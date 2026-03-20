How to Watch HBCUs in Basketball Tournaments this Weekend

The HBCU basketball postseason is in full swing, and this weekend delivers wall-to-wall action across multiple tournaments and divisions. From the second annual BCIC Tournament in the DII ranks to NCAA tournament showdowns, NAIA bracket play, and WBI Tournament games, here’s everything you need to know to watch — and not miss a single tip-off.

Prairie View Battling Florida | PV Athletics

NCAA Tournament

Saturday, March 28

Several HBCU programs are also in action in the NCAA DII field this weekend:

Prairie View A&M vs. Florida - Friday at 8:35 PM CT

Prairie View A&M Panthers vs. Florida Gators

Venue: Benchmark International Arena

Time: 9:25 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

TENNESSEE STATE 74, IOWA STATE 108 (FINAL)

Southern Jaguars Win | HBCU Legends, SU Athletics

Southern vs. South Carolina (Women's)

Matchup: #1 South Carolina Gamecocks vs. #16 Southern Jaguars

Date: Saturday, March 21, 2026

Time: 1:00 p.m. EDT

Location: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC

TV: ABC

Howard vs. Ohio State (Women's)

Matchup: #2 Ohio State vs. #14 Howard

Date: Saturday, March 21, 2026

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Location: Schottenstein Center in Columbus, OH

TV: ESPN2/ESPN App

Check for broadcast and streaming details on these NCAA Tournament matchups.

NAIA Men’s Basketball Championship — Round of 16



One of the most compelling NAIA storylines this weekend: No. 1 Oklahoma Wesleyan Eagles vs. No. 4 Langston University Lions tip off at 5:00 PM CST in the Round of 16, with the Battle for the Red Banner on the line.

📺 Live Stream: UrbanEdge TV

Friday, March 20 | Kansas City, Mo.

Langston University, the lone HBCU remaining in the NAIA bracket, faces a steep test against the No. 1 seed, but the Lions have earned every bit of their tournament positioning. Don’t sleep on this game.

BCIC | Credit: BCIC

BCIC TOURNAMENT (MEN'S & WOMEN'S)

BCIC TOURNAMENT — Session I (Women’s)

📺 Watch all games live on HBCU GO

Friday, March 27 | CIAA vs. SIAC

The Black College Invitational Classic tips off Friday afternoon with women’s basketball on the floor first.

12:00 PM — Virginia State University vs. Benedict College

2:00 PM — Bowie State University vs. Central State University

Virginia State enters as one of the premier programs in the CIAA, while Benedict College represents the SIAC in what should be a competitive cross-conference matchup. Bowie State and Central State follow in the afternoon cap.



HBCU BASKETBALL SCORES

BCIC TOURNAMENT — Session II (Men’s)

Friday, March 27 | CIAA vs. SIAC

The men’s bracket gets Friday evening underway with two marquee matchups.

6:00 PM — Bluefield State University vs. Central State University

8:00 PM — Virginia State University vs. Edward Waters University

The nightcap between Virginia State and Edward Waters University should be a compelling draw, with two programs that have built legitimate résumés this season. A late tip means prime-time exposure for the BCIC’s debut men’s slate.

📺 Watch live on HBCU GO

BCIC TOURNAMENT — Session III (Championships)

Saturday, March 28

12:00 PM — Women’s DII Championship

2:30 PM — Men’s DII Championship

Championship Saturday closes out the BCIC Tournament with both title games. Winner-bracket survivors from Friday will square off for the inaugural BCIC crowns. Mark this one on the calendar — these are historic games for the CIAA-SIAC postseason landscape.

📺 Watch live on HBCU GO

NCAA Women’s Basketball Invitational (WBI) - 1st Round

UMES vs. Youngstown State

Beeghly Center, Youngstown, OH

Tuesday, March 24, 5:30 PM CT

WNIT (Women's Basketball)

Loyola Chicago Ramblers vs. Norfolk State Spartans

Matchup: Loyola Chicago Ramblers vs. Norfolk State Spartans

Date: Saturday, March 21, 2026

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Location: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall in Norfolk, VA

TV: ESPN+

South Alabama Jaguars (16-18, 9-14 Sun Belt) at Alcorn State Braves (17-13, 14-5 SWAC)

Matchup: South Alabama Jaguars vs. Alcorn State Braves

Date: Saturday, March 21, 2026

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Location: Davey L. Whitney Complex in Lorman, Mississippi

TV: ESPN+

Bottom Line

Between the BCIC Tournament, NCAA action, WBI, and Langston’s NAIA run, this weekend is one of the most loaded HBCU basketball weekends of the postseason. Set your alarms and follow along all weekend at HBCU Legends on SI.