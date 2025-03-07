HBCU Legends

Langston Men's Basketball Wins Third Straight SAC Tournament Title

The Lions won the tourney for the third consecutive time.

Kyle T. Mosley

Langston Men's Basketball
Langston Men's Basketball / Credit: LU Athletics

Bryce Monroe poured in a team-high 17 points, leading No. 23 Langston University past Nelson University 65-62 to clinch Langston's third consecutive tournament title on Tuesday night at C.F. Gayles Field House.

Langston trailed 61-60 but Mario McKinney answered with a driving layup to put the Lions in front 62-61 with 1:34 remaining. Nelson was unable to counter as Jordan Jenkins was whistled for an offensive turnover and JJ Boling missed a three-pointer with 37 seconds left.

Monroe hit three free throws down the stretch to seal the 65-62 victory for Langston. The victory improves the Lions record to 24-7 overall and clinches Langston's third consecutive SAC tournament title under head coach Chris Wright.

In addition to Monroe's 17 points, Amoro Lado and Darrius Hughes both tallied 10 points apiece on the night. Collectively, the Lions hit 43 percent overall (26-of-60) and held Nelson to 37 percent (22-of-58)

For their efforts, Monroe was named the SAC Tournament Most Valuable Player and Lado was named to the SAC All-Tournament team.

Langston (24-7) awaits their tournament in the Annual NAIA Men's Basketball Championship which will be unveiled on Thursday, March 7 at 7 p.m. by the NAIA on their Youtube Channel.

Kyle T. Mosley
