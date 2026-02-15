HOUSTON — After a hard-fought 82-79 victory against Grambling State Tigers (11-13, 5-6 SWAC), Coach Johnny Jones, Jordan Gorecki, and Bryce Roberts of the Texas Southern Tigers (8-15, 6-6 SWAC) shared their insights in a postgame interview. Facing a talented Grambling squad, Texas Southern found itself in another SWAC battle defined by pivotal buckets, late-game execution, and momentum swings created by Jones’ tactical adjustments.

“Our guys did a tremendous job of staying the course,” Coach Johnny Jones said. He continued, “Playing through the runs and settling down, making the necessary plays and finishing the night with 15 assists on 56% shooting, that was huge for us.”

Zaire Hayes and Troy Hupstead each scored 17 points for Texas Southern. Bryce Roberts and Jordan Gorecki both added 15 points, helping the Tigers hold off Jamil Muttilib, who scored 26 for Grambling.

Coach Jones pointed out that Grambling’s shooting and composure challenged Texas Southern all game. The Tigers showed resilience, especially when they switched to a 2-3 zone defense in the second half. This change helped slow down Grambling’s offense.

The results spoke for themselves.

“When we switched to our zone, their offense kind of came to us… then they weren’t able to get the shots off they needed to. I thought these big guys did a great job of rebounding and finishing, and limiting them to one shot. And so when they’re one and done on the offensive end, it gave us an opportunity to get out and run and some easy scoring opportunities,” Jones said.

This strong defensive effort helped Texas Southern pull ahead and get the lead they needed to win the SWAC game.

Bryce Roberts (3) - Texas Southern - Guard | Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends

Clutch Shooting and 'Icey Bryce' Lead Texas Southern’s Offense

Defense was only part of the story. Texas Southern’s offense also made key shots during the tense game against Grambling State.

Jones praised the Tigers for moving the ball well, noting their 15 assists and 56% shooting.

“When you get 15 assists off those, we would have had 27 baskets. That’s huge for us.”

Bryce Roberts, known as 'Icey Bryce,' made 50% of his three-point shots. His outside shooting keeps stretching defenses throughout the SWAC.

“When he misses a shot, we’re surprised because he’s certainly a sniper-type shooter. And when you get good looks, it’s tough,” Jones said.

Texas Southern’s confidence on offense and strong outside shooting are just what they need as they get ready for the SWAC Basketball Tournament in March.

Texas Southern Basketball Team | Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends

Texas Southern’s Progress: Learning to Finish Close SWAC Games

This win was about more than just execution. It showed how much Texas Southern has grown during their conference action.

“About a month and a half ago, we weren’t in position or playing the right way to be able to close games out like this,” Jones remarked. “I think we’ve had some growth in our team, and now we’ve had several games like this, and we’ve had some success, we’ve had setbacks. But our guys understand how to play in them.”

When Grambling State kept up the pressure, Texas Southern answered with key defensive plays, smart late-game decisions, and important free throws. Jones said these experiences have 'dialed in' the Tigers and built their confidence for the postseason.

Texas Southern made 66.7% of their free throws, a solid mark for a team missing several key players.

Feb. 14, 2026; Texas Southern center Jordan Gorecki (34) blocks a shot from guard Jamil Muttilib (11) at H&PE Arena in Houston, Texas. | Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends

Physical Frontcourt Battle and Team Chemistry

Jordan Gorecki battled Saliou Seye throughout the game in a physical frontcourt matchup. The Texas Southern big man spoke candidly about the toughness inside the paint.

“It was tough… just trusting the work and walling up, being physical, and just listening to my coaches and trusting what they say gets me through the tough times,” Jordan Gorecki said.

The Tigers are still developing their roster, but their team chemistry stands out. Whether they use a smaller lineup or change their defense, Texas Southern’s trust and ability to adapt are clear strengths.

Jones also thanked Tiger Nation and praised the energy from the crowd at H&PE Arena.

“Our job really is to do the entertainment part in putting on the right product out there… regardless of what side you’re on tonight, you really enjoyed the basketball game.”

Texas Southern guards Zaire Hayes (7) and Jaylen Wysinger (5) | Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends

What’s Ahead for Texas Southern?

With six games left in the regular season, Texas Southern knows they need to keep improving their offense, rebounding, defense, and late-game play to compete for another SWAC title.

Next, Texas Southern will face the Southern Jaguars (12-13, 8-4 SWAC), who just defeated Prairie View A&M 87-82 on The Hill.

Key Stats

Texas Southern

Texas Southern: 56% FG, 15 assists, 66.7% FT

Zaire Hayes: 17 points

Troy Hupstead: 17 points

Bryce Roberts: 15 points, 50% from three

Lead changed 8 times.

Grambling State

Jamil Muttilib: 26 points

Roderick Coffee III: 17 points

TSU NEWS

HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST