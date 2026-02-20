Jaylen Wysinger Scores 25 Points To Lead Texas Southern Over UAPB, Move Up SWAC Standings
HOUSTON, Tx — Texas Southern moved up in the SWAC regular-season standings after Jaylen Wysinger scored 25 points in the Tigers' 83-64 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Clemmons Basketball Arena. More than 2,100 fans watched as Johnny Jones's team started to find their rhythm ahead of the Southwestern Athletic Conference Basketball Tournament in March.
The Tigers were ahead 40-36 at halftime, shooting 50 percent from the field. They then outscored the Golden Lions 43-28 in the second half to secure a 19-point road win.
Wysinger stood out as the player of the game, making 5 of 11 three-pointers and 9 of 17 shots overall. Texas Southern hit 9 of 26 three-point attempts, shooting 34.6 percent. The Tigers were also strong at the free-throw line, making 88.9 percent of their shots and missing just one.
Troy Hupstead recorded a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Zytarious Mortle came off the bench and added 15 points, making 6 of 13 shots and two three-pointers.
Jordan Gorecki protected the paint with two blocks and six rebounds against a strong Golden Lions front court, which gave up 38 points in the paint.
The Tigers' bench has played well during their three-game winning streak, with wins over Grambling State, Southern, and now UAPB. Mortle has been a key player. When he finds his rhythm, he makes a big difference for Texas Southern. If he struggles, the team often falls short.
The Tigers' backcourt was unusually quiet, with Byrce Roberts scoring 3 points, Zaire Hayes 6, and Duane Posey 7, for a combined total of just 16 points.
Texas Southern has four games left in the regular season, starting with Mississippi Valley State in Itta Bena, Mississippi. They will then return home to finish the year against Alcorn State, Jackson State, and Prairie View A&M.
The Tigers, now 9-6, are in fifth place in the SWAC, trailing Bethune-Cookman (11-3), Alabama A&M (9-5), Southern (8-5), and Jackson State (8-5). To move up, they need to win all their remaining games, especially against Jackson State and Prairie View A&M, who both beat Texas Southern earlier this season.
NEXT UP
The Delta Devils will host Texas Southern at 5:00 PM CT in Itta Bena on Saturday, Feb. 21. The Tigers will return to H&PE Arena on Thursday, Feb. 26, to play Alcorn State. Two days later, they will host Jackson State on Saturday, Feb. 28, before ending the season against crosstown rivals Prairie View A&M on Thursday, March 5.
