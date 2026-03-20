How to Watch HBCUs in Basketball Tournaments this Weekend
The HBCU basketball postseason is in full swing, and this weekend delivers wall-to-wall action across multiple tournaments and divisions. From the second annual BCIC Tournament in the DII ranks to NCAA tournament showdowns, NAIA bracket play, and WBI Tournament games, here’s everything you need to know to watch — and not miss a single tip-off.
NCAA Tournament
Saturday, March 28
Several HBCU programs are also in action in the NCAA DII field this weekend:
Prairie View A&M vs. Florida - Friday at 8:35 PM CT
Prairie View A&M Panthers vs. Florida Gators
- Venue: Benchmark International Arena
- Time: 9:25 p.m. ET
- TV: TNT
TENNESSEE STATE 74, IOWA STATE 108 (FINAL)
Southern vs. South Carolina (Women's)
- Matchup: #1 South Carolina Gamecocks vs. #16 Southern Jaguars
- Date: Saturday, March 21, 2026
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EDT
- Location: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC
- TV: ABC
Howard vs. Ohio State (Women's)
- Matchup: #2 Ohio State vs. #14 Howard
- Date: Saturday, March 21, 2026
- Time: 11:00 a.m. ET
- Location: Schottenstein Center in Columbus, OH
- TV: ESPN2/ESPN App
Check for broadcast and streaming details on these NCAA Tournament matchups.
NAIA Men’s Basketball Championship — Round of 16
One of the most compelling NAIA storylines this weekend: No. 1 Oklahoma Wesleyan Eagles vs. No. 4 Langston University Lions tip off at 5:00 PM CST in the Round of 16, with the Battle for the Red Banner on the line.
📺 Live Stream: UrbanEdge TV
Friday, March 20 | Kansas City, Mo.
Langston University, the lone HBCU remaining in the NAIA bracket, faces a steep test against the No. 1 seed, but the Lions have earned every bit of their tournament positioning. Don’t sleep on this game.
BCIC TOURNAMENT (MEN'S & WOMEN'S)
BCIC TOURNAMENT — Session I (Women’s)
📺 Watch all games live on HBCU GO
Friday, March 27 | CIAA vs. SIAC
The Black College Invitational Classic tips off Friday afternoon with women’s basketball on the floor first.
12:00 PM — Virginia State University vs. Benedict College
2:00 PM — Bowie State University vs. Central State University
Virginia State enters as one of the premier programs in the CIAA, while Benedict College represents the SIAC in what should be a competitive cross-conference matchup. Bowie State and Central State follow in the afternoon cap.
HBCU BASKETBALL SCORES
BCIC TOURNAMENT — Session II (Men’s)
Friday, March 27 | CIAA vs. SIAC
The men’s bracket gets Friday evening underway with two marquee matchups.
6:00 PM — Bluefield State University vs. Central State University
8:00 PM — Virginia State University vs. Edward Waters University
The nightcap between Virginia State and Edward Waters University should be a compelling draw, with two programs that have built legitimate résumés this season. A late tip means prime-time exposure for the BCIC’s debut men’s slate.
📺 Watch live on HBCU GO
BCIC TOURNAMENT — Session III (Championships)
Saturday, March 28
12:00 PM — Women’s DII Championship
2:30 PM — Men’s DII Championship
Championship Saturday closes out the BCIC Tournament with both title games. Winner-bracket survivors from Friday will square off for the inaugural BCIC crowns. Mark this one on the calendar — these are historic games for the CIAA-SIAC postseason landscape.
📺 Watch live on HBCU GO
NCAA Women’s Basketball Invitational (WBI) - 1st Round
UMES vs. Youngstown State
Beeghly Center, Youngstown, OH
Tuesday, March 24, 5:30 PM CT
WNIT (Women's Basketball)
Loyola Chicago Ramblers vs. Norfolk State Spartans
- Matchup: Loyola Chicago Ramblers vs. Norfolk State Spartans
- Date: Saturday, March 21, 2026
- Time: 11:00 a.m. ET
- Location: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall in Norfolk, VA
- TV: ESPN+
South Alabama Jaguars (16-18, 9-14 Sun Belt) at Alcorn State Braves (17-13, 14-5 SWAC)
- Matchup: South Alabama Jaguars vs. Alcorn State Braves
- Date: Saturday, March 21, 2026
- Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Davey L. Whitney Complex in Lorman, Mississippi
- TV: ESPN+
Bottom Line
Between the BCIC Tournament, NCAA action, WBI, and Langston’s NAIA run, this weekend is one of the most loaded HBCU basketball weekends of the postseason. Set your alarms and follow along all weekend at HBCU Legends on SI.
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I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends. Former founder and publisher of the Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on SI since October 2019. Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four. My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances: WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert), KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews: Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Collegiate Head Coach), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Mark Ingram (NFL RB), Terron Armstead (NFL OL), Jameis Winston (NFL QB), Cam Newton (NFL QB), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Chennis Berry (Collegiate Head Coach), Johnny Jones (Collegiate Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Women's Basketball Coach), Tremaine Jackson (Collegiate Head Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (Former VP of Basketball - New Orleans Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns. For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:Follow ktmoze