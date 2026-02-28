Winston-Salem State Defeats Fayetteville, Wins First-Ever CIAA Women's Basketball Tournament

On a historic afternoon at CFG Bank Arena, Winston-Salem State completed a championship run decades in the making, defeating Fayetteville State 60–43 to secure the first CIAA Women’s Basketball Championship title in program history.

Behind a poised, physical, and relentless 40-minute performance, the Rams delivered the defining moment of their 26–3 season, outlasting a Broncos squad that fought to the final buzzer despite offensive struggles.



Winston-Salem State built its advantage early and never surrendered control, using a dominant first half and timely responses down the stretch to seal the crown. The Rams flourished behind the brilliance of junior guard Nevaeh Farmer, Food Lion Player of the Game, who poured in 24 points, including five three-pointers, while collecting five steals in a championship-worthy showcase.

Winston-Salem State Women's Basketball Team | Credit: GP Quick - WSSU Athletics

Makayla Waleed, the eventual CIAA Tournament MVP, delivered 14 points, and forward Maia Charles added a gritty 10 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 steals, powering a defensive identity that defined the game.



Fayetteville State (21–5 overall) countered with the persistence that carried them through the season. Junior guard Talia Trotter anchored the effort with 14 points and 9 rebounds, while freshman guard Samiyah Barker added 12 points as the Broncos attempted to claw their way back from an early deficit.



As the final 10 minutes opened, Fayetteville State attempted one last rally. After Makayla Waleed scored on the first possession, freshman Samiyah Barker answered with a three-pointer from the left wing, slicing the deficit to 35–47 and injecting life into the Broncos’ bench. But every time Fayetteville State threatened to gain momentum, the Rams responded with championship composure.



Waleed struck again with a smooth pull-up in traffic to stretch the margin back to 14, and moments later, Alana Biosse pushed the advantage to 51–35 with a transition jumper—her first basket of the day and one that halted another potential FSU surge.



Trotter battled to keep the Broncos afloat, scoring on a driving layup with 7:18 remaining and adding another jumper as the clock ticked under four minutes. Fayetteville State’s defense provided opportunities, holding Winston-Salem State to long stretches of single-shot possessions, but the Broncos’ offense couldn’t capitalize often enough, hampered by missed layups and heavy pressure in the paint.



A fastbreak layup from Amina Miles with 4:23 remaining cut the deficit to 40–55, but the Rams countered once again—this time through Waleed, who attacked downhill for a layup at the 2:40 mark that pushed the lead to 59–42 and effectively sealed the championship.



Fayetteville State had looks from deep in the final two minutes, but shots rimmed out, and Winston-Salem State controlled the defensive glass to close out the historic victory.



When the final horn sounded, the Rams celebrated a long-awaited moment, storming midcourt as history officially became reality: Winston-Salem State University, for the first time ever, is the CIAA Women’s Basketball Champion.



2026 CIAA Women’s Basketball All-Tournament Team



Tyra Floyd – Claflin



Nevaeh Colon – Fayetteville State



Makayla Waleed – Winston-Salem State



Mayah Garner – Bowie State



Jasmine Jenkins – Bluefield State



Bruni Martinez – Virginia Union



Jakaiya Mack – Winston-Salem State



Ashari Lewis – Claflin



Talia Trotter – Fayetteville State



Nevaeh Farmer – Winston-Salem State



2026 CIAA Women’s Basketball Most Valuable Player





Makayla Waleed – Winston-Salem State



2026 CIAA Women’s Team Sportsmanship Award





Virginia State

The Lady Rams are 26-3 and blew through the conference witha 15-2 record. Coach Tierra Terry and her staff await the seeding by the selection committee for the upcoming NCAA Division II playoffs.