging rights in play, Saturday’s SWAC doubleheader on HBCU GO delivers a must-see showcase of HBCU basketball where every possession carries weight and can echo well beyond the final buzzer.

MATCHUP:

Alabama A&M Bulldogs vs. Texas Southern Tigers

LOCATION:

HPE Arena

3100 Cleburne St

Houston, TX 77004

GAME TIMES (ET):

Women’s Game: 1:00 PM

Men’s Game: 3:30 PM

HBCU GO BROADCAST TEAM:

Thai Floyd: Play-by-Play

· Nia Symone: Color Analyst/Sideline Reporter

· Lawrencia Moten: Color Analyst/Sideline Reporter