HBCU March Madness! Southern Advances To Meet No. 1 UCLA After Ousting UC San Diego
Reserve player Soniyah Reed scored 24 points to lead the Southern Jaguars (21-14) to victory over the UC San Diego Tritons (20-16), 68-56, in the NCAA Women's First Four play-in game at Pauley Pavillion in Los Angeles, California.
Reed finished the game with 24 points, going 8-of-10 from the field and 3-for-4 from beyond the arc. Aniya Gourdine scored 17 points with seven rebounds and three assists. Tionna Lidge contributed 12 points, six rebounds, and two assists in the win.
The UC San Diego leader, Sumayah Sugapong, kept the Tritons in the game during the second half, scoring 19 points, grabbing five rebounds, and dishing out six assists. Parker Montgomery went 5-of-17 from the field for 15 points.
FIRST HALF
The Southern Jaguars dominated the first half, leading the UC San Diego Tritons by 20 points, 40-20, at halftime. Soniyah Reed scored 19 of the Jaguars' 40 points. Southern made 17-of-29 field goal attempts, hitting 6 out of 9 from beyond the arc during the first two quarters.
The Jaguars' tenacious defense confused the Tritons. Sugapong had only six points in the half. SU's defensive pressure resulted in 8 steals. Additionally, the team scored 23 points off the bench and grabbed 17 crucial rebounds, showcasing the key element of Coach Carlos Funchess' squad.
UC San Diego managed to score only 20 points on 8-of-28 shooting, including 2-for-10 from beyond the arc.
SECOND HALF
UC San Diego opened the 3rd period with a sense of urgency, closing the gap to 11 points, 44-33, with 6:05 left in the 3rd. Southern answered to increase the lead 49-33 at the 3:00-minute mark in the same quarter.
Reed cooled off with only three points on free throws, and Aniya Gourdine was quiet with two points.
The Tritons started to eat into the Jags lead again at 49-38 on a Parker Montgomery trey from the left corner. Sumayah Sugapong made two free throws, bringing nine points at 49-40. UC San Diego outscored Southern 20 to 9 in the 3rd quarter.
Southern scored four points to lead 53-40 in the fourth period. The Jags would hold on to the lead, 57-48, with 4:25 remaining in the contest. At this point, Sugapong scored 10 points to keep the Tritons close.
In under 2 minutes, the pace became frantic for the Tritons. The Jaguars led by 10 points, 61-51, with 1:47 on the clock.
- Fontenot stepped to the free throw line with 1:22 left. She missed the first shot but made the second, leading 62-51.
- Ma buried a three-pointer, 62-54, then a five-second call on Gourdine for failing to inbound the ball.
- Reed scores two free throws to give SU the 64-56 lead with 49.9 seconds.
- Sugapong stepped out of bounds, failing to score for the Tritons.
- Gourdine makes 1-of-2 free throws, extending the Jag's advantage, 65-56.
- Sabrina Ma fouls out of the contest for UC San Diego.
- 9-point lead at 38 seconds.
- Fontenot hits both free throws, 67-56.
- Tate rebounds a Montgomery missed three-point shot. Fouled. 23.6 seconds.
- Tate gives SU the lead 68-56.
- The Lady Jaguars win 68-56.
The Southern Jaguars advance to meet No. 1 UCLA Bruins in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament on Friday night at Pauley Pavilion. Vegas oddsmakers already have the Bruins a heavy favorite over Southern...but don't tell the Lady Jags.
GAME PREVIEW
HBCU basketball started on an exciting note in the Men's First Four, with Alabama State defeating St. Francis 70-68. This victory marks the Hornets' first NCAA Tournament win in the school's history.
On Tuesday night, the Lady Jaguars of Southern University will face off against the UC San Diego Tritons in the Women's First Four play-in game.
Coach Carlos Funchess said of his Lady Jaguars, "It's a sisterhood. I've seen them grow since Jun. 3. They just became closer and closer, and they'll do anything for each other."
How to Watch: NCAA Women's Play-In Game
- Teams: Southern Jaguars (20-14) vs. UC San Diego Tritons (20-15)
- Date: Wednesday, Mar. 19, 2025
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles
- TV Channel: ESPNU
The winner advances to face No. 1 seed UCLA in the Round of 64 on Friday, Mar. 21.
The Las Vegas sportsbooks have the Tritons as a 2.5 point favorite
Odds
- Spread: -2.5 UC San Diego; +2.5 Southern
- Over/Under: 111.5
BOTTOM LINE: UCSD and Southern meet in the NCAA Tournament First Four round.
X-Factors
Southern Jaguars X-Factors
- Key Player: Aniya Gourdine averaged 11.9 points int the SWAC Tournament and used a stifling defense to cripple her opponents.
UC San Diego Tritons X-Factors
- Key Player: The Tritons are led by Sumayah Sugapong who averages 14.7 points.
Prediction
While UC San Diego is a strong favorite, the tenacious defense of Southern and their embrace of the underdog role will make this "Win-or-Die" game a nail-biter.
After watching the Jaguars all season and some clips of the Tritons, I will give a slight nod to Southern to advance and meet No. 1 UCLA at home in Pauley Pavilion.
Coach Funchess will have the team from Baton Rouge, Louisiana fired up and ready to create a great story in Southern University women's basketball history.
Score another win for HBCU basketball! Southern wins by 1 point.
Discover The HBCU Women's DI Basketball Teams Competing In The Postseason Tournaments
HBCU Division I women's basketball teams will participate in the 2025 postseason in four tournaments.
NCAA DI TOURNAMENT
- Norfolk State (30-4) vs. Maryland (23-7)
- Southern (20-14) vs. UC San Diego (20-15) (PLAY IN)
WBIT TOURNAMENT
- North Carolina A&T (19-11) vs. Virginia Tech (18-12)
WNIT TOURNAMENT
- Texas Southern (16-15) vs. St. Mary's (14-16)
- Alabama A&M (21-10) vs. Chattanooga (16-14)
- Howard (21-11) vs. Siena (17-13)
- Coppin State (18-14) vs. Colgate (23-9)
BCIC TOURNAMENT
Women's (DAY 1)
Game 1: Allen vs. VA Union
Game 2: Clark Atlanta vs. Livingstone
FOLLOW HBCU LEGENDS
Follow Kyle T. Mosley on X (Twitter) @KTMOZE + @HBCULegends + @BlackSportsInc to never miss another breaking news story!
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our HBCU LEGENDS Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE