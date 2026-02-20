HBCUAC Announces Basketball Tournament Relocating To Dallas In 2027

The Historically Black Colleges and Universities Athletic Conference (HBCUAC) announced the Dallas Sports Commission has been awarded a three-year deal to host the Hope Credit Union Basketball Championship, bringing one of the premier HBCU athletic events to Dallas, Texas from 2027 through 2029.



The announcement was made during a press conference at Paul Quinn College's Health & Wellness Center, with HBCUAC Commissioner Dr. Kiki Baker Barnes joined by Dallas Sports Commission Vice President Andrew Dockrill, Paul Quinn College President, Dr. Michael Sorrell, and Cinnamon Sheffield Dallas Independent School District Assistant Director of Athletics.



"Dallas demonstrated an outstanding commitment to celebrating HBCU excellence and providing a first-class experience for our student-athletes, coaches, and fans," Dr. Kiki Baker Barnes, HBCUAC Commissioner, said. "This partnership will elevate the Hope Credit Union Basketball Championship while showcasing the rich culture and tradition of HBCU athletics to a national audience."



The Hope Credit Union Basketball Championship represents the culmination of the HBCUAC basketball season, bringing together all 15 member schools to compete for the championship title. The numbers out of Tuscaloosa tell a compelling story of growth. In just its second year as a host city, the tournament generated approximately $750,000 in economic activity — a figure that already signals the event's substantial drawing power.

By the 2025 tournament, that number had surpassed the million-dollar threshold, representing a growth trajectory that would be the envy of many regional sporting events. That kind of year-over-year increase reflects not just growing awareness of the championship, but deepening loyalty among HBCU communities who are showing up in greater numbers and spending more intentionally to support their schools and the broader HBCU movement.



HBCUAC Schools | HBCUAC

The economic ripple effects extend across multiple sectors of the local economy. Hotels and lodging properties see elevated occupancy rates throughout the tournament window. Restaurants, food vendors, and entertainment venues experience a notable surge in foot traffic as fans and families look to make a full experience of their time in the host city. Transportation services, retail businesses, and event-adjacent vendors all stand to benefit as well.



What makes the championship's economic profile particularly noteworthy is the demographic it activates. HBCU alumni and supporters represent a community with deep institutional pride and a demonstrated willingness to travel and invest financially in events that honor their schools' legacies.

“Dallas is honored to host the Hope Credit Union Basketball Championship and welcome the HBCUAC to our city,” said Dallas Sports Commission Executive Director Monica Paul. “This partnership reflects our commitment to supporting HBCU athletics and celebrating the incredible talent, tradition and spirit these student-athletes bring to the court. We look forward to delivering an experience that showcases the best of Dallas.”



Paul Quinn College President, Dr. Michael Sorrell emphasized the significance of hosting the championship at his school. “We stand for expanding the idea of what is possible. Partnering the way we do, and with the HBCUAC, Dallas Sports Commission, Hope Credit Union, Dallas Independent School District, and Urban Edge Network expands what is possible and goes beyond what is imaginable.”



Dr. Baker Barnes added that the selection of Dallas reflects the conference's values and aspirations. "The HBCUAC has a rich history rooted in academic excellence, athletic achievement, and community empowerment. Dallas, with its vibrant HBCU community, strong cultural heritage, and commitment to educational excellence, fits seamlessly into the mission, vision, and purpose of our championships. This partnership allows us to celebrate our legacy while creating new opportunities for our student-athletes and institutions to thrive."



Details regarding tournament dates, venues, and ticketing information will be announced at a later date. As the championship continues to grow in stature and visibility, and as sponsorships like that of Hope Credit Union continue to elevate its profile, host cities can reasonably expect the economic impact to climb even further in the years ahead.