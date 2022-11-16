Jackson State Lady Tigers Upset Texas Tech Lady Raiders

The Jackson State Lady Tigers (1-2) and Liz Martino's 17 points sparked a 69-63 upset of the Texas Tech Lady Raiders (1-1) at the 2022 Preseason Women's National Invitation Tournament.

Martino and three teammates, Angel Jackson (14), Daja Woodard (11), and Ti'lan Boler (10), each scored in double-figures at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, TX.

Sophomore Rhyle McKinney's 21 points led the Lady Raiders.

Coach Reed's squad has improved its defense and ball movement from the season's first games against North Carolina and Colorado.

JSU opened the fourth quarter by scoring nine of the first 11 points to lead 56-49 with 7:19 on the clock.

Texas Tech came with five points at 58-53, but Daja Woodard sparked a 7-2 run to increase the JSU lead to 10 points with 72 seconds on the clock.

The Lady Tigers knocked down 26-for-55 (47.3%) shots from the field and 75% of their free throws. Jackson State outscored the Lady Raiders 34-16 in the paint.

Defense and rebounding were two main keys for the JSU victory. Coach Reed's squad held Texas Tech scoreless for a five-minute stretch in the second half and created distance.

Texas Tech was limited to 38.1% from the floor due to a strong JSU defense. However, the Lady Red Raiders shot 10-for-12 (83%) from the free-throw line.

Ti'lan Boler added to her 10 points with a strong paint presence by grabbing seven rebounds, one block, and a steal. Daja Woodard was active in the paint with seven rebounds as well.

Jackson State remains in Lubbock to square off against Louisiana-Lafayette in the final game of the WNIT with a 4:30 PM CT tip-off at United Supermarkets Arena.

