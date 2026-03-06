The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference has set the stage for what promises to be one of the most compelling MEAC Basketball Tournaments in recent memory, releasing the full seedings and bracket for the 2026 MEAC Homecoming Basketball Tournament presented by Wells Fargo, scheduled for March 11-14 at Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.​

Howard University earned the right to enter as the No. 1 seed after winning the 2026 MEAC regular-season title outright with an 11-3 conference record and a 20-10 overall mark. Coach Blakeney's Bison squad have been the class of the MEAC all season, and now they will have to prove it on the biggest stage the conference has to offer.

The Bison will have an opportunity to rest and recuperate since they won't play until the semifinals round on Friday, March 13.

🏀 | Introducing your 2025-2026 @MEACSports regular season CHAMPIONS @HUMensBB !



🏆 MEAC Regular Season Champions

🏆 6-game win streak going into tournament



See you at Scope Arena!🔥#HUBison #HUBasketball #HBCUBasketball pic.twitter.com/Cg19Km0swE — Howard Athletics (@HUBisonSports) March 6, 2026

Morgan State made a statement down the stretch, winning four of their final five games, including a 70-66 victory over Coppin State in the regular-season finale to lock up the No. 2 seed at 10-4 in conference play. The Bears enter Norfolk with momentum and will be among the favorites to challenge Howard for the title.

North Carolina Central and defending tournament champion Norfolk State both finished 8-6 in MEAC play, with tiebreakers separating them. NCCU secured the No. 3 seed while Norfolk State, coming off an 84-76 season-finale loss to Howard, enters as the No. 4 seed at 15-15 overall. The Spartans are the defending champions and, despite the rocky finish, should never be counted out when tournament time comes.

South Carolina State enters as the No. 5 seed at 7-7 in conference play, setting up a fascinating rematch of last year's tournament championship game when the Bulldogs take on Norfolk State in the quarterfinals. Maryland Eastern Shore rounds out the middle of the bracket at No. 6, while Delaware State, 2-12 in MEAC play, enters as the No. 7 seed. Coppin State, despite finishing 5-9 in conference play, is ineligible for postseason competition.

🏀 2026 MEAC Men's Basketball Tournament Seedings​

🥇 No. 1 — Howard (11-3 MEAC | 20-10 Overall) — Regular Season Champion

🥈 No. 2 — Morgan State (10-4 MEAC)

🥉 No. 3 — North Carolina Central (8-6 MEAC)

4️⃣ No. 4 — Norfolk State (8-6 MEAC | 15-15 Overall) — Defending Tournament Champion

5️⃣ No. 5 — South Carolina State (7-7 MEAC)

6️⃣ No. 6 — Maryland Eastern Shore (5-9 MEAC)

7️⃣ No. 7 — Delaware State (2-12 MEAC)

❌ Coppin State (5-9 MEAC) — Postseason Ineligible

📅 2026 MEAC Men's Tournament Schedule​

Wednesday, March 11

🏀 6:00 PM — Game 3: No. 2 Morgan State vs. No. 7 Delaware State | ESPN+

Thursday, March 12

🏀 6:00 PM — Game 6: No. 4 Norfolk State vs. No. 5 South Carolina State | ESPN+

🏀 8:00 PM — Game 7: No. 3 North Carolina Central vs. No. 6 Maryland Eastern Shore | ESPN+

Friday, March 13

🏀 6:00 PM — Semifinal Game 10: No. 1 Howard vs. Winner of Game 3 | ESPN+

🏀 8:00 PM — Semifinal Game 11: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7 | ESPN+

Saturday, March 14

🏆 1:00 PM — Championship Game 12 | ESPN2

The bracket sets up some great storylines heading into Norfolk. The potential Norfolk State-Howard semifinal matchup would be must-watch HBCU basketball, and the South Carolina State-Norfolk State quarterfinal rematch of last year's championship game tips off Thursday at 6 p.m.

All quarterfinal and semifinal games will stream live on ESPN+. The men's championship game tips off Saturday, March 14, at 1 p.m. on ESPN2, with the women's championship to follow at 4 p.m. on ESPNews.

The MEAC Homecoming Basketball Tournament runs March 11-14 at Norfolk Scope Arena. This one has all the makings of a classic.